5 Cool Ways to Shop in Dallas This March

Maria Elvira Ortega's Ura Goods will be part of the Latin American edit at Neighborhood Goods.

Dallas shopping is always good, but unique events, visiting brands, and inspired retail experiences make it even better. These are the coolest ways to shop in Dallas this March 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephanie Gottlieb (@stephaniegottlieb)

SHOP Swipe

















Next

Stephanie Gottlieb in Dallas

New York-based fine jewelry brand Stephanie Gottlieb is coming to Dallas this Friday and Saturday (March 4 and 5) for a trunk show at Bandier in Highland Park Village. In addition to bestselling pave necklaces and solitaire diamond “I Am” bracelets, Stephanie Gottlieb’s popular Slide Collection will be available to shop — and customize — on site.

The Latin American Edit at Neighborhood Goods

The innovative retail concept — launched in Plano’s Legacy West in 2018 before opening in New York, Austin, and (soon) Newport Beach — is kicking off a two-month pop-up highlighting eight emerging Latin American brands on Thursday, March 9. The unique, high-quality assortment includes apparel, shoes, accessories, and home décor by Mexican, Colombian, and Venezuelan designers.

The event will run for two months, but a cocktail launch party will be held at the Neighborhood Goods flagship on March 9, 2023, from 6 to 8 pm to introduce the eight designers.

*Scroll our slideshow for a peek at what to expect during the pop-up.

RL Home

There’s been a lot of news surrounding the Ralph Lauren store in Highland Park Village. The two-story boutique has been a staple storefront of the Village since 1978. Now, Ralph Lauren is moving and splitting into two different spaces — women’s and men’s apparel will take over the long empty Highland Park Village Theatre while RL Home will land in the Knox Street area (next door to Black Optical).

Both stores will open this Friday, March 3, 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MARKET (@markethighlandpark)

The Monogram Club at Market Highland Park Village

Light and breezy, A.L.C.’s 100% cotton “Monica” top was practically made for Texas women — the only thing it’s missing: a monogram. This Friday and Saturday (March 3 and 4), remedy your shirt’s identity crisis when The Monogram Club drops by Market Highland Park Village.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HerStory. (@supportherstory)

HerStory is Headed West

Fresh off their “Cosmic Cowgirl” collaboration with Mignonne Gavigan, the Dallas-based collective for need-to-know women-owned brands is headed west, hosting a three-month-long pop-up in Fort Worth’s Sundance Square showcasing ethically made from around the world. Stay up to date here.