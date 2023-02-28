Restaurants

The 20 Best Dallas Restaurants To Accommodate Large Groups — Great Food and Atmosphere Above All

Guaranteed Hits for Groups of 6 to 12 (or More)

BY // 02.28.23
Dallas restaurants good for groups

Dolce Riviera in Dallas' Harwood District (photo by Kathy Tran)

Sometimes it’s tough to find a restaurant large enough to fit your group of six to 12 (or more) people. Thankfully, Dallas has plenty of hotspots for your large gathering or small party. Of course, not all of the city’s great restaurants could fit on this one list, but these are some of our favorite Dallas restaurants for large groups.

Paradiso

Bishop Arts

308 N. Bishop Avenue
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

214-944-5865

Website

Paradiso Dallas

In Bishop Arts, Paradiso has a charming European-style courtyard. (Courtesy of Paradiso)

In Bishop Arts, this European-inspired Mediterranean restaurant offers ample room for a large group with indoor and outdoor seating. The courtyard especially transports you to a lush garden in Europe. Indulge in cocktails, wine, wood-fired pizzas, house pasta, and more within a charming, spacious atmosphere.

The Finch

Park Cities

5307 East Mockingbird Lane, Suite 150
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

Website

The Finch Dallas

The Finch offers modern American cuisine and raw bar. (Photo by Ashley Estave)

New to Mockingbird Station, this American restaurant from the owners of Harper’s and Stirr features enough space for a large group. Impress your friends with The Finch’s menu of specialty cocktails like the Espresso Martini or Rosé Sangria. You can easily share oysters and other bites from the raw bar, as well as pizzas and wagyu sliders.

HIDE Bar

Lower Greenville

1928 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

Website

HIDE Bar

Recently moved to Lower Greenville, HIDE Bar is a great spot for large groups. (Courtesy)

Moved from Deep Ellum to Lower Greenville last year, this craft cocktail bar offers spacious indoor seating and a rooftop patio for large groups. They also have a killer happy hour from 3 pm to 6 pm Monday through Friday, which features 10 of their signature cocktails, beer, wine, and some of their best bites like the double cheeseburger for $7. You can reserve through Resy for groups up to 15 people.

Escondido Tex-Mex Patio

Preston Hollow

5950 Royal Lane, Suite A
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Escondido Dallas

The Tex-Mex Pizza is a must-try at Escondido. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Another new spot that opened in 2022, this Tex-Mex concept in Preston Royal offers indoor seating and an expansive outdoor patio. Share some appetizers like the Tex-Mex pizza, chips and dip, fajitas, and more with a group. Escondido also offers brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 3 pm.

Happiest Hour

Uptown

2616 Olive Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

972-528-0067

Website

Happiest Hour Dallas

Happiest Hour has tons of space to hang out with a group. (Courtesy of Happiest Hour)

This Uptown staple has been a popular gathering place in Dallas since 2015. With 12,000 square feet of space and two floors, there is plenty of room to hang out and get an amazing view of the city. The bar even offers giant appetizers for groups of four or more people like the Ferris Wheel of Wings, Nacho Tower, and Barrel of Pickles.

Sfuzzi

Knox-Henderson

2401 N. Henderson Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

Website

022322_Sfuzzi_KathyTran_5374 (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Formerly Capitol Pub, the new Sfuzzi space features the same kinds of tables and booths from the original spot on McKinney Avenue. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

This Henderson Avenue pizza bar is a great spot to meet a group for dinner or drinks. Share a few pizzas like the Hot Honey or Breakfast Pizza, pasta, and appetizers. Some favorite drinks are the Espress Yourself martini and Frozen Sfuzzi. For parties of seven or more people, call ahead.

Smoky Rose

East Dallas

8602 Garland Road
Dallas, TX 75218  |  Map

 

Website

Smoky Rose Dallas Patios

White Rock Lake's Smoky Rose has an expansive outdoor patio for group gatherings. (Courtesy)

A favorite spot near White Rock Lake, this Texas barbecue restaurant has a killer outdoor patio for group gatherings and dates. Opened in 2016 by David Cash, the spot (right across from the Dallas Arboretum) has become a family-friendly favorite in Dallas.

Delucca Gaucho Pizza & Wine

Design District

1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Suite 100
, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Delucca Pizza Dallas

At Delucca, you pay a fixed price for all-you-can-eat pizza. (Courtesy of Delucca)

Bring a group in to experience a pizza version of a Brazilian steakhouse. For $24.50 per person, you can get bites of lobster bisque, salad, meatballs, the daily selection of pizzas, and dessert pizzas. Unique pizzas options include a Turkish lamb and Mexican eloté.

Dolce Riviera

Harwood District

2950 N Harwood Street, Suite 115
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

469-458-6623

Website

042922_DolceRiviera_KathyTran_IMG_6442__1_

Dolce Riviera in Dallas' Harwood District (photo by Kathy Tran)

This Harwood District Italian restaurant is a beautiful spot to host a large gathering. During Covid-19, it closed and reopened recently with a new chef, menu, and interior design refresh. Led by Executive Chef Paul Latkowski, the new menu features pasta, seafood, steak, and more. There’s also an outdoor patio with gardens and lemon trees to transport you to the Mediterranean.

Harper’s

Deep Ellum

2525 Elm Street, Suite 150
Dallas, TX 75226  |  Map

 

469-998-0013

Website

Harper’s Dallas

Harper's is a fun vibe for a large group. (Courtesy)

In Deep Ellum, this globally-inspired restaurant was opened by Milkshake Concepts (The Finch) in 2021. With clubby vibes, it’s somewhere you can dress up with friends for a special occasion or just a fun weekend out. It offers tons of seating for large gatherings and a menu of shareables like Crispy Deviled Eggs and Crab Stuffed Mushrooms.

Monarch

Downtown

1401 Elm Street
Dallas, TX 75202  |  Map

 

214-945-2222

Website

Monarch Dallas

Book your large group at Monarch for a night to impress. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

If you’re looking for a fancy spot to host a dinner party, look no further than the 49th floor of The National. Impress your guests with signature cocktails (including a $200 Old Fashioned), Ossetra Caviar Service, Live Alaskan King Crab, and more extravagant options.

Saint Ann Restaurant and Bar

Harwood District

2501 N Harwood St
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-782-9807

Website

Saint Ann Restaurant Dallas

Saint Ann's outdoor patio is expansive and covered with garden vibes. (Photo by Reed J Kenney)

This Harwood District spot offers indoor dining, as well as an expansive outdoor patio that is great for large groups. Come in for Happy Hour, lunch, dinner, or brunch on the weekends.

Loro

East Dallas

1812 N. Haskell Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

21483349204

Website

Loro Dallas

Loro Dallas opens its first location outside of Austin. (Courtesy)

For a laid-back, but tasty, dinner with friends, check out East Dallas’ Loro. The Asian smokehouse and bar offers indoor and outdoor seating. From pitmaster Aaron Franklin and Uchi chef Tyson Cole, the spot offers great bites like chicken karaage, smoked beef brisket, and more.

Desert Racer

Lower Greenville

1520 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

Website

Vantina Desert Racer

Desert Racer has an expansive and fun outdoor patio. (Courtesy)

A popular indoor/outdoor spot from chef Nick Badovinus in Lower Greenville, Desert Racer has an expansive, turf-covered, brightly-decorated outdoor patio. It serves Baja Cali-inspired bites like tacos, burgers, and poke bowls, as well as margaritas and ranch water hi-balls. A great spot for groups, there is tons of space to hang out and dine al fresco.

The Porch

Knox-Henderson

2912 N. Henderson Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

214-828-2916

Website

The Porch Dallas Grilled Cheese

The Porch's Grilled Cheese and tomato soup is one of the best in Dallas. (Courtesy of The Porch)

Reopening on March 6 after a remodel, this Henderson Avenue restaurant is a favorite Dallas gathering spot. They revamped their patio and offer some of the best Southern bites in the city. Make sure to check out the buttermilk fried chicken sandwich, Porch burger, and grilled cheese.

Las Palmas

Uptown

2708 Routh Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

972-863-7900

Website

Las Palmas Dallas Happy Hour

Make sure to book a reservation at Las Palmas as its a very popular Uptown spot.

This Uptown Tex-Mex spot is always busy so make sure to book a reservation beforehand. For parties of six or more, call the restaurant — otherwise you can book through Resy. The maximum party size is also 10 people. It’s worth it for the fresh margaritas and fajitas.

Beto & Son

Trinity Groves

3011 Gulden Lane, Suite 108
Dallas, TX 75212  |  Map

 

469-249-8590

Website

Beto & Son Dallas National Margarita Day

Beto & Son is known for their tableside liquid nitrogen margaritas. (Photo by Adriana Herrera)

Another popular spot for groups in Trinity Groves is this Tex-Mex restaurant from father-and-son team Beto and Julian Rodarte. They’re known for their table-side liquid nitrogen margaritas. Breaking Bad actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul actually just stopped by during their tequila brand press tour.

Catbird

Downtown

205 N. Akard Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Catbird Dallas (Photo by Gustav Schmiege)

Catbird offers several semi-private seating areas and lounge space. (Photo by Gustav Schmiege)

A hotspot for groups in downtown Dallas, Catbird is located at Thompson Dallas hotel. For parties of 10 or more, call 469-726-4124, otherwise, you can reserve a table on Resy. An outdoor patio overlooks the city as well. The menu offers caviar service, a raw bar, and small plates to share.

Encina

Bishop Arts

614 W. Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

469-620-3644

Website

Encina Dallas (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Encina's remodeled climate-controlled, outdoor patio is perfect for a cool, fall evening. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

A favorite Bishop Arts restaurant, this Southern-inspired spot is great for large groups. There’s even a climate-controlled outdoor patio that will always keep you comfortable. You can book a table through OpenTable for up to 10 people, otherwise please call the restaurant to make your reservation.

Yardbird Southern Table and Bar

Uptown

2121 N. Pearl Street, Suite 107
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

469-208-2441

Website

Yardbird Dallas

Yardbird has tons of space for large groups in Uptown. (Courtesy)

Located in Uptown, this Southern restaurant has plenty of room for large groups. The Miami-based spot offers lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. The Whole Bird is perfect for sharing, as well as the chicken and waffles, skillet cornbread, deviled eggs, and so much more.

Special Series
Presented by Valobra Master Jewelers

Houston's Diamond Duos

A Meet Cute That Was Meant To Be Turns Into a Lasting Love Story and a Lifetime of Giving Back for This Houston Diamond Duo
A Meet Cute That Was Meant To Be Turns Into a Lasting Love Story and a Lifetime of Giving Back for This Houston Diamond Duo
This Houston Diamond Duo’s Marriage is Built Upon Mutual Interests and Common Goals
This Houston Diamond Duo’s Marriage is Built Upon Mutual Interests and Common Goals
This Houston Diamond Duo Helps Bring Smiles to Children In Need — And To Each Other
This Houston Diamond Duo Helps Bring Smiles to Children In Need — And To Each Other
This Houston Diamond Duo Is Celebrating 25 Years of Marriage After One Love-At-First-Sight Blind Date
This Houston Diamond Duo Is Celebrating 25 Years of Marriage After One Love-At-First-Sight Blind Date
This Houston Diamond Duo Brings High Style and Real Substance Together — From Vietnam to Houston With Love
This Houston Diamond Duo Brings High Style and Real Substance Together — From Vietnam to Houston With Love
This Houston Diamond Duo Found Love in Washington D.C. and Built a Life of Family and Giving Back in Texas
This Houston Diamond Duo Found Love in Washington D.C. and Built a Life of Family and Giving Back in Texas
read full series
Park-side living. High-rise luxury.
99 luxury condos above Houston's first Thompson Hotel.
Residences at The Allen offers resort-style amenities in the comfort of your own home.
Starting at $1.2M
Now 70% Sold
EXPLORE FLOORPLANS

Featured Properties

Swipe
3116 Akard Street
Medical Center
FOR SALE

3116 Akard Street
Houston, TX

$100,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
3116 Akard Street
336 Sugarberry Circle
Memorial
FOR SALE

336 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$649,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
336 Sugarberry Circle
2218 Wild Dunes Circle
Cinco Ranch, Katy
FOR SALE

2218 Wild Dunes Circle
Katy, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
2218 Wild Dunes Circle
5008 Wedgewood Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5008 Wedgewood Drive
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5008 Wedgewood Drive
10815 Elmdale Drive
Cypress
FOR SALE

10815 Elmdale Drive
Houston, TX

$275,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
10815 Elmdale Drive
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #94
Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #94
Houston, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #94
3307 Timbergrove Oaks Street
Timbergrove/Lazybrook
FOR SALE

3307 Timbergrove Oaks Street
Houston, TX

$430,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
3307 Timbergrove Oaks Street
12443 Cedar Breaks Court
Atascocita South
FOR SALE

12443 Cedar Breaks Court
Humble, TX

$400,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
12443 Cedar Breaks Court
1915 Sedgie Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1915 Sedgie Drive
Houston, TX

$275,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
1915 Sedgie Drive
18223 Sunset Elm Drive
Cypress
FOR SALE

18223 Sunset Elm Drive
Cypress, TX

$579,900 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
18223 Sunset Elm Drive
2010B W 14th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

2010B W 14th Street
Houston, TX

$749,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
2010B W 14th Street
14 Greenway Plaza #9L
Greenway Plaza | Co-Agent: Cathy Scherer
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza #9L
Houston, TX

$225,000 Learn More about this property
Wendy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Wendy Bernstein (713) 927-7743 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza #9L
1433 Paige Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

1433 Paige Street
Houston, TX

$342,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1433 Paige Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X