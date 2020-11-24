Your Fort Worth Gift Guide — 9 Perfect Presents That Keep It Local

It’s time to dive into holiday shopping, and heaven knows we could all use the distraction this year. Choosing just the right gift for those you love, may be our only avenue to get in the Christmas spirit this year. Here are few suggestions, with some real shop local appeal, curated especially for Fort Worth. These presents are sure to get you feeling jolly.

This is your Fort Worth Gift Guide:

Hiatus Spa + Retreat Holiday Packages

Let’s face it 2020 has been a tad stressful. What better gift than time to relax and retreat at the spa. Hiatus Spa + Retreat has prepared the ideal cocoon ― having implemented a strict protocol to ensure the safety of spa goers and team members. This program includes sanitizing with hospital-grade cleaning products, screening guests and staff members for signs of infection or illness, remote check-ins, staggered appointments and contactless payment, along with additional measures. Hiatus Spa + Retreat has three special holiday packages ― The Merry + Bright, The Peace, Love, + Joy, and The All About You ― making pampering that special someone an easy, perfect gift.

Hiatus Spa + Retreat Holiday Spa Packages, from $179 to $329

Pamper your favorites from head to toe with one of Hiatus Spa’s special holiday packages.

The Worthy Brass Cuff by The Worthy Co.

Few accessories change lives, but this one might just do that. The Worthy Co. recently opened its store in the same Fort Worth building that houses a candle studio, workspace and job training center ― giving women who have survived sex trafficking a place to work and heal. Handcrafted by Our Spare Change, this Worthy brass cuff is malleable to fit anyone’s wrist, allowing you to carry a message of worth with you wherever you go.

Best yet, 100 percent of every purchase employs and empowers women of The Worthy Co.

Worthy Brass Cuff, $28

Worthy Co.’s brass cuff supports local women, and reminds you of their mission.

Camellia’s Farm Fresh Monthly Flower Subscription

While nobody wants to be enrolled in the Jelly of the Month Club ― including Clark Griswold ― some recurring gifts are way better than others. Camellia Farm Flora, located in downtown Fort Worth, will deliver a smashing floral design to the recipient of your choice, each month, all year. Your blooms can range from standard ($450 per year), to deluxe ($600) t0 premium ($900). And owner Tammie Warner’s delivery area encompasses the entire metroplex from Dallas to Weatherford.

Floral Subscription, $450 to $900

Camellia Farm Flora – delivering joy right to their door month after month.

Green Abalone Bib Necklace by Cary O Keefe

Cary OKeefe Jewelry recently opened a showroom in Sundance Square at 501 Main Street, featuring her stunning, handcrafted pieces. For a truly one-of-a-kind jewelry purchase you have to explore her Fort Worth studio. O Keefe incorporates natural elements like coral, pearls, gemstones and found objects into her exclusive collection.

This one is crafted of shimmery green abalone shell, with lots of other colors on display. It’s truly wearable art.

Green Abalone Bib Necklace, $290

Green Abalone Bib Necklace by Cary OKeefe Jewelry.

NOMAD Grill

The Holy Grail of grills has arrived and it is bringing the heat. NOMAD Grill is a premium, portable and ultralight charcoal barbecue grill and smoker ― designed with mobility in mind, providing durability. Great for the outdoorsy or on-the-go person on your list. Based in Dallas’ Bishop Arts this grill ― constructed from aircraft aluminum with anodized finishes and food-grade silicone ― also checks the shop local aspect off your list. NOMAD is a Dallas company.

Boasting up to 425 square inches of cooking space, packed into a 28-pound highly portable package, it will have your outdoorsman feeling like James Bond.

NOMAD Grill, $599

The briefcase, Nomad Grill – the go anywhere grill.

M.L. Leddy’s Custom Boots

Nothing feels more individual than designing a pair of custom boots. While you’ve already missed the window to have them wrapped and under the tree, (each pair requires 10 to 12 months to complete), the custom design process is half the fun, and your imagination is the only limit. M.L. Leddy’s, located in the Fort Worth Stockyards, continues to set the standard in the finest handmade custom boots you can buy. They remain dedicated to craftsmanship, uncompromising quality and unsurpassed fit.

Pair of Custom M.L. Leddy Boots, $1250 to $18,000

M. L. Leddy Custom Gray Crocodile with 16 inch tall kangaroo tops.

Elleme Baozi Shearling Bucket Bag at Neiman Marcus

The perfect utilitarian extravagance. This ultra-soft shearling bag comes in two colors, beige and taupe, which we think would pair perfectly with either blonde or brown mink this winter. While we don’t have much need for dressy evening bags just yet, this more casual bucket bag will be her go-to all season.

This Italian made bag features sheep shearling with leather handle. It has the versatility of a removeable should strap and a magnetic closure.

Elleme Baozi Shearling Bucket Bag, $515

TX Straight Bourbon Tawny Port Finish and TX Straight Bourbon PX Sherry Finish

TX Straight Bourbon recently introduced two new expressions and both are a worthy gift for the bourbon drinker on your list. One is their Tawny Port finished for six months in 10-year-old Tawny Port casks from the Douro Valley of Portugal.TX Straight Bourbon Tawny Port Finish brings forth flavors of dark cherry, candied walnuts, rich caramel and Christmas spices.

The other is their PX Sherry finished for eight months in 20-year-old Pedro Ximénez sherry casks from Jerez, Spain. TX Straight Bourbon PX Sherry Finish has a sweet and warming profile, with notes of chocolate, baking spices, apricot and maple.

TX Straight Bourbon Tawny Port or PX Sherry Finished, $64.99

TX Whiskey’s Port and Sherry finished bourbons will warm you right up.

Annieglass Edgey Large Cheese Slab at P.S. The Letter

Because sometimes you just need more cheese, this Annieglass Edgey Large Cheese Slab is the ideal canvas to display your favorite array. Its asymmetrical shape is highlighted by its hand-chipped then smoothed edges hand-painted in either 24-karat gold or genuine platinum. Holiday luxe and everyday style in one piece just got easy, with the added durability of having a dishwasher safe serving piece. For the hostess with the mostest.

Annie Glass Large Edgey Cheese Slab, $221

Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and holiday season ahead. Happy hunting from PaperCity Fort Worth.