The 5 Most-Wanted Bags for Guys and Girls This Season

As we gear up for the fall, perhaps it’s time to consider a new bag. So, in no particular order, my favorite bag trends of fall 2022 — for guys and girls.

The house that Miuccia built. Well, if you’re a stickler for your fashion history, the brand was founded in 1913 by Mario Prada as a luxury leather goods firm. Miuccia took charge of her grandfather’s company in the late 1970s and it’s had a meteoric rise ever since. I’ve always had a soft spot for Prada since it was my first big luxury carryall purchase — I saved for months to buy an iconic black nylon backpack (with its oh-so emblematic triangle) in 1998. They have been hitting it out of the ballpark of late with their accessories game — many of which have become attractions in Prada’s artful pop-up collections.

Male celebrity I picture toting: Tom Holland since he has been starring in most of their advertisements of late.

This iconic style from the old-school brand now has a whimsical touch in the form of a strap with feather adornments along the top — a fabulous way to segue from slightly sedate daywear to a fabulous cocktail soiree. I was pleasantly surprised to see that they are actively pushing this towards potential male clients via ads with male models carrying it. I spied a white one and a baby blue one on a recent visit to Forty Five Ten if you want to see IRL.

Male celebrity I picture toting: Harry Styles.

If you regularly read my style columns, you know that I rarely create a list without Major Thom’s name on it. He’s long been known for creating an array of animal bags each season, and though they’re hardly functional, they make for a great conversation starter.

Male celebrity I picture toting: Russell Westbrook, since he is quite the fan and looks amazing in all of TB’s creations.

This was part of Virgil Abloh’s Everyday LV capsule for the Men’s Fall-Winter 2021-22 Collection. It may very well become a collector’s item and might go up in price years from now if kept in relatively pristine condition. The perfect accessory to give some punch to a monochromatic outfit (in gray or blue).

Male celebrity I picture toting: Shawn Mendes.

Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri looked back into the House archives and was inspired by a Marc Bohan creation. (Bohan had a long, 30-plus-year history with Dior.) This bag is elegant in design with a whimsical retro charm. The adjustable strap is also removable, making for three variations to carry: by hand, worn over the shoulder, or crossbody.

Male celebrity I picture toting: Rami Malek.