Rent the Runway Lands in West Village With a Massive Sample Sale

The Month-Long Dallas Pop-Up Features Deep Discounts on Designer Favorites

05.07.21
Rent the Runway's month-long pop-up in Dallas' West Village (courtesy of West Village)

As we all attempt to re-enter society, you may have found yourself looking — really looking — at your closet for the first time in months. For some, it may be time for a refresh, or at least something fun to wear for a long overdue catch up with friends.   After all, you’re allowed to be an entirely different person post-pandemic. A new personality requires a few fresh outfits.

Fortunately for you, dear Dallas reader, Rent the Runway, the fashion subscription and rental service that started it all, has just opened a month-long sample sale in West Village, with up to 90 percent off top brands like Veronica Beard, Alexis, Rag & Bone, Sachin and Babi, Phillip Lim, and more. It’s a good time for pre-loved designer goods in the city — The RealReal landed on Knox Street just last month.

Hosted by Chicago-based startup Leap, which has assisted digital-first brands like Solid & Striped, Hatch, Koio, and Mack Weldon in opening brick-and-mortar locations in popular neighborhoods around the U.S., The Rent the Runway sample sale features apparel, handbags, and accessories at a fraction of their original price.

To find the sale, look for the blush pink storefront at 3699 McKinney Avenue, Suite 405. Rent the Runway’s Dallas hours are Monday through Saturday (11am to 7pm) and Sundays from noon to 6pm. Rent the Runway will call West Village home through May 30.

 

