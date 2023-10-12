Brian Bolke Welcomes Cult-Loved Jewelry Brand FoundRae Home to Dallas’ Highland Park Village
A Dinner Soirée Worthy of the New Jewel Box StoreBY Billy Fong // 10.12.23
Brian Bolke, Beth Hutchens (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Beth Hutchens at door of the new FoundRae shop in Dallas. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Beth Hutchens, Will Kahn, Cindy Krupp (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Nancy Rogers, Ashley White, Sarah Calodney, Carolina Alvarez-Mathies (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
The Park House dinner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Alix Sommers, Sharon Turney, Christine Beauchamp (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
FoundRae in Residence (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Jay Sims, Amy Van Cleave (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Nancy Rogers, Brian Bolke (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Beth Hutchens (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Billy Fong, Lucy Wrubel (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Carolina Alvarez-Mathies, Carolina Sarria (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Alix Sommers, Sharon Turney, Ruth Sommers (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Beth Hutchens, Cindy Krupp, Zoe Bonnette (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
The Conservatory (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Brian Bolke & Faisal Halum, Christine Beauchamp (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Christen Wilson, Nancy Rogers, Porschla Kidd (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Brian Bolke, Beth Hutchens (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Jane Rozelle Humphrey, Missy Rogers Peck, Billy Fong (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Carolina Alvarez-Mathies (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Brian Bolke, Missy Rogers Peck, Neal Thomas (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Carolina Sarria, Porschla Kidd (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
The chic'ly set tables (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Chad West, Sarah Dodd (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Cindy Krupp, Phillips Nazro, Leena Kim (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Gray Borcherding, Elaine Lozano (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Zoe Bonnette, Christen Wilson, Billy Fong (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Kevin LeBlanc, Alix Sommers, Neal Thomas (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Maria Cornejo, Elaine Lozano, Marysia Woroniecka (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Marysia Woroniecki, Maria Cornejo, Leena Kim, Zoe Bonnette (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Cindy Krupp, Beth Hutchens, Carolina Sarria (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Sarah Calodney, Ashley White (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
FoundRae jewelry (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Susan Rutledge, Lucy Wrubel (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Zoe Bonnette, Lucy Wrubel, Susan Rutledge (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
In honor of the Dallas opening of FoundRae at The Conservatory in Highland Park Village, luxury retail guru Brian Bolke celebrated with an in-store cocktail party followed by a dinner at Park House. In town for the event was Beth Hutchens, creative director of the exquisite jewelry brand, who co-founded the line in 2015. A few short years later, Bolke encountered the drool-worthy collection at FoundRae’s New York City store.
The pieces are based on a lexicon of symbols that span time periods and cultures — modern heirlooms designed for self-expression. The cult-loved brand has an assemblage of notable fans, from Gwyneth Paltrow to Taylor Swift, who just sported a (potentially) meaningful piece.
For the Dallas FoundRae in Residence, located in The Conservatory’s first-floor boutique (the original) near Sadelles, Hutchens meticulously designed the 500-square-foot space in collaboration with New York-based SpaceSmith Architects (who worked with Ladurée’s on their Soho storefront and restaurant) and Brian Bolke. It now dramatically showcases the brand’s varied jewelry collection and Vertu Home collectibles, which include hand-blown glassware, hand-painted ceramics, and much more.
To celebrate, the glass-enclosed back portion of Park House’s restaurant was transformed for a gothically lit dinner soiree. In the grand spirit of Dallas philanthropy, Bolke and Hutchens stood to share that they would be sponsoring the fall exhibits at the Dallas Contemporary.
Spotted that evening perusing the new jeweled offerings included Nancy Rogers, Dallas Contemporary director Carolina Alvarez-Mathies. Christen Wilson, Missy Peck, Suzanne Droese, Zoe Bonnette, Jane Rozzelle Humphrey, Sarah Calodney, Lucy Wrubel, Cipriana Quann, Meghan Wood, Ashley White, and Bolke’s husband Faisal Halum.