Dallas Summer Sales are Here and They’re Solid (and All Shoppable Online)

Support Your Favorite Local Shops and Brands

BY // 07.02.20
Leatherology dallas summer sales

Co-founder siblings of Leatherology, Rae and David Liu.

We’ll take our good news where we can get it. Today, for some, that news may come in the form of solid summer sales or offers from your favorite Dallas stores and brands. Shop online and treat yourself this holiday weekend.

 

Bell’Invito

Snag Heather Wiese Alexander’s pretty paper goods for up to 50 percent off. (This sale is today-only, so snag fast.)

 

Leatherology’s Semi-Annual Sale

Save up to 60 percent off the Dallas-based brand’s luxe leather goods (including pieces from Leatherology’s DVF collab) through Sunday.

Leatherology Leatherology dallas summer sales

 

Vintage Martini

Martini madness happens but twice a year for the Henderson Avenue boutique.

 

Elements

Shop the sale on the storied Dallas boutique’s website to save 60 percent off flowy Alexis dresses — perfect for backyard summer gatherings.

elemetns boutique
Elements boutique on Dallas’ West Lovers Lane. (courtesy)

 

Cabana/Canary

The sales are vast and layered at the beloved West Lovers Lane boutiques right now. Save up to 60 percent off spring and summer styles right now, along with 40 percent off select jewelry with the code “sparkle.”

 

La Vie Style House

A breezy kimono or caftan is practically a Texas summer staple — fortunately they’re all 25 percent off with the code “JULY25” through Sunday.

market-highland-park-IMG_2525-2
A glimpse of La Vie Style House’s space within Market Highland Park Village. (Photo by Bo Joplin)

 

Wisteria

The only silver lining of Wisteria’s closing: a serious sale.

Wisteria home Leatherology dallas summer sales
Wisteria, one of Dallas’ favorite stores.

 

No Sale, But Good Local Buys Nevertheless

Cover Swim x Ashley Longshore

The beloved New Orleans artist’s put her bold spin on Cover Swim’s sun protective swimwear. The results are phenomenal and profits go to Longshore’s scholarship fund for young artists.

 

By Way of Dallas

The brand’s latest drop is pegasus perfection.

 

Bar and Garden

The Ross Avenue liquor store’s clean and natural selections are unparalleled. Given the rise in Covid-19 infections in Dallas, Bar and Garden is offering curbside pickup and deliveries to help you stock your at-home bar.

 

Centre

Puzzle season is still going strong. Show Centre (and the activities portion of your kitchen table) some love by entering to win a very cool limited edition Nike puzzle.

 

