Dallas Small Businesses Are Putting Together Excellent Mother’s Day Gifts

Celebrate Mom and Your Favorite Local Gems — She’ll Love It

BY // 04.28.20
defined dish alto mother’s day

A trilogy of Dallas favorites has teamed up to create what may arguably be the perfect Mother’s Day gift.

Whether you’re quarantining side by side with your mother or she’s thousands of miles away, the maternal figure(s) in your life deserve to feel celebrated on Mother’s Day. (It’s next Sunday, May 10 — time and calendars are hard to get a handle on right now.)

Thankfully, some of Dallas’ most beloved small businesses have already done the hard work for you and put together thoughtful baskets and packages to bring the joy during this unprecedented year. Here are a few of our favorites.

 

OddBird Co.’s Stylish, Sustainable Textiles

Swap the classic Mother’s Day gift of a plush robe for something more modern. Denton-based OddBird’s chic, textile loungewear is sustainably handwoven by artisans in in Istanbul, Turkey. Purchase before May 1 to receive a matching Turkish hair towel in honor of the holiday.

Canli_Handwoven_Robe_2_1024x683
OddBird Co. offers an ethically made upgrade to your work-from-home uniform.

“The Defined Dish” Mother’s Day Gift Basket

A trilogy of Dallas favorites has teamed up to create what may arguably be the perfect Mother’s Day gift. Charming Bishop Arts shop All Good Things (now open for retail to-go) has put together a basket, which includes a signed copy of Alex Snodgrass’ “The Defined Dish” cookbook (a New York Times best seller). Order online and Dallas-based rideshare startup (and thoughtful pivoters) Alto will deliver it to Dallas-Fort Worth recipients. Easy!

 

Commerce’s Custom Gift Wrap

The curated gift shop in the Adolphus Hotel features hit after hit in the cool gifting department. Even better: when you write “Mother’s Day” in the comments section while checking out online, Commerce is offering complimentary custom gift wrap.

magic hour care package
A slightly different take on Mother’s Day florals, courtesy of Magic Hour.

Magic Hour’s Care Packages

Whether mom is more of a “Cloud Care Package” or “Floral Care Package” gal, the Bishop Arts shop has you more than covered.

 

Favor the Kind’s Care Packages

The Henderson Avenue gem has a care package for every occasion, but we imagine most moms would appreciate Sugarfina-slash-cocktail-themed box. Throw in a card from Favor the Kind’s Mother’s Day collection (or a “Go Ask Your Dad” sleep mask) to compliment the occasion.

The Austin-based spa (which also has locations in Houston and Fort Worth) has everything you need for a spa day at home.

Milk + Honey Spa

Through May 1, you can nominate a mom or mentor to receive an at-home spa package from the popular Texas spa. Milk + Honey has also curated an online shop full of luxurious and clean beauty goodness, including collagen sheet masks, silk hair wraps, and milk bath blends.

 

Happy shopping! And if mom has recently taken on a new role as teacher, a cocktail kit may also be in order.

