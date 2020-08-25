If you happened to run a quick Google search for “sex toys pandemic” right now, your page would be filled with insights and articles from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, and many many more outlets detailing a predictable truth: sales are currently booming.

Swapping “sex toys” for “CBD” yields an understandably similar result. And while—if you know where to look—the internet is filled with cool corners of women detailing their own quarantine sex trends and therapeutic ways of coping with pandemic-related stress, there’s never been a physical representation of that safe space in Dallas.

Molly Mathias, owner of the well-appointed Magic Hour shop in Bishop Arts, posted that thought to her Instagram Stories earlier this summer and received enough messages to validate her idea. “My friends and I are super open about sex and therapy and healing, and I’ve found—especially in the Dallas creative community—we’re all pretty open about that, but there wasn’t a designated spot for it,” she tells PaperCity. “I thought, Dallas really needs this.”

“I like the idea of keeping retail experiences separate,” says Mathias of branching out with a new concept. “I think that’s why Magic Hour [pictured] is so successful: we have a really specific retail experience.”

The experienced retailer got a shoppable website and playful Instagram up and running quickly for her new concept, Go Easy, a safe, fem-focused space to shop anxiety-soothing CBD, sexual wellness products, books, candles, smoking accessories, and more. Early brands include Maude (organic lube and condoms), EBI postpartum products, Rosebud CBD, Corpus natural deodorant, Salt & Stone’s hyaluronic acid-infused sunscreen, and Laundry Day pipes. So far, CBD tinctures have been the most popular item.

“We’ll eventually have vibrators, too. It will be the whole sphere of self-care,” Mathias says. “Similar to Goop, but more accessible. I really want to make it a place where, if you’re looking for something for yourself, there will be something for you.”

The shop won’t be digital-only for long though. Go Easy will be popping up IRL as soon as this weekend (11am to 5pm from Friday through Sunday at the welcoming Fount Board & Table in Uptown), and Mathias is actively looking for permanent brick-and-mortar locations.

“I just want it to be a really welcoming space where you don’t feel weird about going to buy CBD, or a pipe, or lube. I don’t want anyone to feel weird about that,” Mathias says. “Especially now. The CBD world is so big. And there are so many product offerings for literally every little problem.”

A physical space could also mean workshops with experts on therapy, CBD, orgasms, and journaling — whatever self-care might mean to Dallas shoppers. “There are so many topics we need to be covering,” Mathias adds.