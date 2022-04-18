Scenes from the Highland Park Village Spring Shopping Stroll

GM20220409-BN1_0299 (Photo by Grant Miller)
GM20220409-BN1_0373 (Photo by Grant Miller)
GM20220409-BN1_0359 (Photo by Grant Miller)
GM20220409-BN1_0437 (Photo by Grant Miller)
GM20220409-BN1_0446 (Photo by Grant Miller)
GM20220409-BN1_0481 (Photo by Grant Miller)
GM20220409-BN1_0538 (Photo by Grant Miller)
GM20220409-BN1_0498 (Photo by Grant Miller)
GM20220409-BN1_0346 (Photo by Grant Miller)
GM20220409-BN1_0619 (Photo by Grant Miller)
GM20220409-BN1_0569 (Photo by Grant Miller)
GM20220409-BN1_0663 (Photo by Grant Miller)
GM20220409-BN1_0697 (Photo by Grant Miller)
GM20220409-BN1_0737 (Photo by Grant Miller)
GM20220409-BN1_0769 (Photo by Grant Miller)
GM20220409-BN1_0797 (Photo by Grant Miller)
GM20220409-BN1_0426 (Photo by Grant Miller)
GM20220409-BN1_0311 (Photo by Grant Miller)
01
18

Festive photo opps at the annual Highland Park Village Spring Shopping Stroll. (Photo by Grant Miller)

02
18

The PaperCity x Sisterly Floral flower cart. (Photo by Grant Miller)

03
18

Babes and bunnies. (Photo by Grant Miller)

04
18

Fresh-pressed juice at Valentino. (Photo by Grant Miller)

05
18

A balloon display at Bandier. (Photo by Grant Miller)

06
18

Xs and Os at Alice + Olivia. (Photo by Grant Miller)

07
18

The Lallier Champagne cart outside of Ralph Lauren at the Highland Park Village Spring Shopping Stroll. (Photo by Grant Miller)

08
18

Bubbles fueled the day's spring shopping. (Photo by Grant Miller)

09
18

Festive strollers. (Photo by Grant Miller)

10
18

Greenville Avenue's Botolino Gelato Artigianale doled out dessert in front of Zegna. (Photo by Grant Miller)

11
18

Greenville Avenue's Botolino Gelato Artigianale doled out dessert in front of Zegna. (Photo by Grant Miller)

12
18

A BraidBabe at work in LoveShackFancy. (Photo by Grant Miller)

13
18

Pretty refreshments in front of Dr. Barbara Sturm's Texas outpost. (Photo by Grant Miller)

14
18

An epic Easter egg hunt. (Photo by Grant Miller)

15
18

Thoughtful landscaping for the family-friendly Dallas event. (Photo by Grant Miller)

16
18

Capturing spring memories. (Photo by Grant Miller)

17
18

The PaperCity x Sisterly floral cart. (Photo by Grant Miller)

18
18

Easter photo opps at the Highland Park Village Shopping Stroll. (Photo by Grant Miller)

GM20220409-BN1_0299 (Photo by Grant Miller)
GM20220409-BN1_0373 (Photo by Grant Miller)
GM20220409-BN1_0359 (Photo by Grant Miller)
GM20220409-BN1_0437 (Photo by Grant Miller)
GM20220409-BN1_0446 (Photo by Grant Miller)
GM20220409-BN1_0481 (Photo by Grant Miller)
GM20220409-BN1_0538 (Photo by Grant Miller)
GM20220409-BN1_0498 (Photo by Grant Miller)
GM20220409-BN1_0346 (Photo by Grant Miller)
GM20220409-BN1_0619 (Photo by Grant Miller)
GM20220409-BN1_0569 (Photo by Grant Miller)
GM20220409-BN1_0663 (Photo by Grant Miller)
GM20220409-BN1_0697 (Photo by Grant Miller)
GM20220409-BN1_0737 (Photo by Grant Miller)
GM20220409-BN1_0769 (Photo by Grant Miller)
GM20220409-BN1_0797 (Photo by Grant Miller)
GM20220409-BN1_0426 (Photo by Grant Miller)
GM20220409-BN1_0311 (Photo by Grant Miller)
Shopping

Scenes from the Highland Park Village Spring Shopping Stroll

Bunnies, Bubbles, and Beyond

BY // 04.18.22
photography Grant Miller
Festive photo opps at the annual Highland Park Village Spring Shopping Stroll. (Photo by Grant Miller)
The PaperCity x Sisterly Floral flower cart. (Photo by Grant Miller)
Babes and bunnies. (Photo by Grant Miller)
Fresh-pressed juice at Valentino. (Photo by Grant Miller)
A balloon display at Bandier. (Photo by Grant Miller)
Xs and Os at Alice + Olivia. (Photo by Grant Miller)
The Lallier Champagne cart outside of Ralph Lauren at the Highland Park Village Spring Shopping Stroll. (Photo by Grant Miller)
Bubbles fueled the day's spring shopping. (Photo by Grant Miller)
Festive strollers. (Photo by Grant Miller)
Greenville Avenue's Botolino Gelato Artigianale doled out dessert in front of Zegna. (Photo by Grant Miller)
Greenville Avenue's Botolino Gelato Artigianale doled out dessert in front of Zegna. (Photo by Grant Miller)
A BraidBabe at work in LoveShackFancy. (Photo by Grant Miller)
Pretty refreshments in front of Dr. Barbara Sturm's Texas outpost. (Photo by Grant Miller)
An epic Easter egg hunt. (Photo by Grant Miller)
Thoughtful landscaping for the family-friendly Dallas event. (Photo by Grant Miller)
Capturing spring memories. (Photo by Grant Miller)
The PaperCity x Sisterly floral cart. (Photo by Grant Miller)
Easter photo opps at the Highland Park Village Shopping Stroll. (Photo by Grant Miller)
1
18

Festive photo opps at the annual Highland Park Village Spring Shopping Stroll. (Photo by Grant Miller)

2
18

The PaperCity x Sisterly Floral flower cart. (Photo by Grant Miller)

3
18

Babes and bunnies. (Photo by Grant Miller)

4
18

Fresh-pressed juice at Valentino. (Photo by Grant Miller)

5
18

A balloon display at Bandier. (Photo by Grant Miller)

6
18

Xs and Os at Alice + Olivia. (Photo by Grant Miller)

7
18

The Lallier Champagne cart outside of Ralph Lauren at the Highland Park Village Spring Shopping Stroll. (Photo by Grant Miller)

8
18

Bubbles fueled the day's spring shopping. (Photo by Grant Miller)

9
18

Festive strollers. (Photo by Grant Miller)

10
18

Greenville Avenue's Botolino Gelato Artigianale doled out dessert in front of Zegna. (Photo by Grant Miller)

11
18

Greenville Avenue's Botolino Gelato Artigianale doled out dessert in front of Zegna. (Photo by Grant Miller)

12
18

A BraidBabe at work in LoveShackFancy. (Photo by Grant Miller)

13
18

Pretty refreshments in front of Dr. Barbara Sturm's Texas outpost. (Photo by Grant Miller)

14
18

An epic Easter egg hunt. (Photo by Grant Miller)

15
18

Thoughtful landscaping for the family-friendly Dallas event. (Photo by Grant Miller)

16
18

Capturing spring memories. (Photo by Grant Miller)

17
18

The PaperCity x Sisterly floral cart. (Photo by Grant Miller)

18
18

Easter photo opps at the Highland Park Village Shopping Stroll. (Photo by Grant Miller)

The spirit of spring burst through every space that stood still at this year’s Highland Park Village’s Annual Spring Shopping Stroll on Saturday, April 9. My best friend and I were ready to relish and splurge in one of the most anticipated shopping moments of the season.

Among the two of us were hundreds of shoppers assembled to catch signs of the season and soak up pure sunshine. No April showers spoiled this annual event. In fact, most of the Highland Park Village vendors and special attractions took place outside, with beckoning balloons or brand pop-ups posted at seemingly every other store.

The Lallier Champagne cart outside of Ralph Lauren at the Highland Park Village Spring Shopping Stroll.

Hadleigh’s offered some of the most delicious sugar cookies, evoking Easter eggs and tulips. A cotton candy cart overflowed with sugary sweetness, while a custom PaperCity x Sisterly Floral flower truck left passersby with blossoming spring blooms. Valentino offered an impressive display with its fresh-pressed juice cart, and Ralph Lauren brought the bubbles with a Champagne Lallier Bar.

The PaperCity x Sisterly Floral flower cart.

But perhaps the prime attraction, which had a line of North Texans in their best-dressed spring attire, was the most picturesque backdrop for spring, complete with oversized Easter eggs and nearly every floral variety you could imagine. Live bunnies were even on-hand for a quick selfie at the Village Theatre, and children of all ages flocked to the face painting station, sponsored by The Carroll | Eltis Group.

Easter photo opps at the Highland Park Village Shopping Stroll.

To learn more about the Highland Park Village Shopping Strolls, visit https://hpvillage.com/.

SHOP

Swipe
Explore
Elegance
Timeless
Versatile
Grace
Stunning
Positivity
Winston Maze
Innovative
Harmony
Iconic
  • River Oaks District
  • River Oaks District
  • River Oaks District
  • River Oaks District
  • River Oaks District
  • River Oaks District
  • River Oaks District
  • River Oaks District
  • River Oaks District
  • River Oaks District
  • River Oaks District
Special Series
Presented by Valobra Master Jewelers

Houston's Diamond Duos

Houston Diamond Duo Believes In Love at First Sight — and Family Love That Lasts
Houston Diamond Duo Believes In Love at First Sight — and Family Love That Lasts
Houston Couple Shines Bright as Valobra Master Jewelers’ First Ever Diamond Duo
Houston Couple Shines Bright as Valobra Master Jewelers’ First Ever Diamond Duo
read full series

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
18 Smith Loop N
Artesian Lakes
FOR SALE

18 Smith Loop N
Cleveland, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
Dana Olejniczak
This property is listed by: Dana Olejniczak (832) 527-2590 Email Realtor
18 Smith Loop N
2929 Buffalo Speedway #412
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2929 Buffalo Speedway #412
Houston, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Jennifer Jacaman
This property is listed by: Jennifer Jacaman (713) 578-0985 Email Realtor
2929 Buffalo Speedway #412
5530 Woodway Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5530 Woodway Drive
Houston, TX

$1,975,000 Learn More about this property
Suzann Richardson
This property is listed by: Suzann Richardson (713) 558-3218 Email Realtor
5530 Woodway Drive
4706 Devon Street
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4706 Devon Street
Houston, TX

$2,450,000 Learn More about this property
Liz Daniel
This property is listed by: Liz Daniel (713) 416-8001 Email Realtor
4706 Devon Street
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X