Ylang 23 Moves Its Flagship, Bachendorf’s Doubles Down, Presley Oldham Pays a Visit, and More Dallas Retail News to Know

The Dallas retail scene is forever evolving, but when two family-owned mainstays make moves, the shift feels newsworthy. Ahead, see what’s in store for Bachendorf’s and Ylang 23, two local brands that have shaped the Dallas retail scene over the decades. And on the emerging designer front, Noel Pittman and Presley Oldham are cultivating even more great opportunities to shop across the city.

Bachendorf’s Bets Big on the Dallas Galleria

Bachendorf’s, the largest fine jewelry brand in Dallas, is dedicated to its city. The family-owned company, which launched over 60 years ago, has a private showroom for those who prefer to shop for diamonds discretely, but the luxury brand has opened several storefront doors over the decades, all at prime locales in Dallas-Fort Worth. They’ve recently doubled down — literally.

Just two years after the opening of the Rolex Boutique Bachendorf’s in Highland Park Village, the company’s Galleria store has reopened with a new look and — at 7,000 square feet — double the real estate. Situated in a prime center spot between Louis Vuitton and Gucci, the largest Bachendorf’s boutique includes an enhanced bridal atelier and curated displays of brand partners such as David Yurman, Roberto Coin, Cartier, and more, while a Rolex shop-in-shop occupies 1,500 square feet of the glittering new store. — CC

After a Decade in North Dallas, the Ylang 23 Store is On the Move

Another family-owned brand expanding its local footprint is Ylang 23, the Dallas-based designer jewelry shop founded by partners Joanne and Charles Teichman and co-owned by their daughter, Alysa Teichman. A mainstay of The Plaza at Preston Center for 10 years, Ylang 23 will open a larger flagship store (3,200 square feet) this spring at the Shops of Highland Park Village – just a few doors down from Wildlike, the elevated piercing brand founded by Alysa in 2021

Only the third home for the 38-year-old company (the first location was in the Galleria), the Shops of Highland Park will soon serve as a base for generations of Dallas shopkeepers — and a killer curation of luxury jewels.

Presley Oldham Comes Home for a Pop-Up

When the events of 2020 drove aspiring model and actor Presley Oldham (nephew of ’90s fashion icon Todd Oldham) from Los Angeles to his grandparents’ Santa Fe home, he picked up an old hobby: making jewelry for friends. By May of that year, he had launched his eponymous line using sterling silver and freshwater pearls left over from his uncle’s studio or found at a flea market — a sustainable move straight out of the “House of Style” Todd Time playbook.

The response to his “Compost Necklace” was strong, though Oldham has remained adamant about keeping an edited inventory. “It really starts with the materials,” he says of the brand’s zero-waste nature.

Now, Oldham is adding faceted gemstones and chunky Murano glass into the mix for his Winter 2023 collection. The new collection also includes his first-ever hoop earring, hand-hammered in sterling silver or 14k gold fill wire and bejeweled with a plethora of pearls.

Another first for Oldham: a Dallas pop-up, hosted on November 25 from 11 am to 5 pm at the downtown Dallas studio (1200 Ross Avenue) of his father, Dallas sculptor Brad Oldham. — CC

Noel Pittman’s New Dallas Digs