Stylish Houston Luncheon Sale Pulls in a Whopping $1 Million For the Salvation Army — and Even Has Lynn Wyatt Swooning
Rare True High-End Fashion Bargains WowBY Shelby Hodge // 04.18.22
Carol Sharpe, Lilly Andress at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style chairs Laurel Bashaw and Dodi Willingham with honoree Dorothy Nicholson (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Jana Arnoldy at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Linda McReynolds, Lynn Wyatt at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Susan Hansen, Cristina Bailey, Betty Hncir, Vicki West at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Debby Leighton at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Anne Duncan, Jenny Elkins, Rose Cullen at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Amanda Gelb, Deborah Dunkum at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Trenette Allen, Sarah Burchfield, Frances Howard, Venda Robertson at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Elise Eckert, Lisa Jakel, Sidney Faust, Betty Hrncir, Judi McGee at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Jeanie Kilroy Wilson, Elise Joseph at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Jim & Jane Wise at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Judy Chong, Erin Joe at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Laura McWilliams, Gina Saour at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Majors Shelley & Zach Bell at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Tena Lundquist Faust, Tama Lundquist at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Maura Montgomery, Maggie Austin at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Jan Rhodes, Alexis Valentine at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Lucy Lewis, Kristy Liedtke at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Ruth Ann Reyenga, Ronda Jones, Joy Wuertz at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)
You don’t expect to find International Best Dressed Hall of Fame diva Lynn Wyatt enthused over shopping through racks of, shall we say, gently worn clothing. Neither would we expect Houston Chronicle Best Dressed Hall of Fame honoree Jana Arnoldy gleefully loading her arms with same. But this is the beauty of the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary “Reflections on Style” fashion event.
The swank closets from River Oaks to Tanglewood to Memorial and West University provide the must-have designer items that each year draw a sellout throng to the River Oaks Country Club luncheon, fashion show and shopping extravaganza.
The 2022 event earned $1 million for the good works of the Salvation Army, supporting programs that the army’s Major Shelley Bell noted are dedicated to “doing the most good for those most in need.”
While La Wyatt had contributed a number of her fabulous fashions to the cause, she purchased a dazzling costume necklace and earrings set and gleefully shared the bargain with her table host Linda McReynolds, a co-founder of the women’s auxiliary and of the luncheon. To be fair, Wyatt doesn’t actually shop the Chic Boutique, but she does explore the bargains.
The multi-tiered fundraising effort included the luncheon, shopping at the Chic Boutique in the vast ROCC dining room and the Chic Boutique Showroom (this year in a storefront in West University) which drew a record 3,200 shoppers during its three-day sale.
Congratulations were in order for event chairs Laurel Bashaw and Dodi Willingham; Chic Boutique chairs Maggie Austin and Pam Sengelmann, Chic Boutique Showroom chairs were Sarah Burchfield and Frances Villagomez-Howard and Judy Chong, SAWA president. The luncheon honored Dorothy Nicholson for her longtime service to the Salvation Army.
PC Seen: Salvation Army Houston Area commander Major Zach Bell, army board chairman Tom Forney, Carol Sharpe, Lilly Andress, Vicki West, Jenny Elkins, Rose Cullen, Stick DeLaup, Jeanie Kilroy, Anne Duncan, Elise Joseph, Jane and Jim Wise, Leslie Devillier, Connie Wallace, Jan Rhodes, Mary Maxey, and Maura Montgomery.