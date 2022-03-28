Gucci Transforms an Architectural Masterpiece in Preston Hollow Into a Fashion Fantasy

Some of the high jewelry that was flown to Dallas for the occasion. (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

If Gucci calls, you answer. Such was the case when I was invited to attend their pop-up — appropriately dubbed the Gucci Dallas Space. Honestly, I was half-expecting a trunk show with a dozen or so handbags (granted they all would be drool-worthy) on display with some caterers passing about champagne flutes. I should have known better — Gucci and creative director Alessandro Michele do not roll that way.

I pulled up at a contemporary Preston Hollow residence (with perfectly staged vintage muscle cars in the driveway) which looked like it was plucked straight from an HBO Max series about a tech-billionaire. I later found out that it had been designed by renowned architect Lionel Morrison and had welcomed guests the evening before for a VIP cocktail party hosted by Cindy Rachofsky and Lisa Runyon for TWO x TWO for AIDS and Art (which annually benefits amFAR and the Dallas Museum of Art). The luxury fashion house had generously offered to donate 10% of the evening’s sales to TWO x TWO in their support of amfAR’s AIDS research initiatives and the Dallas Museum of Art’s contemporary art acquisition program.

Guests perusing the dresses incorporating plumage aplenty and an abundance of brocade included Jessica Nowitzki, KimberlyWhitman, Melissa Ireland, Ceron and Todd Fiscus, Gayle Stoffel, Lisa and Armand Sadoughi, Bela Cooley, Susan Beal, Brian Bolke, and Kaleta Blaffer-Johnson.

The entire house served as a showcase for Gucci’s high jewelry (some pieces I was told had rarely left Europe) and precious skin bags, along with made-t0-measure and customizable pieces. Also on view was Gucci’s Love Parade Collection. I’m sure you’ve heard of it — the fall runway spectacle welcomed fashion journalists, style influencers, and half of the movie-star set to Hollywood boulevard. Tina Craig, who was among the attendees, shared that it was as magical and glamorous as it looked on Instagram.

Every detail was picture-perfect — each room was done in custom wallpaper with gorgeously selected furnishings to create a fashion fantasy moment. I even found myself visiting the Gucci lounge (with a dandy Gucci bartender), where I scored — among other things — some hand-baked Gucci cookies.