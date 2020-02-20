Hattie’s
Say goodbye to Hattie's Four Cheddar Mac and Cheese. The Bishop Arts icon has closed.

Uptown's Water Grill has hosted George W. Bush. Courtesy of Water Grill

El Bolero closed on Fitzhugh Avenue, but the Design District location is still open. (Courtesy of ARG Concepts)

Restaurants / Closings

Three More Surprising Restaurant Shutterings Roll Through Dallas

A Bishop Arts Icon, Plus New Seafood and Tex-Mex Spots Call It Quits

BY // 02.20.20
Restaurant closures have to happen every now and then, especially to make room for all of the new dining spaces that are constantly opening in Dallas. But this week, there have been some surprising and highly disappointing shutterings including an iconic Bishop Arts brunch spot, a seafood haven, and an Uptown Tex-Mex restaurant. Just a month ago, we saw four high-profile restaurants close within a week or so of each other.

Here are this month’s fallen Dallas restaurants:

A Bishop Arts Icon Shutters

Hattie’s has been open in Bishop Arts for 18 years, but on Wednesday, CultureMap broke the news that the Oak Cliff institution was shuttering. The reason for closure is still unknown, but employees told the outlet they received a text telling staff not to bother showing up. Consistently one of our best brunch spots in Dallas, Hattie’s was well known for its charming atmosphere,  Four Cheddar Mac & Cheese, and being an early staple of Bishop Arts’ developing dining scene.

 

Water Grill
Uptown’s Water Grill has hosted George W. Bush. (Courtesy of Water Grill)

President George W. Bush Once Went Here

Earlier this week, it was reported by The Observer that Water Grill, an upscale seafood restaurant in Uptown, has shuttered. Another one of our top foodie spots, particular Best Seafood Restaurants in Dallas, Water Grill had only been open since 2017. Ugh, why are all of our favorite places leaving us? Established in Southern California in 1989, the seafood spot hosted President George W. Bush in the summer 2018 (according to their Instagram highlights).

 

El Bolero
El Bolero closed on Fitzhugh Avenue, but the Design District location is still open. (Courtesy of ARG Concepts)

Don’t Worry, There’s Still Two More

The newest El Bolero outpost, constructed along Fitzhugh Avenue at the end of 2018, closed a couple of weeks ago. The reasoning for the closure also unknown, The Observer broke the news after noticing that the Tex-Mex restaurant’s website no longer listed the location. Fortunately, the Design District and Fort Worth locations are still open.

John Daugherty Realtors
View Our Open Houses View Our Listings

