best bags fall 2022
prada brique fall 2022 bags
Mark Cross Grace Box, $2,490
Thom Browne Fall 2022
louis vuitton fall 2022
Dior Bobby Frame Bag Fall 2022
01
06

Thom Browne Black Pebbled Calfskin Cotton Aran Cable Sweater Rabbit bag, $3,900

02
06

Prada Brique Saffiano Leather Bag in Bluette ($2,650), available at select Prada boutiques and Prada.com

03
06

Mark Cross Grace ($2,190-$2,690), available at MarkCross.com and select styles at Forty Five Ten

04
06

Thom Browne Black Pebbled Calfskin Cotton Aran Cable Sweater Rabbit Bag ($3,900), available at select Thom Browne boutiques and on ThomBrowne.com

05
06

Louis Vuitton Mini Soft Trunk ($3,350), available at select Louis Vuitton boutiques and on LouisVuitton.com

06
06

Dior Bobby Frame Bag ($4,900), available at select Dior boutiques and Dior.com

best bags fall 2022
prada brique fall 2022 bags
Mark Cross Grace Box, $2,490
Thom Browne Fall 2022
louis vuitton fall 2022
Dior Bobby Frame Bag Fall 2022
Fashion / Style / Shopping

The 5 Most-Wanted Bags for Guys and Girls This Season

Fall's It Finds And Where to Shop Them

BY // 08.23.22
Thom Browne Black Pebbled Calfskin Cotton Aran Cable Sweater Rabbit bag, $3,900
Prada Brique Saffiano Leather Bag in Bluette ($2,650), available at select Prada boutiques and Prada.com
Mark Cross Grace ($2,190-$2,690), available at MarkCross.com and select styles at Forty Five Ten
Thom Browne Black Pebbled Calfskin Cotton Aran Cable Sweater Rabbit Bag ($3,900), available at select Thom Browne boutiques and on ThomBrowne.com
Louis Vuitton Mini Soft Trunk ($3,350), available at select Louis Vuitton boutiques and on LouisVuitton.com
Dior Bobby Frame Bag ($4,900), available at select Dior boutiques and Dior.com
1
6

Thom Browne Black Pebbled Calfskin Cotton Aran Cable Sweater Rabbit bag, $3,900

2
6

Prada Brique Saffiano Leather Bag in Bluette ($2,650), available at select Prada boutiques and Prada.com

3
6

Mark Cross Grace ($2,190-$2,690), available at MarkCross.com and select styles at Forty Five Ten

4
6

Thom Browne Black Pebbled Calfskin Cotton Aran Cable Sweater Rabbit Bag ($3,900), available at select Thom Browne boutiques and on ThomBrowne.com

5
6

Louis Vuitton Mini Soft Trunk ($3,350), available at select Louis Vuitton boutiques and on LouisVuitton.com

6
6

Dior Bobby Frame Bag ($4,900), available at select Dior boutiques and Dior.com

As we gear up for the fall, perhaps it’s time to consider a new bag. So, in no particular order, my favorite bag trends of fall 2022 — for guys and girls.

 

fall 2022 bag trends
Prada Brique Saffiano Leather Bag in Bluette ($2,650), available at select Prada boutiques and Prada.com

Prada Brique Saffiano Leather Bag in Bluette ($2,650)

The house that Miuccia built. Well, if you’re a stickler for your fashion history, the brand was founded in 1913 by Mario Prada as a luxury leather goods firm. Miuccia took charge of her grandfather’s company in the late 1970s and it’s had a meteoric rise ever since. I’ve always had a soft spot for Prada since it was my first big luxury carryall purchase — I saved for months to buy an iconic black nylon backpack (with its oh-so emblematic triangle) in 1998. They have been hitting it out of the ballpark of late with their accessories game — many of which have become attractions in Prada’s artful pop-up collections.

Male celebrity I picture toting: Tom Holland since he has been starring in most of their advertisements of late.

 

Mark Cross Grace Box, $2,490
Mark Cross Grace ($2,190-$2,690), available at MarkCross.com and select styles at Forty Five Ten

Mark Cross Grace ($2,190-$2,690)

This iconic style from the old-school brand now has a whimsical touch in the form of a strap with feather adornments along the top — a fabulous way to segue from slightly sedate daywear to a fabulous cocktail soiree. I was pleasantly surprised to see that they are actively pushing this towards potential male clients via ads with male models carrying it. I spied a white one and a baby blue one on a recent visit to Forty Five Ten if you want to see IRL.

NEW ARRIVALS

Swipe
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas

Male celebrity I picture toting: Harry Styles.

 

Thom Browne rabbit bag
Thom Browne Black Pebbled Calfskin Cotton Aran Cable Sweater Rabbit Bag ($3,900), available at select Thom Browne boutiques and on ThomBrowne.com

Thom Browne Black Pebbled Calfskin Cotton Aran Cable Sweater Rabbit Bag ($3,900)

If you regularly read my style columns, you know that I rarely create a list without Major Thom’s name on it. He’s long been known for creating an array of animal bags each season, and though they’re hardly functional, they make for a great conversation starter.

Male celebrity I picture toting: Russell Westbrook, since he is quite the fan and looks amazing in all of TB’s creations.

 

fall 2022 bag trends
Louis Vuitton Mini Soft Trunk ($3,350), available at select Louis Vuitton boutiques and on LouisVuitton.com

Louis Vuitton Mini Soft Trunk ($3,350)

This was part of Virgil Abloh’s Everyday LV capsule for the Men’s Fall-Winter 2021-22 Collection. It may very well become a collector’s item and might go up in price years from now if kept in relatively pristine condition. The perfect accessory to give some punch to a monochromatic outfit (in gray or blue).

Male celebrity I picture toting: Shawn Mendes.

 

fall 2022 bag trends
Dior Bobby Frame Bag ($4,900), available at select Dior boutiques and Dior.com

Dior Bobby Frame Bag ($4,900)

Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri looked back into the House archives and was inspired by a Marc Bohan creation. (Bohan had a long, 30-plus-year history with Dior.) This bag is elegant in design with a whimsical retro charm. The adjustable strap is also removable, making for three variations to carry: by hand, worn over the shoulder, or crossbody.

Male celebrity I picture toting: Rami Malek.

Special Series
Presented by Highland Park Village

Trend Report

The Trend Report by Highland Park Village
Highland Park Village’s Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide for Every Kind of Mom
Highland Park Village’s Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide for Every Kind of Mom
Spring Has Sprung at Highland Park Village With A Fresh (And Floral) New Lookbook
Spring Has Sprung at Highland Park Village With A Fresh (And Floral) New Lookbook
Highland Park Village’s Ultimate Guide to the Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Loved Ones
Highland Park Village’s Ultimate Guide to the Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Loved Ones
Holiday Gifts For Everyone on Your List From Highland Park Village
Holiday Gifts For Everyone on Your List From Highland Park Village
Holiday Must-Haves From Highland Park Village — Your Guide to The Busy Social Season Ahead
Holiday Must-Haves From Highland Park Village — Your Guide to The Busy Social Season Ahead
Highland Park Village Welcomes Exciting New Shopping and Dining Destinations This Fall
Highland Park Village Welcomes Exciting New Shopping and Dining Destinations This Fall
read full series

Showcase of Homes

Swipe
5104 Caroline St 502
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

5104 Caroline St 502
Houston, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Bill Baldwin
This property is listed by: Bill Baldwin (713) 862-1600 Email Realtor
5104 Caroline St 502
705 E 17th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

705 E 17th Street
Houston, TX

$1,299,000 Learn More about this property
Melissa Kubala
This property is listed by: Melissa Kubala (713) 298-5097 Email Realtor
705 E 17th Street
727 Merrill Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

727 Merrill Street
Houston, TX

$1,899,000 Learn More about this property
Melissa Kubala
This property is listed by: Melissa Kubala (713) 298-5097 Email Realtor
727 Merrill Street
2163 University Blvd
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

2163 University Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Melissa Kubala
This property is listed by: Melissa Kubala (713) 298-5097 Email Realtor
2163 University Blvd
1211 Nicholson Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1211 Nicholson Street
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Rose Scharning
This property is listed by: Rose Scharning (281) 787-2735 Email Realtor
1211 Nicholson Street
1626 Cortlandt St
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1626 Cortlandt St
Houston, TX

$999,000 Learn More about this property
Cynthia Mullins
This property is listed by: Cynthia Mullins (713) 829-3052 Email Realtor
1626 Cortlandt St
1111 Studewood St 508
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1111 Studewood St 508
Houston, TX

$699,900 Learn More about this property
Bill Baldwin
This property is listed by: Bill Baldwin (713) 862-1600 Email Realtor
1111 Studewood St 508
1006 Herkimer Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1006 Herkimer Street
Houston, TX

$789,000 Learn More about this property
David Diamond
This property is listed by: David Diamond (281) 772-6793 Email Realtor
1006 Herkimer Street
1530 Hawthorne Street
Montrose / Mandell Place
FOR SALE

1530 Hawthorne Street
Houston, TX

$1,400,000 Learn More about this property
Bill Baldwin
This property is listed by: Bill Baldwin (713) 862-1600 Email Realtor
1530 Hawthorne Street
629 E 10th 1/2 St
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

629 E 10th 1/2 St
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
Bill Baldwin
This property is listed by: Bill Baldwin (713) 862-1600 Email Realtor
629 E 10th 1/2 St
943 Merrill Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

943 Merrill Street
Houston, TX

$1,799,000 Learn More about this property
Melissa Kubala
This property is listed by: Melissa Kubala (713) 298-5097 Email Realtor
943 Merrill Street
Presented by Boulevard Realty
View Our Open Houses See Our Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X