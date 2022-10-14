kendra scott jewelry
IMG_1715
Ellen Drop Earrings ($4,500 made with 14-karat yellow gold and white diamondskendra-scott-ellen-diamond-drop-earring-14k-yellow-gold-wt-diamond-00
Kendra Scott Dira Pendant Necklace ($4,000) with 14-karat gold and a yellow lab-grown daimondkendra-scott-dira-cushion-cut-pendant-necklace-14k-yellow-gold-yellow-lab-diamond-00
Kendra Scott Dira Gold Diamond 38mm Watch ($8,995) made with ivory mother of pearll
01
05

Kendra Scott's limited edition, 20th anniversary release includes earrings and a necklace made with 14-karat gold.

02
05

All numbered Kendra Scott pieces come in a custom box.

03
05

Ellen Drop Earrings ($4,500) made with 14-karat yellow gold and white diamonds

04
05

Kendra Scott Dira Pendant Necklace ($4,000) with 14-karat gold and a yellow lab-grown daimond.

05
05

Kendra Scott Dira Gold Diamond 38mm Watch ($8,995) made with ivory mother of pearl

kendra scott jewelry
IMG_1715
Ellen Drop Earrings ($4,500 made with 14-karat yellow gold and white diamondskendra-scott-ellen-diamond-drop-earring-14k-yellow-gold-wt-diamond-00
Kendra Scott Dira Pendant Necklace ($4,000) with 14-karat gold and a yellow lab-grown daimondkendra-scott-dira-cushion-cut-pendant-necklace-14k-yellow-gold-yellow-lab-diamond-00
Kendra Scott Dira Gold Diamond 38mm Watch ($8,995) made with ivory mother of pearll
Fashion / Style / Shopping

Kendra Scott Goes Luxe — The Austin Entrepreneur’s Extremely Limited Release Collection of Super High-End Pieces Launches Today

To Celebrate 20 Years, The Attainable Brand is Offering Rarities

BY // 10.14.22
Kendra Scott's limited edition, 20th anniversary release includes earrings and a necklace made with 14-karat gold.
All numbered Kendra Scott pieces come in a custom box.
Ellen Drop Earrings ($4,500) made with 14-karat yellow gold and white diamonds
Kendra Scott Dira Pendant Necklace ($4,000) with 14-karat gold and a yellow lab-grown daimond.
Kendra Scott Dira Gold Diamond 38mm Watch ($8,995) made with ivory mother of pearl
1
5

Kendra Scott's limited edition, 20th anniversary release includes earrings and a necklace made with 14-karat gold.

2
5

All numbered Kendra Scott pieces come in a custom box.

3
5

Ellen Drop Earrings ($4,500) made with 14-karat yellow gold and white diamonds

4
5

Kendra Scott Dira Pendant Necklace ($4,000) with 14-karat gold and a yellow lab-grown daimond.

5
5

Kendra Scott Dira Gold Diamond 38mm Watch ($8,995) made with ivory mother of pearl

Attainability has long been part of the Kendra Scott ethos. The Austin-based jewelry maker, philanthropist, and entrepreneur practically built her empire (currently valued at over $1 billion) by offering high-quality staples and statement pieces at fair price points. But today, in honor of the brand’s 20th anniversary, Kendra Scott is venturing into new territory with a limited release of three ultra high-end pieces.

To up the covet factor, only 20 of each piece will be made, all of which will be numbered.

 

IMG_1715
All numbered Kendra Scott pieces from the 20th anniversary collection come in a custom box.

Kendra Scott’s 20th Anniversary Collection

The limited collection focuses on three pieces: a pair of earrings (in one of the most iconic Kendra Scott motifs), a necklace, and a watch (a nod to one of the lifestyle brand’s newest offerings).

The Ellen Drop Earrings ($4,500) are crafted with 14-karat yellow gold and white diamonds, while the Dira Pendant Necklace ($4,000) features 14-karat gold and a yellow lab-grown diamond. The dazzling Dira Gold Diamond 38mm Watch ($8,995) is adorned with ivory mother of pearl.

The collection is available online today and at Kendra Scott’s five flagship stores: South Congress (Austin, TX), SOHO (NYC), The Domain (Austin, TX), Houston Heights Mercantile, and Southlake Town Square in Texas.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 1
_Kendra Scott Signs Book at Born to Shine Tour CityCentre 321A9086 (Photo by Shannon O’Hara)
Austin-based jewelry designer Kendra Scott launches the tour for her memoir, ‘Born to Shine,’ at the brand’s Houston flagship boutique in CityCentre. (Photo by Shannon O’Hara)

Her 20th year in business has already proved monumental for Kendra Scott. In April, the brand finally introduced watches into its jewelry empire. In September, Scott’s memoir, Born To Shine: Do Good, Find Your Joy and Build a Life You Love, became an instant national bestseller. For a brand as ubiquitous as Kendra Scott, a few rare collectibles feel like the perfect way to celebrate a milestone.

East Quarter Residences
Explore EQ

Featured Properties

Swipe
11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point
FOR SALE

11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11111 Claymore Rd
2148 Chilton Rd
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2148 Chilton Rd
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2148 Chilton Rd
11527 Green Oaks Dr
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

11527 Green Oaks Dr
Piney Point Village, TX

$4,500,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11527 Green Oaks Dr
3506 Sunset Blvd
West University
FOR SALE

3506 Sunset Blvd
West University Place, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
Kathy Arcidiacono
This property is listed by: Kathy Arcidiacono (713) 822-1749 Email Realtor
3506 Sunset Blvd
2918 Quenby Ave
West University
FOR SALE

2918 Quenby Ave
West University Place, TX

$2,999,000 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239 Email Realtor
2918 Quenby Ave
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X