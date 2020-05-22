View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
These Dallas-Made Vintage Fabric Face Masks are Both Gorgeous and Giving

05.22.20
I remember getting my first face mask. It was a pretty gingham number from Koch, a Dallas clothing brand that’s also donating masks to frontline workers and a percent of sales to North Texas Food Bank. But it didn’t take long before I realized how nice it would be to have a whole assemblage of masks for future ventures out in the world. Maybe a dressier mask for a high-tone occasion (whenever those happen again) or a super breathable mask for Pilates class. The dream would be to have a mask for every mood — something to aspire to.

So many Dallas brands, shops, and companies have started creating face masks (many of which give back to a cause) since the pandemic took hold of our city. The latest entrée into the local face mask game is especially eye-catching.

Feast your eyes on this lovely little number, created with exclusive vintage fabric from Schumacher and hand tailored by the talented team at Hadleigh’s.

This Sisters of Red with Hadleigh’s co-founder Ed Shaikh. 100% of proceeds from the masks will benefit the Children’s Medical Center Foundation.

The washable face masks, available online for $25 each, are a collaboration between the Highland Park Village boutique and Sisters of Red, a popular local Instagram founded by sisters (natch) Erin Duvall and Molly Duvall Thomas. 100 percent of the sales will be donated to the Children’s Medical Center Foundation. The vintage fabric used for the masks is actually sourced from the sisters’ own collection, so inventory is understandably limited.

As the current ranking of my collection stands, one of these face masks would hold a coveted position.

