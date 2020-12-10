The Sustainable Dallas-Made Fine Jewelry Brand You Need to Know

New fine jewelry brand Skaska is filled with delicate, 18-karat gold pieces and innovative, versatile designs that are easy to fall for, but the infatuation grows the more you learn about the Dallas-based company. Founded by Belarus-born and Dallas-raised Diana Behringer, Skaska (a Russian word for “fairytale”) is committed to sustainability and transparency. Stones are sourced from those that follow the Kimberley Process (which ensures quality mine conditions and fair wages) and all handmade chains come from centuries-old companies in Italy or Germany. Final products are assembled by master jewelers in Dallas where they’re signed off on by Behringer, a former stylist and art consultant.

And despite no corners cut, Dehringer is dedicated to keeping Skaska’s striking turquoise and yellow gold pieces within reach (current prices range from $120 to $1,650), which is fortunate for fans. With so many stackable and versatile pieces, including classic hopes that can be customized with interchangeable Bijoux pieces, a Skaska addiction would be easy to form.

But the brand’s most recent output, the limited-edition 10k capsule, is Skaska’s most attainable collection yet, particularly for our times. “I only became interested in 10-karat when I found a gold that was still really rich and had that lush, luxury feel to it,” Behringer tells PaperCity of being inspired to introduce more attainable luxury amid the pandemic. “It’s a stronger, more durable metal so you can be harder on it. I’m glad we made that move because springing for yourself can be hard sometimes, but I think people still want to purchase a little something special.”

Skaska is found predominately online — the website is as accommodating as it is easy-to-use. For those who prefer a more hands-on buying experience, shoppers can also find Behringer’s designs at Sept, Project Runway alum Lela Orr’s sustainable concept shop in Trinity Groves.