Houston’s Two Day Art Jackpot Features More Than 250 Artists — Art on the Avenue Marks 25 Years Highlighting Local Talents

Honorary Chairs Mark Parthie and Judge Steven Kirkland at the 25th Art on the Avenue anniversary event (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Third Prize Winner Dominique Silva, Guest Juror Danielle Burns Wilson at the 25th Art on the Avenue anniversary event (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Second Prize Winner Marlo Saucedo, Guest Juror Danielle Burns Wilson at the 25th Art on the Avenue anniversary event (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Guest Juror Danielle Burns Wilson, First Prize Winner Danyelle Lakin at the 25th Art on the Avenue anniversary event (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Nearly 500 works from more than 250 local artists were on display at the 25th Art on the Avenue anniversary event (Photo by Jacob Power)

Art on the Avenue founding member Mark Parthie, Art on the Avenue CEO Mary Lawler, founding member Judge Steven Kirkland at the 25th anniversary event held at Winter Street Studios (Photo by Wilson Parish)

What: Art on the Avenue 25th anniversary art party

Where: Winter Street Studios

PC Moment: With close to 500 works of art from more than 250 local artists, there were plenty of show-stopping moments throughout Art on the Avenue’s two-evening event as a total of more than 850 guests poured in for a look-see and art purchases. Proceeds of close to $300,000 will continue Art on the Avenue‘s efforts to develop affordable homes for artists and strengthen communities while also giving back to the artists that continue to make the event possible.

Guests attending the Friday night preview party were entertained by Two Star Symphony, self-billed as the “most unusual music ensemble” and were fed with light bites from Lemond Kitchen. Art lovers attending Saturday’s auction and party were entertained by Losty Los of The Waxaholics, who spun tunes throughout the evening.

Guest juror Danielle Burns Wilson of Project Row Houses selected approximately 50 pieces of work as her favorites from this year’s submissions. They were hung in the juried gallery, where she discussed her thought process and revealed her picks for first, second and third prize awards. First prize was awarded to Danyelle Lakin, second prize went to Marlo Saucedo and third prize was taken by Dominique Silva.

In acknowledgement of the 25th anniversary of the gala, Art on the Avenue founding members Mark Parthie and Judge Steven Kirkland attended the event as honorary chairs. The duo delivered remarks during the brief program.

PC Seen: Art on the Avenue CEO Mary Lawler, John Cogan, George Lancaster, Peter Kelly, Jamie Bryant, Meredith Sipes, Cassandra Silvernail, Rod Danielson, Kelly DeHay, David Ruiz, EJ Farhood, Monica Melgar, Alexa Clements, Christine Holland, Patricia Lawler, David Ruiz, Michelle Byrd, Alan Watkins, Adrienne Holloway, Kevin Begnaud, David Riddle, Elise and Carlos Detering, Carl Detering, Anne and Lee Riley, Rod Danielson, Kelly DeHay, and Ava and Brad Beyersdorf.