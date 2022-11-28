Houston Gets Its Own Ultra Chic and Cute French Market — Your First Look Inside Montrose Collective’s Marcel Market

The friend who has everything will appreciate the hand-picked items at Marcel Market.

Amelie Monvoisin opened her first boutique in Dallas before looking to Houston.

Montrose Collective continues its push to bring culturally creative shopping to Houston with the opening of the new Marcel Market. This utterly charming spot from France by way of Dallas manages to blend a clothing and apparel boutique, parfumerie and grocery store with all the elevated simplicity one would expect from a French market.

Marcel Market faces Montrose, but once inside it’s easy to forget one of the city’s busiest streets lies just outside its doors. Owner Amelie Monvoisin opened her first French concept store in Dallas in 2019. After great success up north, she decided to bring the array of French imports to Houston. The Montrose Collective development ticked all the boxes for a perfect location.

“We were looking for a new location and really loved the neighborhood,” Monvoisin tells PaperCity. “The plans, architecture and mix of restaurants and stores was a very attractive place for us.”

Marcel Market is a Francophile’s dream, with beautifully curated shelves full of skincare, gifts, clothing and accessories, and gourmet grocery items.

“Quality is so important,” Monvoisin says. “We look at the ingredients and fabrics and love to hear the history behind the brand.”

Skincare devotees will swoon over the selection of Nuxe, Oden and Feret at Marcel Market. The apothecary includes facial moisturizers, cleansers, serums and masks, as well as soaps (both liquid and solid) haircare and men’s skin, hair and body care products.

The all-natural French-made brand Nuxe is exclusive to Marcel Market and is made in small batches.

“Nuxe is the most popular,” Monvoisin notes. “Shoppers come in and are surprised we have it. They say, ‘You carry that brand? Amazing.’ ”

This Texas French pioneer’s found Dallas shoppers come in for skincare and stay for the perfumes. Bon Parfumeur, Versatile Paris and Bastille Paris are among the hand-selected and primarily unisex brands available. Each scent is chosen for its quality and the exceptionality of product.

Clothing and accessories at this new Marcel Market are chosen with Houston’s temps and attitude in mind. The chic pieces cover everything from savvy work looks to weekend brunch.

“You can wear so many things during the day and then change for night with heels and jewelry,” Monvoisin says. “We try to be mindful with the price point because the French care about quality.”

Hungry for a taste of Paris? Marcel Market’s grocery is stocked with coffee, tea, jam, honey, olive oils, chocolate, macaroon and other sweet and savory food items.

Marcel Market is a delightful taste of France in the middle of Montrose. As the holidays approach, it makes for a good place to shop for those who scoff at a gift, but would be more than thrilled with a basket full of French goodies.

“We wanted a fresh concept without being cliche,” Monvoisin says.

Mission accomplie Marcel Market. Mission accomplie.