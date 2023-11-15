noell pittman dallas west lovers lane shop -Shop Exterior 1
Noel Pittman’s new West Lovers Lane store.

Culture / Shopping / Home Stores

Ylang 23 Moves Its Flagship, Bachendorf’s Doubles Down, Presley Oldham Pays a Visit, and More Dallas Retail News to Know

What's in Store

BY Caitlin Clark and Rebecca Sherman // 11.15.23
Noel Pittman’s new West Lovers Lane store.
Noel Pittman’s new West Lovers Lane store.
The Ylang 23 storefront at The Plaza at Preston Center.
Joanne, Alysa, and Charles Teichman in 2019.
Presley Oldham wearing his eponymous jewelry line's Winter 2023 collection. (courtesy)
The Presley Oldham gemstone Compost Necklace (from $1,200)
Presley Oldham Compost Hoop in gold (from $620)
The Dallas retail scene is forever evolving, but when two family-owned mainstays make moves, the shift feels newsworthy. Ahead, see what’s in store for Bachendorf’s and Ylang 23, two local brands that have shaped the Dallas retail scene over the decades. And on the emerging designer front, Noel Pittman and Presley Oldham are cultivating even more great opportunities to shop across the city.

Bachendorf's new Gallery Dallas store. (photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Bachendorf’s new Gallery Dallas store. (photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Bachendorf’s Bets Big on the Dallas Galleria

Bachendorf’s, the largest fine jewelry brand in Dallas, is dedicated to its city. The family-owned company, which launched over 60 years ago, has a private showroom for those who prefer to shop for diamonds discretely, but the luxury brand has opened several storefront doors over the decades, all at prime locales in Dallas-Fort Worth. They’ve recently doubled down — literally.

Just two years after the opening of the Rolex Boutique Bachendorf’s in Highland Park Village, the company’s Galleria store has reopened with a new look and — at 7,000 square feet — double the real estate. Situated in a prime center spot between Louis Vuitton and Gucci, the largest Bachendorf’s boutique includes an enhanced bridal atelier and curated displays of brand partners such as David Yurman, Roberto Coin, Cartier, and more, while a Rolex shop-in-shop occupies 1,500 square feet of the glittering new store. — CC

 

Joanne, Alysa, and Charles Teichman in 2019.

After a Decade in North Dallas, the Ylang 23 Store is On the Move

Another family-owned brand expanding its local footprint is Ylang 23, the Dallas-based designer jewelry shop founded by partners Joanne and Charles Teichman and co-owned by their daughter, Alysa Teichman. A mainstay of The Plaza at Preston Center for 10 years, Ylang 23 will open a larger flagship store (3,200 square feet) this spring at the Shops of Highland Park Village – just a few doors down from Wildlike, the elevated piercing brand founded by Alysa in 2021

Only the third home for the 38-year-old company (the first location was in the Galleria), the Shops of Highland Park will soon serve as a base for generations of Dallas shopkeepers — and a killer curation of luxury jewels.

Presley Oldham wearing his eponymous jewelry line’s Winter 2023 collection. (courtesy)

Presley Oldham Comes Home for a Pop-Up

When the events of 2020 drove aspiring model and actor Presley Oldham (nephew of ’90s fashion icon Todd Oldham) from Los Angeles to his grandparents’ Santa Fe home, he picked up an old hobby: making jewelry for friends. By May of that year, he had launched his eponymous line using sterling silver and freshwater pearls left over from his uncle’s studio or found at a flea market — a sustainable move straight out of the “House of Style” Todd Time playbook.

The response to his “Compost Necklace” was strong, though Oldham has remained adamant about keeping an edited inventory. “It really starts with the materials,” he says of the brand’s zero-waste nature.

Now, Oldham is adding faceted gemstones and chunky Murano glass into the mix for his Winter 2023 collection. The new collection also includes his first-ever hoop earring, hand-hammered in sterling silver or 14k gold fill wire and bejeweled with a plethora of pearls.

Another first for Oldham: a Dallas pop-up, hosted on November 25 from 11 am to 5 pm at the downtown Dallas studio (1200 Ross Avenue) of his father, Dallas sculptor Brad Oldham. — CC

noell pittman dallas west lovers lane shop -208 NPittman Shop 3
Noel Pittman’s new West Lovers Lane store. (courtesy)

Noel Pittman’s New Dallas Digs

After testing the waters with a home design pop-up shop in Inwood Village, designer Noel Pittman has opened a permanent store nearby in a charming vintage house on West Lovers Lane. You’ll find all the well-traveled furnishings that made the pop-up a hit: antiques and discoveries sourced from Italy, Morocco, Spain, and across the U.S, along with flat-weave rugs from Morocco and India, ceramics from Sicily, custom seating, and throw pillows of her own design. Pittman, who has a master’s in interior architecture from Pratt, moved to Dallas from Los Angeles in 2022 and hit the ground running with a room in Kips Bay Decorator Showhouse Dallas 2022 and projects featured in Veranda and Southern Living. Rebecca Sherman

