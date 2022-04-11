The Tiny Bag Trend Gets a Handcrafted Makeover

The easiest way to update your wardrobe for a new season is to swap out your accessories. For summer, this means ditching the layers and embracing a fresher, chicer, more minimalistic look. And with the tiny purse trend still going strong, the perfect micro bag is this season’s must-have accessory. Fortunately, we’ve found just the one: MLE, an NYC-based accessory line, has partnered with LoveShackFancy to create a limited-edition collection of mini brocade clutches. Featuring pinky florals and rose-gold satins, these tiny purses pack a major punch.

Available now in all LoveShackFancy stores (including Austin, Dallas, and Houston), the collection is inspired by furoshiki, the traditional (and eco-friendly) Japanese method of wrapping gifts or carrying goods in a square-shaped cloth or fabric. Whether you're dressing for a poolside picnic or a summertime soirée, a clutch purse elevates any look and places your essentials neatly in the palm of your hand – literally.

After a successful yearlong pop-up at MARKET, LoveShackFancy made its Texas presence permanent in March of 2021 with a Highland Park Village store, followed by locations in Austin (South Congress) and Houston (Westheimer Road).

As part of the brand collaboration, LoveShackFancy’s stores will also carry MLE’s fanciful hair clips, which include statement designs made of natural, eco-friendly material. The Manhattan-based brand is known for its romantic, feminine florals and vintage-inspired patterns — a distinct aesthetic MLE’s handcrafted goods fit right in with.