21 Scenes of Social Distancing — Hilarious, Touching and Striking Shots of Texans Helping to Flatten the Coronavirus Curve

Anyone who has not been in their pajamas past noon, raise your hand. Anyone who has now delineated between daytime pajamas and nighttime pajamas, please raise your hand. Anyone who has forgotten to brush their teeth on a daily basis, just keep your mouth closed, please.

Everyone who’s cocktail hour grows earlier and earlier each day, raise your hand. The lady who poured a glass of wine in a sippy cup at 2:30 one afternoon so as not to be discovered by her family will remain anonymous, but you get my drift.

In the times of social distancing — closed restaurants, bars and everything fun — we are all going a bit looney. Yes, I am wearing pajamas 24 hours a day on occasion. Sometimes I forget to brush my teeth until 3 pm. My hair is always in a pony tail. Most of my clothes no longer fit. I’m thinking about taking up smoking (at which I have never been successful) but I hear it’s a further problem when contracting that nasty covid-19. I have no lush eyelashes. My nails (naturally as thin as onion skins) are an embarrassment.

I’m thinking of taking up baking professionally after, over these weeks of isolation, whipping up amazing oatmeal raisin cookies, chocolate chip cookies, blueberry poundcake, blueberry lemon cake, blueberry kuchen. Alas, there is no way to compete with Common Bond.

Of course, I have nothing at all to complain about. So I’m not complaining, I’m just saying that we are all growing weary of “no place to go.” And many of us are truly suffering from shrinking, if not totally disappearing, income.

Blah!

VIEW ART Swipe

















Next

So after stomaching all the coronavirus 24/7 “breaking news” a person can take without ending up in a psyche ward (or in my case Betty Ford), I turn to Instagram and Facebook for a few visual moments of levity. One of my favorites is Billy Fong, PaperCity Dallas culture and style editor, running a daily fashion photo on Instagram of his quarantine ensembles and challenging fashionable Dallasites to submit photos on Instagram of their own social isolation outfits.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled photos of prominent Texans handling the pandemic’s new normal: