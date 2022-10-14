Kendra Scott Goes Luxe — The Austin Entrepreneur’s Extremely Limited Release Collection of Super High-End Pieces Launches Today

Attainability has long been part of the Kendra Scott ethos. The Austin-based jewelry maker, philanthropist, and entrepreneur practically built her empire (currently valued at over $1 billion) by offering high-quality staples and statement pieces at fair price points. But today, in honor of the brand’s 20th anniversary, Kendra Scott is venturing into new territory with a limited release of three ultra high-end pieces.

To up the covet factor, only 20 of each piece will be made, all of which will be numbered.

Kendra Scott’s 20th Anniversary Collection

The limited collection focuses on three pieces: a pair of earrings (in one of the most iconic Kendra Scott motifs), a necklace, and a watch (a nod to one of the lifestyle brand’s newest offerings).

The Ellen Drop Earrings ($4,500) are crafted with 14-karat yellow gold and white diamonds, while the Dira Pendant Necklace ($4,000) features 14-karat gold and a yellow lab-grown diamond. The dazzling Dira Gold Diamond 38mm Watch ($8,995) is adorned with ivory mother of pearl.

The collection is available online today and at Kendra Scott’s five flagship stores: South Congress (Austin, TX), SOHO (NYC), The Domain (Austin, TX), Houston Heights Mercantile, and Southlake Town Square in Texas.

Her 20th year in business has already proved monumental for Kendra Scott. In April, the brand finally introduced watches into its jewelry empire. In September, Scott’s memoir, Born To Shine: Do Good, Find Your Joy and Build a Life You Love, became an instant national bestseller. For a brand as ubiquitous as Kendra Scott, a few rare collectibles feel like the perfect way to celebrate a milestone.