Brian Bolke Welcomes Cult-Loved Jewelry Brand FoundRae Home to Dallas’ Highland Park Village

Brian Bolke, Beth Hutchens
Beth Hutchens at door
Beth Hutchens, Will Kahn, Cindy Krupp
Nancy Rogers, Ashley White, Sarah Calodney, Carolina Alvarez-Mathies
The Park House dinner
Alix Sommers, Sharon Turney, Christine Beauchamp
FoundRae in Residence
Jay Sims, Amy Van Cleave
Nancy Rogers, Brian Bolke
Beth Hutchens
Billy Fong, Lucy Wrubel
Carolina Alvarez-Mathies, Carolina Sarria
Alix Sommers, Sharon Turney, Ruth Sommers
Beth Hutchens, Cindy Krupp, Zoe Bonnette
The Conservatory
Brian Bolke & Faisal Halum, Christine Beauchamp
Christen Wilson, Nancy Rogers, Porschla Kidd
Brian Bolke, Beth Hutchens
Jane Rozelle Humphrey, Missy Rogers Peck, Billy Fong
Carolina Alvarez-Mathies
Brian Bolke, Missy Rogers Peck, Neal Thomas
Carolina Sarria, Porschla Kidd
The chic’ly set tables
Chad West, Sarah Dodd
Cindy Krupp, Phillips Nazro, Leena Kim
Gray Borcherding, Elaine Lozano
Zoe Bonnette, Christen Wilson, Billy Fong
Kevin LeBlanc, Alix Sommers, Neal Thomas
Maria Cornejo, Elaine Lozano, Marysia Woroniecka
Marysia Woroniecki, Maria Cornejo, Leena Kim, Zoe Bonnette
Cindy Krupp, Beth Hutchens, Carolina Sarria
Sarah Calodney, Ashley White
FoundRae jewelry
Susan Rutledge, Lucy Wrubel
Zoe Bonnette, Lucy Wrubel, Susan Rutledge
01
35

Brian Bolke, Beth Hutchens (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

02
35

Beth Hutchens at door of the new FoundRae shop in Dallas. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

03
35

Beth Hutchens, Will Kahn, Cindy Krupp (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

04
35

Nancy Rogers, Ashley White, Sarah Calodney, Carolina Alvarez-Mathies (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

05
35

The Park House dinner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

06
35

Alix Sommers, Sharon Turney, Christine Beauchamp (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

07
35

FoundRae in Residence (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

08
35

Jay Sims, Amy Van Cleave (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

09
35

Nancy Rogers, Brian Bolke (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

10
35

Beth Hutchens (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

11
35

Billy Fong, Lucy Wrubel (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

12
35

Carolina Alvarez-Mathies, Carolina Sarria (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

13
35

Alix Sommers, Sharon Turney, Ruth Sommers (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

14
35

Beth Hutchens, Cindy Krupp, Zoe Bonnette (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

15
35

The Conservatory (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

16
35

Brian Bolke & Faisal Halum, Christine Beauchamp (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

17
35

Christen Wilson, Nancy Rogers, Porschla Kidd (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

18
35

Brian Bolke, Beth Hutchens (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

19
35

Jane Rozelle Humphrey, Missy Rogers Peck, Billy Fong (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

20
35

Carolina Alvarez-Mathies (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

21
35

Brian Bolke, Missy Rogers Peck, Neal Thomas (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

22
35

Carolina Sarria, Porschla Kidd (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

23
35

The chic'ly set tables (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

24
35

Chad West, Sarah Dodd (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

25
35

Cindy Krupp, Phillips Nazro, Leena Kim (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

26
35

Gray Borcherding, Elaine Lozano (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

27
35

Zoe Bonnette, Christen Wilson, Billy Fong (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

28
35

Kevin LeBlanc, Alix Sommers, Neal Thomas (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

29
35

Maria Cornejo, Elaine Lozano, Marysia Woroniecka (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

30
35

Marysia Woroniecki, Maria Cornejo, Leena Kim, Zoe Bonnette (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

31
35

Cindy Krupp, Beth Hutchens, Carolina Sarria (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

32
35

Sarah Calodney, Ashley White (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

33
35

FoundRae jewelry (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

34
35

Susan Rutledge, Lucy Wrubel (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

35
35

Zoe Bonnette, Lucy Wrubel, Susan Rutledge (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Brian Bolke, Beth Hutchens
Beth Hutchens at door
Beth Hutchens, Will Kahn, Cindy Krupp
Nancy Rogers, Ashley White, Sarah Calodney, Carolina Alvarez-Mathies
The Park House dinner
Alix Sommers, Sharon Turney, Christine Beauchamp
FoundRae in Residence
Jay Sims, Amy Van Cleave
Nancy Rogers, Brian Bolke
Beth Hutchens
Billy Fong, Lucy Wrubel
Carolina Alvarez-Mathies, Carolina Sarria
Alix Sommers, Sharon Turney, Ruth Sommers
Beth Hutchens, Cindy Krupp, Zoe Bonnette
The Conservatory
Brian Bolke & Faisal Halum, Christine Beauchamp
Christen Wilson, Nancy Rogers, Porschla Kidd
Brian Bolke, Beth Hutchens
Jane Rozelle Humphrey, Missy Rogers Peck, Billy Fong
Carolina Alvarez-Mathies
Brian Bolke, Missy Rogers Peck, Neal Thomas
Carolina Sarria, Porschla Kidd
The chic’ly set tables
Chad West, Sarah Dodd
Cindy Krupp, Phillips Nazro, Leena Kim
Gray Borcherding, Elaine Lozano
Zoe Bonnette, Christen Wilson, Billy Fong
Kevin LeBlanc, Alix Sommers, Neal Thomas
Maria Cornejo, Elaine Lozano, Marysia Woroniecka
Marysia Woroniecki, Maria Cornejo, Leena Kim, Zoe Bonnette
Cindy Krupp, Beth Hutchens, Carolina Sarria
Sarah Calodney, Ashley White
FoundRae jewelry
Susan Rutledge, Lucy Wrubel
Zoe Bonnette, Lucy Wrubel, Susan Rutledge
Fashion / Shopping

Brian Bolke Welcomes Cult-Loved Jewelry Brand FoundRae Home to Dallas’ Highland Park Village

A Dinner Soirée Worthy of the New Jewel Box Store

BY Billy Fong // 10.12.23
Brian Bolke, Beth Hutchens (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Beth Hutchens at door of the new FoundRae shop in Dallas. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Beth Hutchens, Will Kahn, Cindy Krupp (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Nancy Rogers, Ashley White, Sarah Calodney, Carolina Alvarez-Mathies (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
The Park House dinner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Alix Sommers, Sharon Turney, Christine Beauchamp (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
FoundRae in Residence (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Jay Sims, Amy Van Cleave (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Nancy Rogers, Brian Bolke (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Beth Hutchens (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Billy Fong, Lucy Wrubel (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Carolina Alvarez-Mathies, Carolina Sarria (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Alix Sommers, Sharon Turney, Ruth Sommers (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Beth Hutchens, Cindy Krupp, Zoe Bonnette (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
The Conservatory (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Brian Bolke & Faisal Halum, Christine Beauchamp (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Christen Wilson, Nancy Rogers, Porschla Kidd (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Brian Bolke, Beth Hutchens (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Jane Rozelle Humphrey, Missy Rogers Peck, Billy Fong (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Carolina Alvarez-Mathies (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Brian Bolke, Missy Rogers Peck, Neal Thomas (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Carolina Sarria, Porschla Kidd (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
The chic'ly set tables (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Chad West, Sarah Dodd (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Cindy Krupp, Phillips Nazro, Leena Kim (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Gray Borcherding, Elaine Lozano (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Zoe Bonnette, Christen Wilson, Billy Fong (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Kevin LeBlanc, Alix Sommers, Neal Thomas (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Maria Cornejo, Elaine Lozano, Marysia Woroniecka (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Marysia Woroniecki, Maria Cornejo, Leena Kim, Zoe Bonnette (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Cindy Krupp, Beth Hutchens, Carolina Sarria (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Sarah Calodney, Ashley White (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
FoundRae jewelry (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Susan Rutledge, Lucy Wrubel (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Zoe Bonnette, Lucy Wrubel, Susan Rutledge (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
1
35

Brian Bolke, Beth Hutchens (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

2
35

Beth Hutchens at door of the new FoundRae shop in Dallas. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

3
35

Beth Hutchens, Will Kahn, Cindy Krupp (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

4
35

Nancy Rogers, Ashley White, Sarah Calodney, Carolina Alvarez-Mathies (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

5
35

The Park House dinner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

6
35

Alix Sommers, Sharon Turney, Christine Beauchamp (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

7
35

FoundRae in Residence (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

8
35

Jay Sims, Amy Van Cleave (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

9
35

Nancy Rogers, Brian Bolke (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

10
35

Beth Hutchens (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

11
35

Billy Fong, Lucy Wrubel (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

12
35

Carolina Alvarez-Mathies, Carolina Sarria (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

13
35

Alix Sommers, Sharon Turney, Ruth Sommers (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

14
35

Beth Hutchens, Cindy Krupp, Zoe Bonnette (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

15
35

The Conservatory (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

16
35

Brian Bolke & Faisal Halum, Christine Beauchamp (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

17
35

Christen Wilson, Nancy Rogers, Porschla Kidd (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

18
35

Brian Bolke, Beth Hutchens (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

19
35

Jane Rozelle Humphrey, Missy Rogers Peck, Billy Fong (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

20
35

Carolina Alvarez-Mathies (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

21
35

Brian Bolke, Missy Rogers Peck, Neal Thomas (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

22
35

Carolina Sarria, Porschla Kidd (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

23
35

The chic'ly set tables (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

24
35

Chad West, Sarah Dodd (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

25
35

Cindy Krupp, Phillips Nazro, Leena Kim (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

26
35

Gray Borcherding, Elaine Lozano (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

27
35

Zoe Bonnette, Christen Wilson, Billy Fong (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

28
35

Kevin LeBlanc, Alix Sommers, Neal Thomas (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

29
35

Maria Cornejo, Elaine Lozano, Marysia Woroniecka (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

30
35

Marysia Woroniecki, Maria Cornejo, Leena Kim, Zoe Bonnette (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

31
35

Cindy Krupp, Beth Hutchens, Carolina Sarria (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

32
35

Sarah Calodney, Ashley White (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

33
35

FoundRae jewelry (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

34
35

Susan Rutledge, Lucy Wrubel (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

35
35

Zoe Bonnette, Lucy Wrubel, Susan Rutledge (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

In honor of the Dallas opening of FoundRae at The Conservatory in Highland Park Village, luxury retail guru Brian Bolke celebrated with an in-store cocktail party followed by a dinner at Park House. In town for the event was Beth Hutchens, creative director of the exquisite jewelry brand, who co-founded the line in 2015. A few short years later, Bolke encountered the drool-worthy collection at FoundRae’s New York City store.

The pieces are based on a lexicon of symbols that span time periods and cultures — modern heirlooms designed for self-expression. The cult-loved brand has an assemblage of notable fans, from Gwyneth Paltrow to Taylor Swift, who just sported a (potentially) meaningful piece.

Beth Hutchens
Beth Hutchens, co-founder of FoundRae, at the door of the new FoundRae shop in Dallas’ Highland Park Village. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

For the Dallas FoundRae in Residence, located in The Conservatory’s first-floor boutique (the original) near Sadelles, Hutchens meticulously designed the 500-square-foot space in collaboration with New York-based SpaceSmith Architects (who worked with Ladurée’s on their Soho storefront and restaurant) and Brian Bolke. It now dramatically showcases the brand’s varied jewelry collection and Vertu Home collectibles, which include hand-blown glassware, hand-painted ceramics, and much more.

To celebrate, the glass-enclosed back portion of Park House’s restaurant was transformed for a gothically lit dinner soiree. In the grand spirit of Dallas philanthropy, Bolke and Hutchens stood to share that they would be sponsoring the fall exhibits at the Dallas Contemporary.

Nancy Rogers, Ashley White, Sarah Calodney, Carolina Alvarez-Mathies
Nancy Rogers, Ashley White, Sarah Calodney, Carolina Alvarez-Mathies celebrate the opening of FoundRae Dallas. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Spotted that evening perusing the new jeweled offerings included Nancy Rogers, Dallas Contemporary director Carolina Alvarez-Mathies. Christen Wilson, Missy Peck, Suzanne Droese, Zoe Bonnette, Jane Rozzelle Humphrey, Sarah Calodney, Lucy Wrubel, Cipriana Quann, Meghan Wood, Ashley White, and Bolke’s husband Faisal Halum.

SHOP

Swipe
Curated Library
Beauty Elevated
Adventure
Discover
Artful Designs
Discover Fall
Unique
DARING
Quietly Sophisticated
Craftmanship
Colorful and Maximal
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
Brian Bolke, Beth Hutchens
Beth Hutchens at door
Beth Hutchens, Will Kahn, Cindy Krupp
Nancy Rogers, Ashley White, Sarah Calodney, Carolina Alvarez-Mathies
The Park House dinner
Alix Sommers, Sharon Turney, Christine Beauchamp
FoundRae in Residence
Jay Sims, Amy Van Cleave
Nancy Rogers, Brian Bolke
Beth Hutchens
Billy Fong, Lucy Wrubel
Carolina Alvarez-Mathies, Carolina Sarria
Alix Sommers, Sharon Turney, Ruth Sommers
Beth Hutchens, Cindy Krupp, Zoe Bonnette
The Conservatory
Brian Bolke & Faisal Halum, Christine Beauchamp
Christen Wilson, Nancy Rogers, Porschla Kidd
Brian Bolke, Beth Hutchens
Jane Rozelle Humphrey, Missy Rogers Peck, Billy Fong
Carolina Alvarez-Mathies
Brian Bolke, Missy Rogers Peck, Neal Thomas
Carolina Sarria, Porschla Kidd
The chic’ly set tables
Chad West, Sarah Dodd
Cindy Krupp, Phillips Nazro, Leena Kim
Gray Borcherding, Elaine Lozano
Zoe Bonnette, Christen Wilson, Billy Fong
Kevin LeBlanc, Alix Sommers, Neal Thomas
Maria Cornejo, Elaine Lozano, Marysia Woroniecka
Marysia Woroniecki, Maria Cornejo, Leena Kim, Zoe Bonnette
Cindy Krupp, Beth Hutchens, Carolina Sarria
Sarah Calodney, Ashley White
FoundRae jewelry
Susan Rutledge, Lucy Wrubel
Zoe Bonnette, Lucy Wrubel, Susan Rutledge
Special Series
Presented by Highland Park Village

Trend Report

The Trend Report by Highland Park Village
Fall in Love With Highland Park Village’s Latest Fashion Lookbook
Fall in Love With Highland Park Village’s Latest Fashion Lookbook
read full series
The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
4951 Tilbury Estates Drive
Open House
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 10/15 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

4951 Tilbury Estates Drive
Houston, TX

$1,650,000 Learn More about this property
Mark Maniha
This property is listed by: Mark Maniha (713) 240-9580 Email Realtor
4951 Tilbury Estates Drive
339 W 23rd Street #B
Heights
FOR SALE

339 W 23rd Street #B
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Debbie Levine
This property is listed by: Debbie Levine (713) 870-4645 Email Realtor
339 W 23rd Street #B
1536 Whispering Pines Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1536 Whispering Pines Drive
Houston, TX

$1,175,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Derrick
This property is listed by: Cathy Derrick (713) 806-6857 Email Realtor
1536 Whispering Pines Drive
612 Tall Timber Drive
Livingston | Goodrich
FOR SALE

612 Tall Timber Drive
Goodrich, TX

$1,175,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Aaron Sonnier (713) 202-7031 Email Realtor
612 Tall Timber Drive
364 Waterfront Drive
Lake Livingston
FOR SALE

364 Waterfront Drive
Livingston, TX

$1,199,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Aaron Sonnier (713) 202-7031 Email Realtor
364 Waterfront Drive
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X