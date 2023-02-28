The 20 Best Dallas Restaurants To Accommodate Large Groups — Great Food and Atmosphere Above All

Sometimes it’s tough to find a restaurant large enough to fit your group of six to 12 (or more) people. Thankfully, Dallas has plenty of hotspots for your large gathering or small party. Of course, not all of the city’s great restaurants could fit on this one list, but these are some of our favorite Dallas restaurants for large groups.

Paradiso Bishop Arts 308 N. Bishop Avenue

Dallas, TX 75208 | Map 214-944-5865 Website In Bishop Arts, Paradiso has a charming European-style courtyard. (Courtesy of Paradiso) In Bishop Arts, this European-inspired Mediterranean restaurant offers ample room for a large group with indoor and outdoor seating. The courtyard especially transports you to a lush garden in Europe. Indulge in cocktails, wine, wood-fired pizzas, house pasta, and more within a charming, spacious atmosphere. The Finch Park Cities 5307 East Mockingbird Lane, Suite 150

Dallas, TX 75206 | Map Website The Finch offers modern American cuisine and raw bar. (Photo by Ashley Estave) New to Mockingbird Station, this American restaurant from the owners of Harper’s and Stirr features enough space for a large group. Impress your friends with The Finch’s menu of specialty cocktails like the Espresso Martini or Rosé Sangria. You can easily share oysters and other bites from the raw bar, as well as pizzas and wagyu sliders. HIDE Bar Lower Greenville 1928 Greenville Avenue

Dallas, TX 75206 | Map Website Recently moved to Lower Greenville, HIDE Bar is a great spot for large groups. (Courtesy) Moved from Deep Ellum to Lower Greenville last year, this craft cocktail bar offers spacious indoor seating and a rooftop patio for large groups. They also have a killer happy hour from 3 pm to 6 pm Monday through Friday, which features 10 of their signature cocktails, beer, wine, and some of their best bites like the double cheeseburger for $7. You can reserve through Resy for groups up to 15 people. Escondido Tex-Mex Patio Preston Hollow 5950 Royal Lane, Suite A

Dallas, TX | Map Website The Tex-Mex Pizza is a must-try at Escondido. (Photo by Kathy Tran) Another new spot that opened in 2022, this Tex-Mex concept in Preston Royal offers indoor seating and an expansive outdoor patio. Share some appetizers like the Tex-Mex pizza, chips and dip, fajitas, and more with a group. Escondido also offers brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 3 pm. Happiest Hour Uptown 2616 Olive Street

Dallas, TX 75201 | Map 972-528-0067 Website Happiest Hour has tons of space to hang out with a group. (Courtesy of Happiest Hour) This Uptown staple has been a popular gathering place in Dallas since 2015. With 12,000 square feet of space and two floors, there is plenty of room to hang out and get an amazing view of the city. The bar even offers giant appetizers for groups of four or more people like the Ferris Wheel of Wings, Nacho Tower, and Barrel of Pickles. Sfuzzi Knox-Henderson 2401 N. Henderson Avenue

Dallas, TX 75206 | Map Website Formerly Capitol Pub, the new Sfuzzi space features the same kinds of tables and booths from the original spot on McKinney Avenue. (Photo by Kathy Tran) This Henderson Avenue pizza bar is a great spot to meet a group for dinner or drinks. Share a few pizzas like the Hot Honey or Breakfast Pizza, pasta, and appetizers. Some favorite drinks are the Espress Yourself martini and Frozen Sfuzzi. For parties of seven or more people, call ahead. Smoky Rose East Dallas 8602 Garland Road

Dallas, TX 75218 | Map Website White Rock Lake's Smoky Rose has an expansive outdoor patio for group gatherings. (Courtesy) A favorite spot near White Rock Lake, this Texas barbecue restaurant has a killer outdoor patio for group gatherings and dates. Opened in 2016 by David Cash, the spot (right across from the Dallas Arboretum) has become a family-friendly favorite in Dallas. Delucca Gaucho Pizza & Wine Design District 1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Suite 100

, TX | Map Website At Delucca, you pay a fixed price for all-you-can-eat pizza. (Courtesy of Delucca) Bring a group in to experience a pizza version of a Brazilian steakhouse. For $24.50 per person, you can get bites of lobster bisque, salad, meatballs, the daily selection of pizzas, and dessert pizzas. Unique pizzas options include a Turkish lamb and Mexican eloté. Dolce Riviera Harwood District 2950 N Harwood Street, Suite 115

Dallas, TX 75201 | Map 469-458-6623 Website Dolce Riviera in Dallas' Harwood District (photo by Kathy Tran) This Harwood District Italian restaurant is a beautiful spot to host a large gathering. During Covid-19, it closed and reopened recently with a new chef, menu, and interior design refresh. Led by Executive Chef Paul Latkowski, the new menu features pasta, seafood, steak, and more. There’s also an outdoor patio with gardens and lemon trees to transport you to the Mediterranean. Harper’s Deep Ellum 2525 Elm Street, Suite 150

Dallas, TX 75226 | Map 469-998-0013 Website Harper's is a fun vibe for a large group. (Courtesy) In Deep Ellum, this globally-inspired restaurant was opened by Milkshake Concepts (The Finch) in 2021. With clubby vibes, it’s somewhere you can dress up with friends for a special occasion or just a fun weekend out. It offers tons of seating for large gatherings and a menu of shareables like Crispy Deviled Eggs and Crab Stuffed Mushrooms. Monarch Downtown 1401 Elm Street

Dallas, TX 75202 | Map 214-945-2222 Website Book your large group at Monarch for a night to impress. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo) If you’re looking for a fancy spot to host a dinner party, look no further than the 49th floor of The National. Impress your guests with signature cocktails (including a $200 Old Fashioned), Ossetra Caviar Service, Live Alaskan King Crab, and more extravagant options. Saint Ann Restaurant and Bar Harwood District 2501 N Harwood St

Dallas, TX 75201 | Map 214-782-9807 Website Saint Ann's outdoor patio is expansive and covered with garden vibes. (Photo by Reed J Kenney) This Harwood District spot offers indoor dining, as well as an expansive outdoor patio that is great for large groups. Come in for Happy Hour, lunch, dinner, or brunch on the weekends. Loro East Dallas 1812 N. Haskell Avenue

Dallas, TX 75204 | Map 21483349204 Website Loro Dallas opens its first location outside of Austin. (Courtesy) For a laid-back, but tasty, dinner with friends, check out East Dallas’ Loro. The Asian smokehouse and bar offers indoor and outdoor seating. From pitmaster Aaron Franklin and Uchi chef Tyson Cole, the spot offers great bites like chicken karaage, smoked beef brisket, and more. Desert Racer Lower Greenville 1520 Greenville Avenue

Dallas, TX 75206 | Map Website Desert Racer has an expansive and fun outdoor patio. (Courtesy) A popular indoor/outdoor spot from chef Nick Badovinus in Lower Greenville, Desert Racer has an expansive, turf-covered, brightly-decorated outdoor patio. It serves Baja Cali-inspired bites like tacos, burgers, and poke bowls, as well as margaritas and ranch water hi-balls. A great spot for groups, there is tons of space to hang out and dine al fresco. The Porch Knox-Henderson 2912 N. Henderson Avenue

Dallas, TX 75206 | Map 214-828-2916 Website The Porch's Grilled Cheese and tomato soup is one of the best in Dallas. (Courtesy of The Porch) Reopening on March 6 after a remodel, this Henderson Avenue restaurant is a favorite Dallas gathering spot. They revamped their patio and offer some of the best Southern bites in the city. Make sure to check out the buttermilk fried chicken sandwich, Porch burger, and grilled cheese. Las Palmas Uptown 2708 Routh Street

Dallas, TX 75201 | Map 972-863-7900 Website Make sure to book a reservation at Las Palmas as its a very popular Uptown spot. This Uptown Tex-Mex spot is always busy so make sure to book a reservation beforehand. For parties of six or more, call the restaurant — otherwise you can book through Resy. The maximum party size is also 10 people. It’s worth it for the fresh margaritas and fajitas. Beto & Son Trinity Groves 3011 Gulden Lane, Suite 108

Dallas, TX 75212 | Map 469-249-8590 Website Beto & Son is known for their tableside liquid nitrogen margaritas. (Photo by Adriana Herrera) Another popular spot for groups in Trinity Groves is this Tex-Mex restaurant from father-and-son team Beto and Julian Rodarte. They’re known for their table-side liquid nitrogen margaritas. Breaking Bad actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul actually just stopped by during their tequila brand press tour. Catbird Downtown 205 N. Akard Street

Dallas, TX | Map Website Catbird offers several semi-private seating areas and lounge space. (Photo by Gustav Schmiege) A hotspot for groups in downtown Dallas, Catbird is located at Thompson Dallas hotel. For parties of 10 or more, call 469-726-4124, otherwise, you can reserve a table on Resy. An outdoor patio overlooks the city as well. The menu offers caviar service, a raw bar, and small plates to share. Encina Bishop Arts 614 W. Davis Street

Dallas, TX 75208 | Map 469-620-3644 Website Encina's remodeled climate-controlled, outdoor patio is perfect for a cool, fall evening. (Photo by Kathy Tran) A favorite Bishop Arts restaurant, this Southern-inspired spot is great for large groups. There’s even a climate-controlled outdoor patio that will always keep you comfortable. You can book a table through OpenTable for up to 10 people, otherwise please call the restaurant to make your reservation. Yardbird Southern Table and Bar Uptown 2121 N. Pearl Street, Suite 107

Dallas, TX 75201 | Map 469-208-2441 Website Yardbird has tons of space for large groups in Uptown. (Courtesy) Located in Uptown, this Southern restaurant has plenty of room for large groups. The Miami-based spot offers lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. The Whole Bird is perfect for sharing, as well as the chicken and waffles, skillet cornbread, deviled eggs, and so much more.