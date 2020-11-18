Inside Fort Worth’s Ultimate Two-Day Pop-Up

clearfork round-up 231 L1030448.jpg Sarah Bray* (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
234 L1030552.jpg Meredith Richter Davis (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
232 L1030460.jpg Natalie Erwin with Leontine Linens (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
233 L1030503.jpg Sue Sartor (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
236 L1030596.jpg Julia Gadberry, Samantha Pate * (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
235 L1030594.jpg Laine Miller, Kennedy Henderson* (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
237 L1030599.jpg Carley Cagle, Jane Scott Hodges, Lindsey Jones (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
238 L1030603.jpg Kerri Goldfarb, Louise Marsh, Mia Brous * (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
239 L1030637.jpg Courtney McGrail, Margaret Farrell * (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
240 L1030648.jpg Trent Gilley, Dixie Dixon (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
241 L1030651.jpg Amber Perley, Ashton Perley * (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
242 L1030657.jpg Madi Davis, Lizzie Brookshire * (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
243 L1030757.jpg Ellie Schwing, Moira (or Moia) Taylor * (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
244 L1030772.jpg Sarah Kulman, Joslyn Spain* (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
01
14

Sarah Bray of Sarah Bray Bermuda (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

02
14

Meredith Richter Davis (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

03
14

Natalie Erwin with Leontine Linens (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

04
14

Sue Sartor (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

05
14

Julia Gadberry, Samantha Pate (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

06
14

Laine Miller, Kennedy Henderson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

07
14

Carley Cagle, Jane Scott Hodges, Lindsey Jones (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

08
14

Kerri Goldfarb, Louise Marsh, Mia Brous (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

09
14

Courtney McGrail, Margaret Farrell (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

10
14

Trent Gilley, Dixie Dixon (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

11
14

Amber Perley, Ashton Perley (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

12
14

Madi Davis, Lizzie Brookshire (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

13
14

Ellie Schwing, Moira Taylor (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

14
14

Sarah Kulman, Joslyn Spain (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

clearfork round-up 231 L1030448.jpg Sarah Bray* (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
234 L1030552.jpg Meredith Richter Davis (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
232 L1030460.jpg Natalie Erwin with Leontine Linens (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
233 L1030503.jpg Sue Sartor (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
236 L1030596.jpg Julia Gadberry, Samantha Pate * (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
235 L1030594.jpg Laine Miller, Kennedy Henderson* (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
237 L1030599.jpg Carley Cagle, Jane Scott Hodges, Lindsey Jones (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
238 L1030603.jpg Kerri Goldfarb, Louise Marsh, Mia Brous * (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
239 L1030637.jpg Courtney McGrail, Margaret Farrell * (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
240 L1030648.jpg Trent Gilley, Dixie Dixon (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
241 L1030651.jpg Amber Perley, Ashton Perley * (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
242 L1030657.jpg Madi Davis, Lizzie Brookshire * (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
243 L1030757.jpg Ellie Schwing, Moira (or Moia) Taylor * (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
244 L1030772.jpg Sarah Kulman, Joslyn Spain* (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Society / Shopping

Inside Fort Worth’s Ultimate Two-Day Pop-Up

With Top Talent and a Ranch-Inspired Aesthetic, Clearfork Round-Up Lived Up to the Hype

BY Regan Landreth // 11.18.20
photography Jonathan Zizzo
Sarah Bray of Sarah Bray Bermuda (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Meredith Richter Davis (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Natalie Erwin with Leontine Linens (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Sue Sartor (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Julia Gadberry, Samantha Pate (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Laine Miller, Kennedy Henderson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Carley Cagle, Jane Scott Hodges, Lindsey Jones (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Kerri Goldfarb, Louise Marsh, Mia Brous (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Courtney McGrail, Margaret Farrell (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Trent Gilley, Dixie Dixon (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Amber Perley, Ashton Perley (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Madi Davis, Lizzie Brookshire (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Ellie Schwing, Moira Taylor (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Sarah Kulman, Joslyn Spain (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
1
14

Sarah Bray of Sarah Bray Bermuda (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

2
14

Meredith Richter Davis (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

3
14

Natalie Erwin with Leontine Linens (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

4
14

Sue Sartor (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

5
14

Julia Gadberry, Samantha Pate (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

6
14

Laine Miller, Kennedy Henderson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

7
14

Carley Cagle, Jane Scott Hodges, Lindsey Jones (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

8
14

Kerri Goldfarb, Louise Marsh, Mia Brous (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

9
14

Courtney McGrail, Margaret Farrell (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

10
14

Trent Gilley, Dixie Dixon (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

11
14

Amber Perley, Ashton Perley (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

12
14

Madi Davis, Lizzie Brookshire (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

13
14

Ellie Schwing, Moira Taylor (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

14
14

Sarah Kulman, Joslyn Spain (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

When artist Natalie Erwin takes on a project, it is guaranteed to be top-notch, so when the Fort Worth announced plans to throw a kick-off party to toast the ultimate pop-up in The Shops at Clearfork (aptly named Clearfork Round-Up), we knew we were in for quite the fête.

Nearly 500 revelers attended the indoor/outdoor socially distanced event. Guests were greeted on horseback by Erwin’s cousins Meredith Richter Davis and Mary Margaret Richter both sporting chic cotton pique Double R Brand ruffled button downs along with the requisite Western wear. Pulled wildflowers and greenery from the land around Clearfork lent a sophisticated rugged feel.

“We wanted it to feel like a ranch” says Erwin. Les Tiges created florals to complement, while David Dike curated artwork (including Erwin’s) throughout the shop. Madre’s Mia Brous, Louise Marsh and Keri Goldfarb along with interior designer Traci White created inviting vignettes to showcase their transformative powers. Sarah Amanda Bray, who made the trip from Bermuda, wore one of her buttery-colored taffeta caftans, drew a (carefully distanced) crowd with her collection of hats. Sue Sartor stocked her Clearfork Round-Up section with her signature breezy Paloma puff-sleeved dresses and caftans in every imaginable color and pattern.

Meanwhile, Sartor’s freshman-year floor mate, the impeccable Jane Scott Hodges of Leontine Linens, held court with a bevy of socials including Julie Kleberg and CC Armstrong. Nearby Margaret Farrell, Margo Bush and Courtney McGrail perused Miron Crosby’s fashion-forward cowboy boots and designer Lisa Henderson’s fabric, wallpaper and lampshades.

Outside, textile designer Lisa Fine signed books as fast as she could as Cathy Kincaid’s daughter Maggie McMordie doled out her mother’s tome. Guests enjoyed passed hors d’oeuvres from Rise No. 3 washed down with ranch waters from TX Whiskey. Wine glasses were filled and refilled with vino from Lost Oak Winery in Burleson far into the evening until the crowd filtered out for late dinners in Clearfork.

Seen: Martha Williams, Trina Murray, Pam Krick, Olivia Kearney, Kimbell Wynne, Carla Thompson, Laura Shoppa, Janis Brous , Meredith Luskey, Amy Fierke, Christie Moncrief, Eden Delaune, Lisa Moore, Rebecca Rucker, Ally Ravnaas, Pat Schutts, and Mary Clements.

FERN FREEMAN

Swipe
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
clearfork round-up 231 L1030448.jpg Sarah Bray* (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
234 L1030552.jpg Meredith Richter Davis (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
232 L1030460.jpg Natalie Erwin with Leontine Linens (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
233 L1030503.jpg Sue Sartor (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
236 L1030596.jpg Julia Gadberry, Samantha Pate * (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
235 L1030594.jpg Laine Miller, Kennedy Henderson* (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
237 L1030599.jpg Carley Cagle, Jane Scott Hodges, Lindsey Jones (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
238 L1030603.jpg Kerri Goldfarb, Louise Marsh, Mia Brous * (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
239 L1030637.jpg Courtney McGrail, Margaret Farrell * (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
240 L1030648.jpg Trent Gilley, Dixie Dixon (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
241 L1030651.jpg Amber Perley, Ashton Perley * (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
242 L1030657.jpg Madi Davis, Lizzie Brookshire * (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
243 L1030757.jpg Ellie Schwing, Moira (or Moia) Taylor * (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
244 L1030772.jpg Sarah Kulman, Joslyn Spain* (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Condominiums for sale now at The Parklane
Visit The Parklane
Elevate Your View Take a look now!

Featured Properties

Swipe
3980 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3980 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$7,750,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins
This property is listed by: Alex Heins (713) 417-4793 Email Realtor
3980 Inverness Drive
6357 Edloe Street
Southside Place
FOR SALE

6357 Edloe Street
Southside Place, TX

$1,799,000 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239
6357 Edloe Street
5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire, TX

$4,395,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
5208 Braeburn Drive
22 E Shady Lane, #E
Piney Point Estates
FOR SALE

22 E Shady Lane, #E
Houston, TX

$2,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rebecca Turner
This property is listed by: Rebecca Turner (832) 661-0805
22 E Shady Lane, #E
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
705 Tulane Street
Heights
FOR SALE

705 Tulane Street
Houston, TX

$815,000 Learn More about this property
Brittany Utterback
This property is listed by: Brittany Utterback (281) 608-9879 Email Realtor
705 Tulane Street
2521 Brentwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2521 Brentwood Drive
Houston, TX

$3,000,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2521 Brentwood Drive
4019 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

4019 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
4019 Inverness Drive
11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$9,850,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
11 Paradise Point Drive
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X