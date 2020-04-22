21 Scenes of Social Distancing — Hilarious, Touching and Striking Shots of Texans Helping to Flatten the Coronavirus Curve

View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
Duyen Nguyen
PaperCity Dallas culture and style editor Billy Fong post a daily pandemic fashion photo on Instagram.
KPRC Channel 2 news anchor Dominique Sachse chills at home in jeans and casual top.
Businessman Tom Glanville works on his wine collection while social isolating.
Screen Shot 2020-04-22 at 12.13.01 PM
Ceron, baby Emme and Todd Fiscus on Easter Sunday in the time of social distancing.
Amanda Boffone
Elisabet and Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl COVID-19
Screen Shot 2020-04-22 at 1.11.03 PM
Archiect Filo Castore and his daughter in the bluebonnets.
The colorful Marla Hurley, modernMarla.com, dresses up and writes a book on surviving the virus quarantine.
Valerie Dieterich and daughter Madison at home on Easter Sunday when there are no in-church services.
Libby Cagle cooking at home during the COVIS-19 quarantine.
International influencer Natalie Lefevre at
Interior designer Bill Stubbs covers up for stepping out during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shawn Stephens has daily donned a fab caftan in the #caftanchallenge as quarantine entertainment.
Steve Wyatt enjoying dinner on his terrace during social isolation.
Native Houstonian Allison Sarofim dressing casual while in Hawaii.
Native Houstonian Kristen Nix
Style blogger, author and bon vivant Derek Blasberg
Shelby Hodge’s brother in law Len Kowitz
01
21

The ever-fashionable Duyen Nguyen dressed up for toilet cleaning in a spoof on social isolation, an Instagram hit.

02
21

PaperCity Dallas culture and style editor Billy Fong posts a daily pandemic fashion photo on Instagram.

03
21

KPRC Channel 2 news anchor Dominique Sachse chills at home in jeans and casual top.

04
21

Businessman Tom Glanville works on his wine collection while social isolating.

05
21

06
21

Ceron, baby Emme and Todd Fiscus on Easter Sunday in the time of social distancing.

07
21

Daytime pajama party for Amanda Boffone and her young daughter during the coronavirus social distancing decree.

08
21

Elisabet and Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl dressing casually at home during COVID-19 social isolation.

09
21

Mike Marek & Lexi Sakowitz Marek don their ranch threads during social isolation in Junction, Texas.

10
21

Archiect Filo Castore and his daughter in the bluebonnets.

11
21

The colorful Marla Hurley, modernMarla.com, dresses up and writes a book on surviving the virus quarantine.

12
21

Valerie Dieterich and daughter Madison at home on Easter Sunday when there are no in-church services.

13
21

Libby Cagle cooking at home during the COVID-19 quarantine.

14
21

International influencer Natalie Lefevre social distancing at home in the Seychelles.

15
21

Interior designer Bill Stubbs covers up for stepping out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

16
21

Shawn Stephens has daily donned a fab caftan in the #caftanchallenge as quarantine entertainment.

17
21

Steve Wyatt enjoying dinner on his terrace during social isolation.

18
21

Casual dressing for native Houstonian Allison Sarofim dressing while quarantining in the family home of Hawaii.

19
21

Native Houstonian Kristen Nix dressing up while working on her interior design projects at home.

20
21

Style blogger, author and bon vivant Derek Blasberg delivering food in New York.

21
21

Len Kowitz, Shelby Hodge's brother-in-law, relaxing in his garden during the pandemic situation.

Duyen Nguyen
PaperCity Dallas culture and style editor Billy Fong post a daily pandemic fashion photo on Instagram.
KPRC Channel 2 news anchor Dominique Sachse chills at home in jeans and casual top.
Businessman Tom Glanville works on his wine collection while social isolating.
Screen Shot 2020-04-22 at 12.13.01 PM
Ceron, baby Emme and Todd Fiscus on Easter Sunday in the time of social distancing.
Amanda Boffone
Elisabet and Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl COVID-19
Screen Shot 2020-04-22 at 1.11.03 PM
Archiect Filo Castore and his daughter in the bluebonnets.
The colorful Marla Hurley, modernMarla.com, dresses up and writes a book on surviving the virus quarantine.
Valerie Dieterich and daughter Madison at home on Easter Sunday when there are no in-church services.
Libby Cagle cooking at home during the COVIS-19 quarantine.
International influencer Natalie Lefevre at
Interior designer Bill Stubbs covers up for stepping out during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shawn Stephens has daily donned a fab caftan in the #caftanchallenge as quarantine entertainment.
Steve Wyatt enjoying dinner on his terrace during social isolation.
Native Houstonian Allison Sarofim dressing casual while in Hawaii.
Native Houstonian Kristen Nix
Style blogger, author and bon vivant Derek Blasberg
Shelby Hodge’s brother in law Len Kowitz
Fashion / Style

21 Scenes of Social Distancing — Hilarious, Touching and Striking Shots of Texans Helping to Flatten the Coronavirus Curve

A New Normal Means New Rules, New Outfits — and a Little Looniness

BY // 04.22.20
The ever-fashionable Duyen Nguyen dressed up for toilet cleaning in a spoof on social isolation, an Instagram hit.
PaperCity Dallas culture and style editor Billy Fong posts a daily pandemic fashion photo on Instagram.
KPRC Channel 2 news anchor Dominique Sachse chills at home in jeans and casual top.
Businessman Tom Glanville works on his wine collection while social isolating.
Ceron, baby Emme and Todd Fiscus on Easter Sunday in the time of social distancing.
Daytime pajama party for Amanda Boffone and her young daughter during the coronavirus social distancing decree.
Elisabet and Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl dressing casually at home during COVID-19 social isolation.
Mike Marek & Lexi Sakowitz Marek don their ranch threads during social isolation in Junction, Texas.
Archiect Filo Castore and his daughter in the bluebonnets.
The colorful Marla Hurley, modernMarla.com, dresses up and writes a book on surviving the virus quarantine.
Valerie Dieterich and daughter Madison at home on Easter Sunday when there are no in-church services.
Libby Cagle cooking at home during the COVID-19 quarantine.
International influencer Natalie Lefevre social distancing at home in the Seychelles.
Interior designer Bill Stubbs covers up for stepping out during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shawn Stephens has daily donned a fab caftan in the #caftanchallenge as quarantine entertainment.
Steve Wyatt enjoying dinner on his terrace during social isolation.
Casual dressing for native Houstonian Allison Sarofim dressing while quarantining in the family home of Hawaii.
Native Houstonian Kristen Nix dressing up while working on her interior design projects at home.
Style blogger, author and bon vivant Derek Blasberg delivering food in New York.
Len Kowitz, Shelby Hodge's brother-in-law, relaxing in his garden during the pandemic situation.
1
21

The ever-fashionable Duyen Nguyen dressed up for toilet cleaning in a spoof on social isolation, an Instagram hit.

2
21

PaperCity Dallas culture and style editor Billy Fong posts a daily pandemic fashion photo on Instagram.

3
21

KPRC Channel 2 news anchor Dominique Sachse chills at home in jeans and casual top.

4
21

Businessman Tom Glanville works on his wine collection while social isolating.

5
21

6
21

Ceron, baby Emme and Todd Fiscus on Easter Sunday in the time of social distancing.

7
21

Daytime pajama party for Amanda Boffone and her young daughter during the coronavirus social distancing decree.

8
21

Elisabet and Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl dressing casually at home during COVID-19 social isolation.

9
21

Mike Marek & Lexi Sakowitz Marek don their ranch threads during social isolation in Junction, Texas.

10
21

Archiect Filo Castore and his daughter in the bluebonnets.

11
21

The colorful Marla Hurley, modernMarla.com, dresses up and writes a book on surviving the virus quarantine.

12
21

Valerie Dieterich and daughter Madison at home on Easter Sunday when there are no in-church services.

13
21

Libby Cagle cooking at home during the COVID-19 quarantine.

14
21

International influencer Natalie Lefevre social distancing at home in the Seychelles.

15
21

Interior designer Bill Stubbs covers up for stepping out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

16
21

Shawn Stephens has daily donned a fab caftan in the #caftanchallenge as quarantine entertainment.

17
21

Steve Wyatt enjoying dinner on his terrace during social isolation.

18
21

Casual dressing for native Houstonian Allison Sarofim dressing while quarantining in the family home of Hawaii.

19
21

Native Houstonian Kristen Nix dressing up while working on her interior design projects at home.

20
21

Style blogger, author and bon vivant Derek Blasberg delivering food in New York.

21
21

Len Kowitz, Shelby Hodge's brother-in-law, relaxing in his garden during the pandemic situation.

Anyone who has not been in their pajamas past noon, raise your hand. Anyone who has now delineated between daytime pajamas and nighttime pajamas, please raise your hand. Anyone who has forgotten to brush their teeth on a daily basis, just keep your mouth closed, please.

Everyone who’s cocktail hour grows earlier and earlier each day, raise your hand. The lady who poured a glass of wine in a sippy cup at 2:30 one afternoon so as not to be discovered by her family will remain anonymous, but you get my drift.

In the times of social distancing — closed restaurants, bars and everything fun — we are all going a bit looney. Yes, I am wearing pajamas 24 hours a day on occasion. Sometimes I forget to brush my teeth until 3 pm. My hair is always in a pony tail. Most of my clothes no longer fit. I’m thinking about taking up smoking (at which I have never been successful) but I hear it’s a further problem when contracting that nasty covid-19. I have no lush eyelashes. My nails (naturally as thin as onion skins) are an embarrassment.

I’m thinking of taking up baking professionally after, over these weeks of isolation, whipping up amazing oatmeal raisin cookies, chocolate chip cookies, blueberry poundcake, blueberry lemon cake, blueberry kuchen. Alas, there is no way to compete with Common Bond.

Of course, I have nothing at all to complain about. So I’m not complaining, I’m just saying that we are all growing weary of  “no place to go.” And many of us are truly suffering from shrinking, if not totally disappearing, income.

Blah!

VIEW ART

Swipe
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - DALLAS
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - DALLAS
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - DALLAS
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - DALLAS
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - DALLAS
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - DALLAS
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - DALLAS
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - DALLAS
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - DALLAS
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - DALLAS

So after stomaching all the coronavirus 24/7 “breaking news” a person can take without ending up in a psyche ward (or in my case Betty Ford), I turn to Instagram and Facebook for a few visual moments of levity. One of my favorites is Billy Fong, PaperCity Dallas culture and style editor, running a daily fashion photo on Instagram of his quarantine ensembles and challenging fashionable Dallasites to submit photos on Instagram of their own social isolation outfits.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled photos of prominent Texans handling the pandemic’s new normal:

Duyen Nguyen
PaperCity Dallas culture and style editor Billy Fong post a daily pandemic fashion photo on Instagram.
KPRC Channel 2 news anchor Dominique Sachse chills at home in jeans and casual top.
Businessman Tom Glanville works on his wine collection while social isolating.
Screen Shot 2020-04-22 at 12.13.01 PM
Ceron, baby Emme and Todd Fiscus on Easter Sunday in the time of social distancing.
Amanda Boffone
Elisabet and Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl COVID-19
Screen Shot 2020-04-22 at 1.11.03 PM
Archiect Filo Castore and his daughter in the bluebonnets.
The colorful Marla Hurley, modernMarla.com, dresses up and writes a book on surviving the virus quarantine.
Valerie Dieterich and daughter Madison at home on Easter Sunday when there are no in-church services.
Libby Cagle cooking at home during the COVIS-19 quarantine.
International influencer Natalie Lefevre at
Interior designer Bill Stubbs covers up for stepping out during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shawn Stephens has daily donned a fab caftan in the #caftanchallenge as quarantine entertainment.
Steve Wyatt enjoying dinner on his terrace during social isolation.
Native Houstonian Allison Sarofim dressing casual while in Hawaii.
Native Houstonian Kristen Nix
Style blogger, author and bon vivant Derek Blasberg
Shelby Hodge’s brother in law Len Kowitz
The PaperCity Magazine

April Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by NorthPark Center

StyleFile

Top Dallas Salons Delivering Root Touch-Up Kits
Top Dallas Salons Delivering Root Touch-Up Kits
In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
NorthPark Ambassadors Dinner Brings Dallas’ Most Influential Philanthropists to The Mansion
NorthPark Ambassadors Dinner Brings Dallas’ Most Influential Philanthropists to The Mansion
<em>PaperCity</em> Presents Dallas’ Best Dressed List
PaperCity Presents Dallas’ Best Dressed List
Dallas’ Glittering $6.8 Million Night — the Crystal Charity Ball Raises the Bar Again
Dallas’ Glittering $6.8 Million Night — the Crystal Charity Ball Raises the Bar Again
read full series
When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
2862 Vacherie Lane
Enclave at Grove Hill
FOR SALE

2862 Vacherie Lane
Dallas, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
2862 Vacherie Lane
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
2055 Christie Lane
FOR SALE

2055 Christie Lane
Carrollton, TX

$305,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2055 Christie Lane
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
17624 Harbord Oaks Circle
Harbord Oaks Estates
FOR SALE

17624 Harbord Oaks Circle
DALLAS, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
17624 Harbord Oaks Circle
6635 Prairie Flower Trail
Enclave at Wooded Creek
FOR SALE

6635 Prairie Flower Trail
DALLAS, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
6635 Prairie Flower Trail
900 Alta Drive
River Crest
FOR SALE

900 Alta Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
900 Alta Drive
1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
1180 Grandview Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X