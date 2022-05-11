Erin and Sara Foster Bring Their Favorite Daughter Clothing Brand — And an Intimate Shopping Experience — To Dallas

To bring up Erin or Sara Foster is to hear a quick reply: “Oh, I love them.” The daughters of music producer David Foster have cultivated their own kind of stardom, fueled by an earnest frankness and quick wit (particularly on Instagram). They’ve lent their likability factor to companies like Mirror or Bumble, but the 2020 launch of Favorite Daughter, a fashion brand inspired by the go-to’s in their own closets, was the sisters’ first true foray into co-founder territory.

Hoping to offer a high-quality alternative to fast fashion, the Foster sisters know how to design for the moment. (Their first hero product launch was a hoodie set that featured a detachable face mask.) The brand has continued to build, however, inspired by the well-made basics and classic staples the sisters want to see in their own closets (think cashmere body suits, breezy blazers, oversized boyfriend shirts, and plenty of covetable high-rise denim).

This Thursday, May 12, the Fosters are stopping by Dallas’ NorthPark Center for an intimate shopping experience at their Favorite Daughter pop-up in Nordstrom. Ahead of the event, we prompted the sisters to talk a bit about the brand, their favorite pieces, and of course, what they love most about the city.

Erin: Sara, what do you love most about being a co-founder of a brand, specifically with your sister?

Sara: Creating together is so special. Listen, Centric Brands has given us a pretty amazing opportunity and we are thrilled to watch the company grow together and put designs out that make people happy.”

Sara: Did you ever think we would go into the fashion business together? And with Jordan [Foster] so involved as well?

Erin: No, I did not see this coming in any way, shape, or form. I can’t say this was on my vision board. But here we are doing it together and now that we are in it, I don’t really see a way out.

Erin: What has been your favorite part of bringing our brand to life?

Sara: It truly never gets old: people stopping us on the street or writing to us how much they love your clothes. It feels amazing!

Sara: What do you think has been the most challenging?

Erin: With any business, there are constantly things going wrong that you have to manage and it’s always a challenge. You have to work on being patient, seeing mistakes come up and not freaking out, and managing people and expectations and people who are unhappy with something, it’s all challenging but it’s always worth it.

Erin: Why do you think Dallas is such a great market for us?

Sara: Listen, those Dallas ladies love to shop – they are fashionable, they have great style and also… number one would have to be that our grandmother lives there. So we are excited for her to see that we have jobs!

Sara: Quickly, tell me your most “favorite” piece of the collection!

Erin: The Ex-boyfriend shirt — it is the most versatile. And the denim… the denim is my favorite. I only wear Favorite Daughter denim, I do not even touch my old denim!

Erin: Ok, now tell me yours! And what does every Dallas woman need in her closet from Favorite Daughter?

Sara: I’d have to say that my favorite piece is the Favorite Pant. As someone who is 5″9′, I’ve always struggled to find the perfect trouser that is high-waisted and long enough and flattering and made of good material that doesn’t break the bank. It comes in a ton of colors. I think every Dallas lady needs a “Favorite Pant” in her closet.