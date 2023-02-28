The 20 Best Dallas Restaurants To Accommodate Large Groups — Great Food and Atmosphere Above All
Guaranteed Hits for Groups of 6 to 12 (or More)BY Megan Ziots // 02.28.23
Sometimes it’s tough to find a restaurant large enough to fit your group of six to 12 (or more) people. Thankfully, Dallas has plenty of hotspots for your large gathering or small party. Of course, not all of the city’s great restaurants could fit on this one list, but these are some of our favorite Dallas restaurants for large groups.
Paradiso
Bishop Arts
308 N. Bishop Avenue
Dallas, TX 75208
In Bishop Arts, this European-inspired Mediterranean restaurant offers ample room for a large group with indoor and outdoor seating. The courtyard especially transports you to a lush garden in Europe. Indulge in cocktails, wine, wood-fired pizzas, house pasta, and more within a charming, spacious atmosphere.
New to Mockingbird Station, this American restaurant from the owners of Harper’s and Stirr features enough space for a large group. Impress your friends with The Finch’s menu of specialty cocktails like the Espresso Martini or Rosé Sangria. You can easily share oysters and other bites from the raw bar, as well as pizzas and wagyu sliders.
Moved from Deep Ellum to Lower Greenville last year, this craft cocktail bar offers spacious indoor seating and a rooftop patio for large groups. They also have a killer happy hour from 3 pm to 6 pm Monday through Friday, which features 10 of their signature cocktails, beer, wine, and some of their best bites like the double cheeseburger for $7. You can reserve through Resy for groups up to 15 people.
Another new spot that opened in 2022, this Tex-Mex concept in Preston Royal offers indoor seating and an expansive outdoor patio. Share some appetizers like the Tex-Mex pizza, chips and dip, fajitas, and more with a group. Escondido also offers brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 3 pm.
Happiest Hour
Uptown
2616 Olive Street
Dallas, TX 75201
This Uptown staple has been a popular gathering place in Dallas since 2015. With 12,000 square feet of space and two floors, there is plenty of room to hang out and get an amazing view of the city. The bar even offers giant appetizers for groups of four or more people like the Ferris Wheel of Wings, Nacho Tower, and Barrel of Pickles.
This Henderson Avenue pizza bar is a great spot to meet a group for dinner or drinks. Share a few pizzas like the Hot Honey or Breakfast Pizza, pasta, and appetizers. Some favorite drinks are the Espress Yourself martini and Frozen Sfuzzi. For parties of seven or more people, call ahead.
A favorite spot near White Rock Lake, this Texas barbecue restaurant has a killer outdoor patio for group gatherings and dates. Opened in 2016 by David Cash, the spot (right across from the Dallas Arboretum) has become a family-friendly favorite in Dallas.
Bring a group in to experience a pizza version of a Brazilian steakhouse. For $24.50 per person, you can get bites of lobster bisque, salad, meatballs, the daily selection of pizzas, and dessert pizzas. Unique pizzas options include a Turkish lamb and Mexican eloté.
Dolce Riviera
Harwood District
2950 N Harwood Street, Suite 115
Dallas, TX 75201
This Harwood District Italian restaurant is a beautiful spot to host a large gathering. During Covid-19, it closed and reopened recently with a new chef, menu, and interior design refresh. Led by Executive Chef Paul Latkowski, the new menu features pasta, seafood, steak, and more. There’s also an outdoor patio with gardens and lemon trees to transport you to the Mediterranean.
Harper’s
Deep Ellum
2525 Elm Street, Suite 150
Dallas, TX 75226
In Deep Ellum, this globally-inspired restaurant was opened by Milkshake Concepts (The Finch) in 2021. With clubby vibes, it’s somewhere you can dress up with friends for a special occasion or just a fun weekend out. It offers tons of seating for large gatherings and a menu of shareables like Crispy Deviled Eggs and Crab Stuffed Mushrooms.
Monarch
Downtown
1401 Elm Street
Dallas, TX 75202
If you’re looking for a fancy spot to host a dinner party, look no further than the 49th floor of The National. Impress your guests with signature cocktails (including a $200 Old Fashioned), Ossetra Caviar Service, Live Alaskan King Crab, and more extravagant options.
Saint Ann Restaurant and Bar
Harwood District
2501 N Harwood St
Dallas, TX 75201
This Harwood District spot offers indoor dining, as well as an expansive outdoor patio that is great for large groups. Come in for Happy Hour, lunch, dinner, or brunch on the weekends.
Loro
East Dallas
1812 N. Haskell Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
For a laid-back, but tasty, dinner with friends, check out East Dallas’ Loro. The Asian smokehouse and bar offers indoor and outdoor seating. From pitmaster Aaron Franklin and Uchi chef Tyson Cole, the spot offers great bites like chicken karaage, smoked beef brisket, and more.
A popular indoor/outdoor spot from chef Nick Badovinus in Lower Greenville, Desert Racer has an expansive, turf-covered, brightly-decorated outdoor patio. It serves Baja Cali-inspired bites like tacos, burgers, and poke bowls, as well as margaritas and ranch water hi-balls. A great spot for groups, there is tons of space to hang out and dine al fresco.
The Porch
Knox-Henderson
2912 N. Henderson Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
Reopening on March 6 after a remodel, this Henderson Avenue restaurant is a favorite Dallas gathering spot. They revamped their patio and offer some of the best Southern bites in the city. Make sure to check out the buttermilk fried chicken sandwich, Porch burger, and grilled cheese.
Las Palmas
Uptown
2708 Routh Street
Dallas, TX 75201
This Uptown Tex-Mex spot is always busy so make sure to book a reservation beforehand. For parties of six or more, call the restaurant — otherwise you can book through Resy. The maximum party size is also 10 people. It’s worth it for the fresh margaritas and fajitas.
Beto & Son
Trinity Groves
3011 Gulden Lane, Suite 108
Dallas, TX 75212
Another popular spot for groups in Trinity Groves is this Tex-Mex restaurant from father-and-son team Beto and Julian Rodarte. They’re known for their table-side liquid nitrogen margaritas. Breaking Bad actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul actually just stopped by during their tequila brand press tour.
A hotspot for groups in downtown Dallas, Catbird is located at Thompson Dallas hotel. For parties of 10 or more, call 469-726-4124, otherwise, you can reserve a table on Resy. An outdoor patio overlooks the city as well. The menu offers caviar service, a raw bar, and small plates to share.
Encina
Bishop Arts
614 W. Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208
A favorite Bishop Arts restaurant, this Southern-inspired spot is great for large groups. There’s even a climate-controlled outdoor patio that will always keep you comfortable. You can book a table through OpenTable for up to 10 people, otherwise please call the restaurant to make your reservation.
Yardbird Southern Table and Bar
Uptown
2121 N. Pearl Street, Suite 107
Dallas, TX 75201
Located in Uptown, this Southern restaurant has plenty of room for large groups. The Miami-based spot offers lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. The Whole Bird is perfect for sharing, as well as the chicken and waffles, skillet cornbread, deviled eggs, and so much more.