With a New Store in Dallas’ West Village, This So-Cal Jewelry Staple Adds To Its Texas Footprint

On The Good List bracelet set in rhodium with crystal beads, is enough to make her swoon.

With the opening of its newest Uptown Dallas storefront in early November, gorjana has added to its Texas retail trifecta (the brand has two Austin locations and one in Houston’s buzzy Montrose Collective). The Southern California brand offers diamond-studded and 18k styles, but gorjana is perhaps best known for their gold-plated necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings that look practically indistinguishable from their solid gold counterparts (and are available at a fraction of the price).

Co-founders Gorjana Reidel and Jason Griffin Reidel’s who launched the line in 2007, say they designed their newest West Village gorgana store with a “welcoming coastal bungalow vibe with bright white paneling on the outside complimented by light wood finishes on the inside,” according to a release.

The new 1,090-square-foot space in Dallas’ West Village mirrors the jewelry’s laidback aesthetic with clean lines, a minimalistic design, and warm touches. Special accents in the Dallas gorjana store include a crystal quartz chandelier and a hand-dipped tapestry by Dallas textile artist Lauren Williams, evoking the Laguna Beach shoreline.

PaperCity has also learned that another Texas storefront is slated to open in Southlake Town Square next spring as well.

The expanding collection of fine materials includes diamonds, opals, sapphires, emeralds, and turquoise, but layered, gold-plated classics are the brand’s bestsellers (there are over 10,000 ways to combine multiple chains from gorjana’s lineup). Choose from classic huggie earring sets, personalized styles, and other genuinely cool hypoallergenic pieces. Be sure to take advantage of gorjana’s complimentary engraving for online orders on signet rings and dog-tag styles.

Not sure what designs play well with one another? Looking for a festive Christmas gift, but don’t know what she’ll adore? Simply ask one of gorjana’s in-store stylists who wait at the ready to help shoppers express their unique personal styles.

Holiday Gifting Swipe

















Next

The newest gorjana is open at 3699 McKinney Avenue in Dallas’ West Village. Hours are Mondays through Saturdays from 11 am to 7 pm, and Sundays from noon to 6 pm.