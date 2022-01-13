Oops, I did it again. And by that, I mean that I got to whip out another fur (leopard and faux of course) for a luncheon. The Neiman Marcus NorthPark team had the occasion to throw a bubblegum pink party to celebrate the opening of their Balmain Barbie Pop-Up. Attendees (many of whom opted for boucle and leather) arrived and were directed to the men’s garden (yes, there is such an enchanting place — the courtyard area shaded by trees adjacent to men’s shoes). It was another COVID pivot with the move outdoors and Neiman’s Marjon Zabihi Henderson prepared guests with an email that intimated it might be a fur moment.

Neiman Marcus’ hot new pop-up with Balmain is a true exclusive (the experience at Dallas’ NorthPark store is the only one in the country) complete with oh-so Parisian park benches amongst a pedestrian garden resembling the famed Tuileries. The experience is also a celebration of the 10-year love affair between Balmain and Neiman Marcus. The limited-edition pieces riff on the luxury house’s classic tailored ensembles. Creative Director Olivier Rousteing and his Balmain design team were inspired by the world of Barbie and channeled it via bright iconography badges, tees, hoodies, bags, and shoes all ranging in price from $295 to $42,494.

I’ve had a long fascination with Barbie. In fact, I’ve abstained from doing my Ancestry family tree because, in my mind, Skipper is a long-lost distant cousin and we’ll find each other one day. I’ll be sure to keep you posted if that magical moment ever takes place (perhaps facilitated by Barbie in her Malibu dream house).

The conversation at my table segued from Barbie to American Girl and someone shared that they launched a new Girl, Corinne Tan, who is apparently from Aspen. Is anyone really from Aspen? Overheard amongst the frenzied crowd snatching up every unveiled item in sight: “this will look perfect for Aspen.”

In one of the dressing rooms I happened upon, Samantha Wortley and Kameron Westcott were trying on a huge pile of the cotton candy perfection. It all seemed to have a slight Saved by the Bell early-’90s vibe with the tailoring. I complimented Kameron on her Barbie necklace and queried, “I didn’t see any jewelry out there?” She then coyly shared that it had been a gift from the Housewives crew early on in her Bravo tenure.

By the end of the exclusive shopping experience, most of the merchandise had disappeared with quite a few mannequins left naked. “This is a great problem to have,” said one Neiman Marcus team member, who then shared that they were having more garments shipped overnight for weekend shoppers.

Spotted in the marvelous mayhem included Maricela Heckelman, Neysla Paltsev, Melissa Carpenter, Madelaine Lam, Gracie Hunt, D’Andra Simmons, Mahisha Dellinger, Genevieve Carter, Cam Hall, Cindy Trinh, and Mary McGreevy.

Head to Neiman Marcus tout suite — the Balmain x Barnie pop-up is only open through January 30 (you’ll find it in the same location as the Prada Outdoor pop-up). On weekends, expect DJs, a cotton candy machine, and an opportunity to get your picture taken in their life-size Barbie doll box.