The Best Dallas Flower Shops to Order Delivery From This Mother’s Day

This Mother’s Day in Dallas, we will all still be sheltering in place, as the stay-at-home order was just extended through May 15. But there are still several ways to show your mom how much you appreciate her without the typical brunches or historic home tours of years past.

Like, for instance, how about having an incredible floral arrangement delivered to her door from one of Dallas’ best flower shops? From florals delivered by aesthetically pleasing men on pink scooters (she’ll love it) to a mother-daughter business reopening especially for the holiday, these local flower businesses are sure to brighten the day.