The Best Dallas Flower Shops to Order Delivery From This Mother’s Day
Beautiful Blooms to Show You CareBY Megan Ziots // 04.22.20
This Mother’s Day in Dallas, we will all still be sheltering in place, as the stay-at-home order was just extended through May 15. But there are still several ways to show your mom how much you appreciate her without the typical brunches or historic home tours of years past.
Like, for instance, how about having an incredible floral arrangement delivered to her door from one of Dallas’ best flower shops? From florals delivered by aesthetically pleasing men on pink scooters (she’ll love it) to a mother-daughter business reopening especially for the holiday, these local flower businesses are sure to brighten the day.
1. Petal Pushers
Deep Ellum
2649 Main Street, Suite 150
Dallas, TX | Map
Located in the heart of Deep Ellum, Petal Pushers opened in 2019 with a new twist on flower delivery. The process is simple here: you choose the size, they arrange the rest. The delivery method is also unique. Pink Stella scooters driven by young men will drop off your flower delivery straight to your recipient’s door. From wrapped bouquets to “Big AF” arrangements, there are various ways to show someone you care about them. Order here.
2. Dr Delphinium
Park Cities
5806 W. Lovers Lane
Dallas, TX | Map
Mother’s Day delivery begins on May 4 at one of Dallas’ premier flower shops, Dr Delphinium. Available for delivery, arrangements for the holiday include everything from a small Hydrangea and peony bundle called “Color Echoes” to enormous hot pink rose bouquets with up to three dozen stems. Pre-order is available now.
3. Avant Garden
Park Cities
4254A Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219 | Map
Helmed by prominent event planner Todd Fiscus, Avant Garden has had a bloom-filled presence in Highland Park for more than 15 years. Masters of floral designs for events and personal bouquets, the shop is now offering delivery and pickup for on Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm. Celebrate Mother’s Day with a fresh arrangement by calling the flower shop to order.
4. Grange Hall
Knox-Henderson
4445 Travis Street
Dallas, TX 75205 | Map
Since 2004, Grange Hall has offered a unique collection of home decor, jewelry, apothecary, and floral arrangements (plus, a chic café) out of its beautiful Travis Street shop. Owners Rajan Patel and Jeffrey Lee’s store curates vibrant and flower creations which are currently being offered for delivery. Browse the Mother’s Day collection, as well as several others online. Pricing and ordering are available by calling 214-443-0600.
5. Flower Gals Co.
Mobile Truck
Dallas, TX | Map
The mother-daughter duo behind Flower Gals Co. may not be able to hit the road in their vintage VW truck, but for the May holiday, Miriam and Taylor Pierce are finding a way to deliver. Orders thoughtful bouquets by email (flowergalsco@gmail.com) or send a direct message through Instagram. The Flower Gals have delivery dates available for May 5 through May 10. The cut off for pre-orders by April 27, so get your order in quick.