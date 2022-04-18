Scenes from the Highland Park Village Spring Shopping Stroll

The Lallier Champagne cart outside of Ralph Lauren at the Highland Park Village Spring Shopping Stroll. (Photo by Grant Miller)

The spirit of spring burst through every space that stood still at this year’s Highland Park Village’s Annual Spring Shopping Stroll on Saturday, April 9. My best friend and I were ready to relish and splurge in one of the most anticipated shopping moments of the season.

Among the two of us were hundreds of shoppers assembled to catch signs of the season and soak up pure sunshine. No April showers spoiled this annual event. In fact, most of the Highland Park Village vendors and special attractions took place outside, with beckoning balloons or brand pop-ups posted at seemingly every other store.

Hadleigh’s offered some of the most delicious sugar cookies, evoking Easter eggs and tulips. A cotton candy cart overflowed with sugary sweetness, while a custom PaperCity x Sisterly Floral flower truck left passersby with blossoming spring blooms. Valentino offered an impressive display with its fresh-pressed juice cart, and Ralph Lauren brought the bubbles with a Champagne Lallier Bar.

But perhaps the prime attraction, which had a line of North Texans in their best-dressed spring attire, was the most picturesque backdrop for spring, complete with oversized Easter eggs and nearly every floral variety you could imagine. Live bunnies were even on-hand for a quick selfie at the Village Theatre, and children of all ages flocked to the face painting station, sponsored by The Carroll | Eltis Group.

To learn more about the Highland Park Village Shopping Strolls, visit https://hpvillage.com/.