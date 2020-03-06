The Third Annual Runway for Rise Was Pure Joy

RunwayRise_runway-012
RunwayRise_people-003
RunwayRise_people-006
RunwayRise_people-017
RunwayRise_people-019
RunwayRise_people-023
RunwayRise_people-031
RunwayRise_runway-001
RunwayRise_runway-003
RunwayRise_runway-015
RunwayRise_runway-017
RunwayRise_people-035
RunwayRise_runway-031
RunwayRise_runway-037
RunwayRise_people-043
RunwayRise_runway-026
RunwayRise_people-047
RunwayRise_people-050
RunwayRise_runway-006
RunwayRise_people-052
RunwayRise_people-061
RunwayRise_people-067
RunwayRise_runway-011
RunwayRise_runway-007
01
24

Models were students of The Ashford Rise School of Dallas, and escorted by father figures.

02
24

Jenea Hensley, Betsy Fitzhugh

03
24

Jill Carter, Amanda Lang

04
24

Audrey Brown, Daniel Balis

05
24

06
24

07
24

Kenzie Chabino, Kat Ogle, Dana Vick, Tinsley Vick

08
24

Dondola, The Tot, Layette, St. Bernard, and more fashions were modeled by students of The Ashford Rise School of Dallas.

09
24

Models were students of The Ashford Rise School of Dallas, and accompanied by father figures.

10
24

Models were students of The Ashford Rise School of Dallas, and accompanied by father figures.

11
24

Models were students of The Ashford Rise School of Dallas, and accompanied by father figures.

12
24

Louise Marsh, Christina Gray

13
24

Brothers modeling at the third annual Runway for Rise at the Ritz-Carlton.

14
24

Modeling a Little Goodall Swan Dress at Runway for Rise.

15
24

Catherine Hill, Carolina Moy, Mimsy Brewster, Lucia Rogers

16
24

Heart and Soul Award recipient Donna Lane with her daughters

17
24

Karina Laszlo, Erin Young

18
24

Hillary Byrd, Brittany Crow, Margo Harrod

19
24

Runway for Rise models were students of The Ashford Rise School of Dallas, and accompanied by father figures.

20
24

Barry Rosenberg, Shelly Rosenberg

21
24

Heather Clary, Emily Godbold

22
24

Kate Swail, Betsy Fitzhugh, Brooke Howe, Hillary Robinson

23
24

Dondola, The Tot, Layette, St. Bernard, and more fashions were modeled by students of The Ashford Rise School of Dallas.

24
24

Runway for Rise models were students of The Ashford Rise School of Dallas, and accompanied by father figures.

RunwayRise_runway-012
RunwayRise_people-003
RunwayRise_people-006
RunwayRise_people-017
RunwayRise_people-019
RunwayRise_people-023
RunwayRise_people-031
RunwayRise_runway-001
RunwayRise_runway-003
RunwayRise_runway-015
RunwayRise_runway-017
RunwayRise_people-035
RunwayRise_runway-031
RunwayRise_runway-037
RunwayRise_people-043
RunwayRise_runway-026
RunwayRise_people-047
RunwayRise_people-050
RunwayRise_runway-006
RunwayRise_people-052
RunwayRise_people-061
RunwayRise_people-067
RunwayRise_runway-011
RunwayRise_runway-007
Society / The Seen

The Third Annual Runway for Rise Was Pure Joy

The Sold-Out Fundraiser for the Ashford Rise School of Dallas is Also the Season's Most Fun Fashion Show

BY // 03.06.20
Models were students of The Ashford Rise School of Dallas, and escorted by father figures.
Jenea Hensley, Betsy Fitzhugh
Jill Carter, Amanda Lang
Audrey Brown, Daniel Balis
Kenzie Chabino, Kat Ogle, Dana Vick, Tinsley Vick
Dondola, The Tot, Layette, St. Bernard, and more fashions were modeled by students of The Ashford Rise School of Dallas.
Models were students of The Ashford Rise School of Dallas, and accompanied by father figures.
Models were students of The Ashford Rise School of Dallas, and accompanied by father figures.
Models were students of The Ashford Rise School of Dallas, and accompanied by father figures.
Louise Marsh, Christina Gray
Brothers modeling at the third annual Runway for Rise at the Ritz-Carlton.
Modeling a Little Goodall Swan Dress at Runway for Rise.
Catherine Hill, Carolina Moy, Mimsy Brewster, Lucia Rogers
Heart and Soul Award recipient Donna Lane with her daughters
Karina Laszlo, Erin Young
Hillary Byrd, Brittany Crow, Margo Harrod
Runway for Rise models were students of The Ashford Rise School of Dallas, and accompanied by father figures.
Barry Rosenberg, Shelly Rosenberg
Heather Clary, Emily Godbold
Kate Swail, Betsy Fitzhugh, Brooke Howe, Hillary Robinson
Dondola, The Tot, Layette, St. Bernard, and more fashions were modeled by students of The Ashford Rise School of Dallas.
Runway for Rise models were students of The Ashford Rise School of Dallas, and accompanied by father figures.
1
24

Models were students of The Ashford Rise School of Dallas, and escorted by father figures.

2
24

Jenea Hensley, Betsy Fitzhugh

3
24

Jill Carter, Amanda Lang

4
24

Audrey Brown, Daniel Balis

5
24

6
24

7
24

Kenzie Chabino, Kat Ogle, Dana Vick, Tinsley Vick

8
24

Dondola, The Tot, Layette, St. Bernard, and more fashions were modeled by students of The Ashford Rise School of Dallas.

9
24

Models were students of The Ashford Rise School of Dallas, and accompanied by father figures.

10
24

Models were students of The Ashford Rise School of Dallas, and accompanied by father figures.

11
24

Models were students of The Ashford Rise School of Dallas, and accompanied by father figures.

12
24

Louise Marsh, Christina Gray

13
24

Brothers modeling at the third annual Runway for Rise at the Ritz-Carlton.

14
24

Modeling a Little Goodall Swan Dress at Runway for Rise.

15
24

Catherine Hill, Carolina Moy, Mimsy Brewster, Lucia Rogers

16
24

Heart and Soul Award recipient Donna Lane with her daughters

17
24

Karina Laszlo, Erin Young

18
24

Hillary Byrd, Brittany Crow, Margo Harrod

19
24

Runway for Rise models were students of The Ashford Rise School of Dallas, and accompanied by father figures.

20
24

Barry Rosenberg, Shelly Rosenberg

21
24

Heather Clary, Emily Godbold

22
24

Kate Swail, Betsy Fitzhugh, Brooke Howe, Hillary Robinson

23
24

Dondola, The Tot, Layette, St. Bernard, and more fashions were modeled by students of The Ashford Rise School of Dallas.

24
24

Runway for Rise models were students of The Ashford Rise School of Dallas, and accompanied by father figures.

I’ll admit, my friend and I didn’t know much about The Ashford Rise School before attending Runway for Rise’s annual fundraiser at The Ritz-Carlton last weekend, but within minutes, we were looking up ways to volunteer our time at the nonprofit.

For anyone else lacking in knowledge, the Rise Program originated at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, and focused on serving the needs of toddlers and preschoolers with developmental disabilities. Under the leadership of program director Martha Cook, Ed.D., Rise developed an effective, quality approach to early education, with classes that included students both with and without developmental disabilities — a unique component of the school.

RunwayRise_people-043
Catherine Hill, Carolina Moy, Mimsy Brewster, Lucia Rogers

By 1998, a Dallas family had raised enough funds to open The Rise School of Dallas and Houston, emulating the Alabama program and receiving certification as an IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. In 2016, the inclusive Dallas preschool moved from its original home at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church to Moody Family YMCA on Preston Road. (A generous donation from Ashford Incorporated accounts for the slight name change.)

In 2018, the school began holding Runway for Rise, its signature fundraising event, silent auction, and fashion luncheon — the models are students (both with and without disabilities). Given the small stature of the young models, all required a chaperone. At this year’s sold-out event, fathers and father figures took a back seat to the runway’s real stars, who wore everything from The Tot and Layette to Little Goodall’s whimsical, handmade children’s clothes (if you’ve yet to see the brand’s Rainbow Dreamer Coat, brace yourself for cuteness impact).

RunwayRise_runway-037
Modeling a Little Goodall Swan Dress at Runway for Rise.

It was (understandably) a bit chaotic, but possibly the most joyful fashion show I’ve ever been fortunate enough to attend. There was plenty of waving from the runway, some coordinated posing, and adorable wobbly running, all grounded by Reverend Dr. Perryn Rice’s thoughtful emceeing in the Ritz-Carlton’s ballroom. Between shows, volunteer Donna Lane’s three daughters gave a touching speech to announce their mother as the recipient of the Heart and Soul Award.

The event raised more than $150,000, all of which will go directly to The Ashford Rise School of Dallas at the Moody Family YMCA. It also likely inspired a whole slew of attendees to look for ways to volunteer.

Old Lighthouse Club - Quivira Los Cabos

Featured Properties

Swipe
305 Longwoods Lane
Memorial
FOR SALE

305 Longwoods Lane
Houston, TX

$1,800,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
305 Longwoods Lane
5577 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5577 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$3,249,000 Learn More about this property
Donna Ellis
This property is listed by: Donna Ellis (713) 851-5183 Email Realtor
5577 Cedar Creek Drive
2603 Avalon Place
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2603 Avalon Place
Houston, TX

$1,499,900 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Rachel Rosson
2603 Avalon Place
3635 Grennoch Lane
Braes Heights
FOR SALE

3635 Grennoch Lane
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
3635 Grennoch Lane
5648 Shady River
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5648 Shady River
Houston, TX

$3,850,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Younger Kruka
This property is listed by: Nancy Younger Kruka (713) 857-5299 Email Realtor
5648 Shady River
4216 Villanova Street
West University Place
FOR SALE

4216 Villanova Street
West University Place, TX

$1,069,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
4216 Villanova Street
3124 Albans Road
West University Place
FOR SALE

3124 Albans Road
West University Place, TX

$1,249,999 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
3124 Albans Road
8311 Sorrel Leaf Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

8311 Sorrel Leaf Lane
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Cara Moore
This property is listed by: Cara Moore (713) 818-9778 Email Realtor
8311 Sorrel Leaf Lane
2708 Pemberton Drive
West University Place
FOR SALE

2708 Pemberton Drive
West University Place, TX

$3,475,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2708 Pemberton Drive
Presented by Greenwood King
View Our Open Houses View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X