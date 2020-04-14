Beloved Dallas-Fort Worth Fashion Brands Now Offering Non-Medical Face Masks
Support Local, Stay Safe, and Give BackBY Caitlin Clark // 04.14.20
Last week, the CDC changed its tune on face masks, recommending that all Americans wear the protective gear. And though wearing a mask isn’t currently a legal requirement in Dallas, it’s still best practices to sport one when you’re out and about, especially in spots where proper social distancing is hard to pull off.
You almost certainly have something on hand at home to fashion into protective gear (a lightweight scarf or bandana will do!), but fortunately, some of the most popular Dallas and and Fort Worth fashion brands have stepped up to create non-medical face masks, many of which come with a generous give-back component. Plus, they’re all significantly chicer than a folded bandana.
Support local, stay safe, and give back with the following Dallas brands.
MI GOLONDRINA
The beloved Dallas brand known for its breezy, Mexican-inspired tops and dresses (which happen to be on sale for the first time ever) is donating a 100-percent cotton face mask for each one purchased.
LEVENITY
Project Runway alum Venny Etienne recently shifted to producing non-medical face masks through his ready-to-wear company, Levenity. The designer, who’s now used to cranking out pieces quickly thanks to his time on the Bravo show, has shipped off hundreds of masks to frontline workers, and has made them available to the public on Levenity’s website for $10.
KOCH
Dallas influencer “Much Love Sophie” teamed up with Nicole Musselman’s lifestyle brand KOCH to donate 1,500 no-medical grade masks to hospital workers, restaurant employees, and more on the frontlines of COVID-19. The duo is also offering the non-medical face masks — all made with KOCH’s custom prints — for free on their website. All you have to do is pay for shipping.
Update: the masks are currently sold out but may be replenished.
PINK PEDI
The Goop-approved, non-toxic nail salon in Oak Cliff was one of the first local small businesses to begin producing face masks. Shoppers can purchase one for themselves for $12 (Pink Pedi will donate a mask for every purchase) or simply sponsor a mask for hospital workers. The salon is also producing French lavender-infused hand sanitizer (we’ll take the little luxuries where we can get them.)
NOBLE 51
Colorful masks made from leftover fabric quickly sold out when the Fort Worth brand posted about them on Instagram. However, more may become available in the future, so stay tuned.