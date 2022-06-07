Rug Gallery Turns Into Houston’s New Party Headquarters — Inside the Festive World of Arsin

Ronda Carman, Shelby Hodge at Carman's 'Art of the Pantry' book signing at Arsin Rug Gallery on Cinco de Mayo (Photo by Amy Carman)

Ronel Golden with South African members of the Houston Sabercats rugby team Malon Al-Jiboori, Willie Britz and Louritz Fan Der Schyff at her book signing at Arsin Rug Gallery in Decorative Center Houston. (Photo by Kathryn Smith)

Since opening in Decorative Center Houston last fall, Arsin Rug Gallery has been showcasing its vast collection of carpets as backdrop for a number of fétes that have entertained a creative clutch of designers, collectors and other interested individuals. Most recently on the party circuit was a book signing, cocktails and conversation with first-time author Ronel Golden.

The evening with the glamorous author, born in The Netherlands and reared primarily in South Africa, drew more than 120 guests. It was a fascinating evening as Golden discussed her romantic thriller Nicole based somewhat on her experiences and that of her parents, who played a prominent role in South Africa’s abolition of apartheid. Later, her father served terms as South African ambassador to Greece and to Germany providing Golden with ample spine chilling material.

Additionally compelling is the non-fiction story of Arsin Rug Gallery.

“We are three generations in this business,” owner and president Saied Arsin tells PaperCity. “It was founded by my grandfather in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar in 1910.”

Before the revolution, the Arsin portfolio was woven in Iran. Today, the rugs are handwoven and knotted primarily in Turkey, Arsin notes. Yet the vast selection includes carpets from Morocco, Egypt, Pakistan and Afghanistan. Interestingly, he adds that 90 percent of the business is wholesale including international.

Decorative Center House marks the second location for Arsin, following Dallas. A third rug gallery is in the works for Los Angeles’ design district.

Before Golden’s presentation, guests perused the 2,000-plus carpets that include antique, modern and traditional options in the Houston shop and 500 samples from which designs can be custom made.

Jennifer Stevenson, Julie Oliver, Kikki Wilson at Arsin Rug Gallery for Ronel Golden’s book signing (Photo by Kathryn Smith)

Also in May, Arsin hosted lifestyle author Ronda Carman for a Cinco de Mayo-themed book signing of her most recent tome The Art of Pantry Cooking. On this occasion, mariachi music wafted through the showroom while wait staff passed trays of sangria and Tex-Mex hors d’oeuvres.

PC Seen: Showroom chair Mark Odom, Rose Arsin, Paul Murphy, Elizabeth and Tim Vail, Kiki Wilson, Rachelle Mostofi, Wolf Pfirrmann, Rob Kaplan, Jeanne and Samuel Golden, Kimberly Miller, Jeff Smith, Sassy Stanton, John Tscarios, Fay Kirby, Courtney Zavala, Natalie Ariz, Marcus Harris, Sarah Pappa, Julie Shannon and South African members of Houston’s Sabercats rugby team — Malon Al-Jiboori, Willie Britz and Louritz Van Der Schyff.