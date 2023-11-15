Austin-Based Sushi | Bar Debuts in Dallas, Voodoo Doughnuts Gets An Opening Date, and More Local Restaurant News

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Dallas Restaurant News to Know

An Austin-based sushi spot opens its second Texas location (plus a cocktail lounge) in Dallas’ East Quarter on December 1.

On Friday, December 1, Sushi | Bar, a 17-course omakase experience ($165 per person) is opening its second Texas location in the East Quarter, and will debut its new cocktail lounge concept, Ginger’s, on the same day. The intimate sushi experience, which first opened in Austin in 2020, hosts just 12 guests per seating and showcases fresh fish sourced from Japan, Australia, and California. The restaurant only offers nigiri omakase, which rotates seasonally, but signatures include Aged Bluefin Akami, Hokkaido Scallop, and A5 Wagyu. There will also be Dallas-exclusive pieces. Drink pairings will be available including sake, cocktails, wine, and beer.

Designed by JonesBaker, the space inside of the historic East Quarter building features a 100-year-old car lift platform which guests will enter to reach the basement level. Other design highlights include “black and white marble checkered floors, wood trimmed walls of cement and contrasting wall coverings along with nods to Japanese style throughout.”

As for Ginger’s, which has a separate entrance from Sushi | Bar, the 12,000-square-foot space (also designed by JonesBaker) features a “sweeping staircase with brass railing [where guests will enter] into a sophisticated lounge bar with exposed brick walls and velvet curtains leading into the moody space.”

The bar program will be led by Sean Kenyon, a worldwide award-winning mixologist. He’s concocted a program that focuses on premium spirits and includes drinks like high-pour martinis, negronis, and margaritas. The new spot will also feature live music and DJs.

A favorite Portland-based doughnut shop gets an opening date in Lower Greenville.

Voodoo Doughnut is finally opening in Dallas — Monday, November 20 at 8 am to be exact. The first outpost of the Portland-based spot in North Texas will be in Lower Greenville, right next to the new Italian concept Via Triozzi. Doughnut options range from Bacon Maple Bar to Viscous Hibiscus. Get in line early for the opening, it’s sure to be crowded.

