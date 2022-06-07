A Massive Designer Sample Sale, Mi Golondrina’s Mariposa Collection, and More Dallas Retail News to Know

Just in time for the many, many weddings taking place this summer and fall, the good folks at Rent the Runway are at it again, bringing deep designer discounts to Dallas’ West Village through the month of June.

Featuring labels like Alexis, Rag & Bone, Saloni, Tory Burch, Reformation, A.L.C, 3.1 Philip Lim, and more, the Rent the Runway sample sale will offer hundreds of pieces (clothing, handbags, accessories, and beyond) for up to 90 percent off retail.

The exclusive event launched on June 3 and will continue through Sunday, June 26 at 3699 McKinney Avenue, Suite 103B. Hours are 11 am to 7 pm (Monday – Saturday) and noon to 6 pm (Sundays).

Mi Golondrina Butterfly Collection

Fashion’s favorite feminine, flighty motif is officially back in the zeitgeist and has even made its way into an anticipated Dallas launch. Arriving on MiGolondrina.com at 10 am this Friday, June 10, Mi Golondrina’s Mariposa Collection will feature delicate monarch butterflies, a poignant symbol in Mexico, where millions of bugs migrate each winter.

Featuring artisan-made dresses and blouses for adults and children, the hand-embroidered beauties are an effortlessly elegant way to embrace the trend.

Clockwork Lands at Dallas-Fort Worth Target Stores

Not that you needed another reason to love Target, but we’ll offer one anyway: $10 manicures done in 10 minutes or less. This June, Clockwork’s nail painting robots landed in Dallas-Fort Worth, utilizing artificial intelligence and 3D technology to craft the perfect coat on the go. So far, the San Francisco-based company has only stationed its unique tech in six Targets, including the three new Texas additions.

Find a Clockwork robot within Dallas’ Target Medallion (NW Highway), Target Fort Worth Central (Carrol Street), and Target Cityview (Overton Ridge Boulevard).