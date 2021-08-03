Since 2018, Dondolo has lent its charming, ethically-made designs to Runway for Rise, an annual fashion show that supports the Ashford Rise School of Dallas, an organization providing specialized education to toddlers and preschoolers with learning disabilities. (It may be our city’s most fun fashion show.) This year, the relationship between the two Dallas names has extended to a charming — and just launched — charitable fashion collection.

Local designer Carolina Moau, a Dondolo team member, designed the fabric for the new Back to School Collection by repurposing artwork from students at the Dallas nonprofit. Fifty percent of each purchase from the collection will be donated to directly support the Ashford Rise School of Dallas, helping fund the nonprofit’s unique approach to education.

The adorable collection features handmade pieces in delicate pastels, plastered with apple and gingham prints. (Take a look at this Rise School Boys Set for an incredibly charming first-day-of-school outfit.) Backpacks and bows are available in the same patterns, an equally precious way to support the Rise mission.

A few selects from the adorable new collection.

Scroll the slideshow above for a peek at the Dondolo x Back to Rise School collection, available exclusively online at dondolo.com.