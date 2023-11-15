Restaurants

Austin-Based Sushi | Bar Debuts in Dallas, Voodoo Doughnuts Gets An Opening Date, and More Local Restaurant News

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Dish

BY // 11.15.23
Sushi | Bar Hospitality

Sushi | Bar is opening its second Texas location in Dallas on December 1. (Courtesy of Sushi | Bar Hospitality)

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Dallas Restaurant News to Know

Sushi | Bar Hospitality
Sushi | Bar debuts its second Texas location in Dallas’ East Quarter this December. (Courtesy of Sushi | Bar Hospitality)

An Austin-based sushi spot opens its second Texas location (plus a cocktail lounge) in Dallas’ East Quarter on December 1.

On Friday, December 1, Sushi | Bar, a 17-course omakase experience ($165 per person) is opening its second Texas location in the East Quarter, and will debut its new cocktail lounge concept, Ginger’s, on the same day. The intimate sushi experience, which first opened in Austin in 2020, hosts just 12 guests per seating and showcases fresh fish sourced from Japan, Australia, and California. The restaurant only offers nigiri omakase, which rotates seasonally, but signatures include Aged Bluefin Akami, Hokkaido Scallop, and A5 Wagyu. There will also be Dallas-exclusive pieces. Drink pairings will be available including sake, cocktails, wine, and beer.

Designed by JonesBaker, the space inside of the historic East Quarter building features a 100-year-old car lift platform which guests will enter to reach the basement level. Other design highlights include “black and white marble checkered floors, wood trimmed walls of cement and contrasting wall coverings along with nods to Japanese style throughout.”

As for Ginger’s, which has a separate entrance from Sushi | Bar, the 12,000-square-foot space (also designed by JonesBaker) features a “sweeping staircase with brass railing [where guests will enter] into a sophisticated lounge bar with exposed brick walls and velvet curtains leading into the moody space.”

The bar program will be led by Sean Kenyon, a worldwide award-winning mixologist. He’s concocted a program that focuses on premium spirits and includes drinks like high-pour martinis, negronis, and margaritas. The new spot will also feature live music and DJs.

voodoo doughnut
See that little Voodoo doll? He’s the inspiration behind it all.

A favorite Portland-based doughnut shop gets an opening date in Lower Greenville.

Voodoo Doughnut is finally opening in Dallas — Monday, November 20 at 8 am to be exact. The first outpost of the Portland-based spot in North Texas will be in Lower Greenville, right next to the new Italian concept Via Triozzi. Doughnut options range from Bacon Maple Bar to Viscous Hibiscus. Get in line early for the opening, it’s sure to be crowded.

Bar Colette Dallas
Bar Colette has officially debuted in West Village. (Courtesy)

A new European-inspired bar from the team behind Namo debuts in West Village.

Bar Colette has officially opened in West Village, bringing craft cocktails to the Dallas shopping destination. Brandon Cohanim, the owner of Namo and this new sister concept, brought Michelin-recognized bartender Ruben Rolon on as Bar Director. An ever-changing menu features a cocktail inspired by a beet salad (the “Beets Me”), the tequila-based Fresh Quince of Bel Air, Eau De Ranch (a play on Ranch Water), and more. A “Two Sip” menu will also be available, allowing guests to try a new cocktail without the commitment to a full drink. A menu of bar snacks, caviar, small plates, and more will also be offered.

The space’s design features earth-tone terrazzo floors, wood-adorned walls, custom butterscotch velvet booths, gilded tables, high-top blush bar chairs, and a patio.

The Turn Dallas
From the owners of Another Round and Round Two comes another West Dallas concept, The Turn. (Photo by Christina Childress)

The creators of Another Round (and Round Two) open another new concept in West Dallas.

Opening in West Dallas on Thursday, November 16, The Turn is the newest gaming bar from the owners of mini golf bar Another Round and retro arcade bar Round Two. The latest spot from Alicia and Kendall Spence offers a monthly membership program for golf lovers to enjoy golf simulators, drinks, and bites. Non-members can also book one of two simulators for $50 per hour. Anyone can hang out at the bar and lounge for a cocktail or beer and watch the latest pro events on TV.

There are three tiers of memberships for the golf-obsessed including The Local, The Amateur, and The Pro ranging from $150 per month to $350 per month, plus an initiation fee. To celebrate its grand opening, The Turn is offering a Grand Opening Holiday Package for $250, which includes a discounted six-pack of reservations.

