Brian Bolke Welcomes Cult-Loved Jewelry Brand FoundRae Home to Dallas’ Highland Park Village

Beth Hutchens at door of the new FoundRae shop in Dallas. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

In honor of the Dallas opening of FoundRae at The Conservatory in Highland Park Village, luxury retail guru Brian Bolke celebrated with an in-store cocktail party followed by a dinner at Park House. In town for the event was Beth Hutchens, creative director of the exquisite jewelry brand, who co-founded the line in 2015. A few short years later, Bolke encountered the drool-worthy collection at FoundRae’s New York City store.

The pieces are based on a lexicon of symbols that span time periods and cultures — modern heirlooms designed for self-expression. The cult-loved brand has an assemblage of notable fans, from Gwyneth Paltrow to Taylor Swift, who just sported a (potentially) meaningful piece.

For the Dallas FoundRae in Residence, located in The Conservatory’s first-floor boutique (the original) near Sadelles, Hutchens meticulously designed the 500-square-foot space in collaboration with New York-based SpaceSmith Architects (who worked with Ladurée’s on their Soho storefront and restaurant) and Brian Bolke. It now dramatically showcases the brand’s varied jewelry collection and Vertu Home collectibles, which include hand-blown glassware, hand-painted ceramics, and much more.

To celebrate, the glass-enclosed back portion of Park House’s restaurant was transformed for a gothically lit dinner soiree. In the grand spirit of Dallas philanthropy, Bolke and Hutchens stood to share that they would be sponsoring the fall exhibits at the Dallas Contemporary.

Spotted that evening perusing the new jeweled offerings included Nancy Rogers, Dallas Contemporary director Carolina Alvarez-Mathies. Christen Wilson, Missy Peck, Suzanne Droese, Zoe Bonnette, Jane Rozzelle Humphrey, Sarah Calodney, Lucy Wrubel, Cipriana Quann, Meghan Wood, Ashley White, and Bolke’s husband Faisal Halum.