go easy shop
07-31-editorial-33
charlotte pipe
go.easy (3 of 29)
cookbook-3
IMG_7381
go.easy (21 of 29)
recess-bb
01
08

Go Easy provides a welcoming space to shop CBD, pipes, women's sexual wellness products, and more in Dallas.

02
08

A table of Go Easy-stocked brands, including Orgaid organic sheet masks.

03
08

Laundry Day's Charlotte Pipe, $45 at Go Easy

04
08

The Weekender Kit by Maude, $17 at Go Easy

05
08

"The Self-Care Cookbook" by Gemma Ogston, $20 at Go Easy

06
08

CBD Chamomile Oil by Daughter of the Land, $62 at Go Easy

07
08

Herbal supplements from Rosebud, a female-founded CBD brand.

08
08

CBD sparkling drinks and chocolates will be stocked at Go Easy.

go easy shop
07-31-editorial-33
charlotte pipe
go.easy (3 of 29)
cookbook-3
IMG_7381
go.easy (21 of 29)
recess-bb
Shopping / Wellness

There’s a Cool Place to Shop Women’s Wellness Products in Dallas, Finally

Also CBD, Pipes, Candles, Organic Lube, and More in the Self-Care Sphere

BY // 08.25.20
Go Easy provides a welcoming space to shop CBD, pipes, women's sexual wellness products, and more in Dallas.
A table of Go Easy-stocked brands, including Orgaid organic sheet masks.
Laundry Day's Charlotte Pipe, $45 at Go Easy
The Weekender Kit by Maude, $17 at Go Easy
"The Self-Care Cookbook" by Gemma Ogston, $20 at Go Easy
CBD Chamomile Oil by Daughter of the Land, $62 at Go Easy
Herbal supplements from Rosebud, a female-founded CBD brand.
CBD sparkling drinks and chocolates will be stocked at Go Easy.
1
8

Go Easy provides a welcoming space to shop CBD, pipes, women's sexual wellness products, and more in Dallas.

2
8

A table of Go Easy-stocked brands, including Orgaid organic sheet masks.

3
8

Laundry Day's Charlotte Pipe, $45 at Go Easy

4
8

The Weekender Kit by Maude, $17 at Go Easy

5
8

"The Self-Care Cookbook" by Gemma Ogston, $20 at Go Easy

6
8

CBD Chamomile Oil by Daughter of the Land, $62 at Go Easy

7
8

Herbal supplements from Rosebud, a female-founded CBD brand.

8
8

CBD sparkling drinks and chocolates will be stocked at Go Easy.

If you happened to run a quick Google search for “sex toys pandemic” right now, your page would be filled with insights and articles from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, and many many more outlets detailing a predictable truth: sales are currently booming.

Swapping “sex toys” for “CBD” yields an understandably similar result. And while—if you know where to look—the internet is filled with cool corners of women detailing their own quarantine sex trends and therapeutic ways of coping with pandemic-related stress, there’s never been a physical representation of that safe space in Dallas.

Molly Mathias, owner of the well-appointed Magic Hour shop in Bishop Arts, posted that thought to her Instagram Stories earlier this summer and received enough messages to validate her idea. “My friends and I are super open about sex and therapy and healing, and I’ve found—especially in the Dallas creative community—we’re all pretty open about that, but there wasn’t a designated spot for it,” she tells PaperCity. “I thought, Dallas really needs this.”

Magic Hour
“I like the idea of keeping retail experiences separate,” says Mathias of branching out with a new concept. “I think that’s why Magic Hour [pictured] is so successful: we have a really specific retail experience.”

The experienced retailer got a shoppable website and playful Instagram up and running quickly for her new concept, Go Easy, a safe, fem-focused space to shop anxiety-soothing CBD, sexual wellness products, books, candles, smoking accessories, and more. Early brands include Maude (organic lube and condoms), EBI postpartum products, Rosebud CBD, Corpus natural deodorant, Salt & Stone’s hyaluronic acid-infused sunscreen, and Laundry Day pipes. So far, CBD tinctures have been the most popular item.

“We’ll eventually have vibrators, too. It will be the whole sphere of self-care,” Mathias says. “Similar to Goop, but more accessible. I really want to make it a place where, if you’re looking for something for yourself, there will be something for you.”

The shop won’t be digital-only for long though. Go Easy will be popping up IRL as soon as this weekend (11am to 5pm from Friday through Sunday at the welcoming Fount Board & Table in Uptown), and Mathias is actively looking for permanent brick-and-mortar locations.

NOW LEASING

Swipe
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace

“I just want it to be a really welcoming space where you don’t feel weird about going to buy CBD, or a pipe, or lube. I don’t want anyone to feel weird about that,” Mathias says. “Especially now. The CBD world is so big. And there are so many product offerings for literally every little problem.”

A physical space could also mean workshops with experts on therapy, CBD, orgasms, and journaling — whatever self-care might mean to Dallas shoppers. “There are so many topics we need to be covering,” Mathias adds.

Featured Properties

Swipe
38 Carolane Trl
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

38 Carolane Trl
Houston, TX

$3,395,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
38 Carolane Trl
13123 Apple Tree Rd
Memorial
FOR SALE

13123 Apple Tree Rd
Houston, TX

$1,885,000 Learn More about this property
Kim Perdomo
This property is listed by: Kim Perdomo (713) 443-8911 Email Realtor
13123 Apple Tree Rd
810 Atwell St
Bellaire
FOR SALE

810 Atwell St
Bellaire, TX

$2,397,000 Learn More about this property
Clayton Katz
This property is listed by: Clayton Katz (832) 512-2180 Email Realtor
810 Atwell St
6107 Lymbar Dr
Maplewood South
FOR SALE

6107 Lymbar Dr
Houston, TX

$369,000 Learn More about this property
Michelle Comstock
This property is listed by: Michelle Comstock (713) 504-1400 Email Realtor
6107 Lymbar Dr
6602 Wanita Place, Unit A
Memorial Park
FOR SALE

6602 Wanita Place, Unit A
Houston, TX

$1,299,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
6602 Wanita Place, Unit A
36 Audubon Hollow Ln
Audubon Hollow
FOR SALE

36 Audubon Hollow Ln
Houston, TX

$2,195,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
36 Audubon Hollow Ln
3407 Banbury Place
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

3407 Banbury Place
Houston, TX

$2,750,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
3407 Banbury Place
6320 Vanderbilt St
West University
FOR SALE

6320 Vanderbilt St
Houston, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
6320 Vanderbilt St
6602 Wanita Place, Unit B
Memorial Park
FOR SALE

6602 Wanita Place, Unit B
Houston, TX

$1,099,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
6602 Wanita Place, Unit B
7803 Locke Lane
Briarbend
FOR SALE

7803 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$589,000 Learn More about this property
Holley Madden
This property is listed by: Holley Madden (832) 419-1626 Email Realtor
7803 Locke Lane
4236 Purdue St
West U
FOR SALE

4236 Purdue St
Houston, TX

$568,000 Learn More about this property
Belinda B. Schmidt
This property is listed by: Belinda B. Schmidt (713) 417-1177 Email Realtor
4236 Purdue St
1000 Uptown Park Blvd #32
Vista D Este Condo
FOR SALE

1000 Uptown Park Blvd #32
Houston, TX

$2,395,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
1000 Uptown Park Blvd #32
3402 Beauchamp St
The Heights
FOR SALE

3402 Beauchamp St
Houston, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Holley Madden
This property is listed by: Holley Madden (832) 419-1626 Email Realtor
3402 Beauchamp St
3315 Del Monte Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3315 Del Monte Dr
Houston, TX

$5,275,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
3315 Del Monte Dr
5357 Navarro St
Galleria/Lamar Terrace
FOR SALE

5357 Navarro St
Houston, TX

$2,249,000 Learn More about this property
Marnie Greenwood
This property is listed by: Marnie Greenwood (713) 416-8402 Email Realtor
5357 Navarro St
51 E Bend Ln
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

51 E Bend Ln
Houston, TX

$1,525,000 Learn More about this property
Holley Madden
This property is listed by: Holley Madden (832) 419-1626 Email Realtor
51 E Bend Ln
5111 Grand Lake St
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5111 Grand Lake St
Bellaire, TX

$1,249,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
5111 Grand Lake St
3516 Rice Blvd
West University
FOR SALE

3516 Rice Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,830,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
3516 Rice Blvd
4400 Camellia Ln
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4400 Camellia Ln
Bellaire, TX

$2,550,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
4400 Camellia Ln
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X