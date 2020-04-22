21 Scenes of Social Distancing — Hilarious, Touching and Striking Shots of Texans Helping to Flatten the Coronavirus Curve
A New Normal Means New Rules, New Outfits — and a Little LooninessBY Shelby Hodge // 04.22.20
The ever-fashionable Duyen Nguyen dressed up for toilet cleaning in a spoof on social isolation, an Instagram hit.
PaperCity Dallas culture and style editor Billy Fong posts a daily pandemic fashion photo on Instagram.
KPRC Channel 2 news anchor Dominique Sachse chills at home in jeans and casual top.
Businessman Tom Glanville works on his wine collection while social isolating.
Ceron, baby Emme and Todd Fiscus on Easter Sunday in the time of social distancing.
Daytime pajama party for Amanda Boffone and her young daughter during the coronavirus social distancing decree.
Elisabet and Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl dressing casually at home during COVID-19 social isolation.
Mike Marek & Lexi Sakowitz Marek don their ranch threads during social isolation in Junction, Texas.
Archiect Filo Castore and his daughter in the bluebonnets.
The colorful Marla Hurley, modernMarla.com, dresses up and writes a book on surviving the virus quarantine.
Valerie Dieterich and daughter Madison at home on Easter Sunday when there are no in-church services.
Libby Cagle cooking at home during the COVID-19 quarantine.
International influencer Natalie Lefevre social distancing at home in the Seychelles.
Interior designer Bill Stubbs covers up for stepping out during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shawn Stephens has daily donned a fab caftan in the #caftanchallenge as quarantine entertainment.
Steve Wyatt enjoying dinner on his terrace during social isolation.
Casual dressing for native Houstonian Allison Sarofim dressing while quarantining in the family home of Hawaii.
Native Houstonian Kristen Nix dressing up while working on her interior design projects at home.
Style blogger, author and bon vivant Derek Blasberg delivering food in New York.
Len Kowitz, Shelby Hodge's brother-in-law, relaxing in his garden during the pandemic situation.
Anyone who has not been in their pajamas past noon, raise your hand. Anyone who has now delineated between daytime pajamas and nighttime pajamas, please raise your hand. Anyone who has forgotten to brush their teeth on a daily basis, just keep your mouth closed, please.
Everyone who’s cocktail hour grows earlier and earlier each day, raise your hand. The lady who poured a glass of wine in a sippy cup at 2:30 one afternoon so as not to be discovered by her family will remain anonymous, but you get my drift.
In the times of social distancing — closed restaurants, bars and everything fun — we are all going a bit looney. Yes, I am wearing pajamas 24 hours a day on occasion. Sometimes I forget to brush my teeth until 3 pm. My hair is always in a pony tail. Most of my clothes no longer fit. I’m thinking about taking up smoking (at which I have never been successful) but I hear it’s a further problem when contracting that nasty covid-19. I have no lush eyelashes. My nails (naturally as thin as onion skins) are an embarrassment.
I’m thinking of taking up baking professionally after, over these weeks of isolation, whipping up amazing oatmeal raisin cookies, chocolate chip cookies, blueberry poundcake, blueberry lemon cake, blueberry kuchen. Alas, there is no way to compete with Common Bond.
Of course, I have nothing at all to complain about. So I’m not complaining, I’m just saying that we are all growing weary of “no place to go.” And many of us are truly suffering from shrinking, if not totally disappearing, income.
Blah!
So after stomaching all the coronavirus 24/7 “breaking news” a person can take without ending up in a psyche ward (or in my case Betty Ford), I turn to Instagram and Facebook for a few visual moments of levity. One of my favorites is Billy Fong, PaperCity Dallas culture and style editor, running a daily fashion photo on Instagram of his quarantine ensembles and challenging fashionable Dallasites to submit photos on Instagram of their own social isolation outfits.
With that in mind, we’ve compiled photos of prominent Texans handling the pandemic’s new normal: