LoveShackFancy’s collaboration with MLE includes a collection of three, limited-edition purses (Photo by Photography courtesy of RAGDOLL PR)
Nodo Mini Clutch in Petal model (Photo by Photography courtesy of RAGDOLL PR)
Nodo Mini Clutch in Rose Gold on model-front (Photo by Photography courtesy of RAGDOLL PR)
Nodo Mini Clutch in Royal (Photo by Photography courtesy of RAGDOLL PR)
01
04

LoveShackFancy's collaboration with MLE includes a collection of three, limited-edition purses (Photo by Photography courtesy of RAGDOLL PR)

02
04

Nodo Mini Clutch in 'Petal' (Photo by Photography courtesy of RAGDOLL PR)

03
04

Nodo Mini Clutch in 'Rose Gold' (Photo by Photography courtesy of RAGDOLL PR)

04
04

Nodo Mini Clutch in 'Royal' (Photo by Photography courtesy of RAGDOLL PR)

LoveShackFancy’s collaboration with MLE includes a collection of three, limited-edition purses (Photo by Photography courtesy of RAGDOLL PR)
Nodo Mini Clutch in Petal model (Photo by Photography courtesy of RAGDOLL PR)
Nodo Mini Clutch in Rose Gold on model-front (Photo by Photography courtesy of RAGDOLL PR)
Nodo Mini Clutch in Royal (Photo by Photography courtesy of RAGDOLL PR)
Fashion / Shopping

The Tiny Bag Trend Gets a Handcrafted Makeover

Where to Shop the Limited-Edition MLE Collab in Texas

BY Katherine Gring // 04.11.22
photography Courtesy of RAGDOLL PR
LoveShackFancy's collaboration with MLE includes a collection of three, limited-edition purses (Photo by Photography courtesy of RAGDOLL PR)
Nodo Mini Clutch in 'Petal' (Photo by Photography courtesy of RAGDOLL PR)
Nodo Mini Clutch in 'Rose Gold' (Photo by Photography courtesy of RAGDOLL PR)
Nodo Mini Clutch in 'Royal' (Photo by Photography courtesy of RAGDOLL PR)
1
4

LoveShackFancy's collaboration with MLE includes a collection of three, limited-edition purses (Photo by Photography courtesy of RAGDOLL PR)

2
4

Nodo Mini Clutch in 'Petal' (Photo by Photography courtesy of RAGDOLL PR)

3
4

Nodo Mini Clutch in 'Rose Gold' (Photo by Photography courtesy of RAGDOLL PR)

4
4

Nodo Mini Clutch in 'Royal' (Photo by Photography courtesy of RAGDOLL PR)

The easiest way to update your wardrobe for a new season is to swap out your accessories. For summer, this means ditching the layers and embracing a fresher, chicer, more minimalistic look. And with the tiny purse trend still going strong, the perfect micro bag is this season’s must-have accessory. Fortunately, we’ve found just the one: MLE, an NYC-based accessory line, has partnered with LoveShackFancy to create a limited-edition collection of mini brocade clutches. Featuring pinky florals and rose-gold satins, these tiny purses pack a major punch.

Available now in all LoveShackFancy stores (including Austin, Dallas, and Houston), the collection is inspired by furoshiki, the traditional (and eco-friendly) Japanese method of wrapping gifts or carrying goods in a square-shaped cloth or fabric. Whether you’re dressing for a poolside picnic or a summertime soirée, a clutch purse elevates any look and places your essentials neatly in the palm of your hand – literally. Featuring pinky florals and rose-gold satins, these tiny purses pack a major punch.

Nodo Mini Cluth in Petal (Photo by Photography courtesy of RAGDOLL PR)
Nodo mini clutch, starting at $149, available at LoveShackFancy stores or madebymle.com. (Photo by Photography courtesy of RAGDOLL PR)

After a successful yearlong pop-up at MARKET, LoveShackFancy made its Texas presence permanent in March of 2021 with a Highland Park Village store, followed by locations in Austin (South Congress) and Houston (Westheimer Road).

As part of the brand collaboration, LoveShackFancy’s stores will also carry MLE’s fanciful hair clips, which include statement designs made of natural, eco-friendly material. The Manhattan-based brand is known for its romantic, feminine florals and vintage-inspired patterns — a distinct aesthetic MLE’s handcrafted goods fit right in with.

Special Series

Social in Security

Lessons from an etiquette ambassador
The Etiquette for 2022 Pairs Best With a Healthy Dose of Emotional Intelligence
The Etiquette for 2022 Pairs Best With a Healthy Dose of Emotional Intelligence
<em>Social in Security</em> — A Guide to Valentine’s Day Etiquette — And a Temperature Check on the Holiday
Social in Security — A Guide to Valentine’s Day Etiquette — And a Temperature Check on the Holiday
<em>Social in Security</em> — Gym Etiquette 101 with Super Bowl Champion DeMarcus Ware
Social in Security — Gym Etiquette 101 with Super Bowl Champion DeMarcus Ware
Social in Security — Holiday Party Etiquette 101
Social in Security — Holiday Party Etiquette 101
Social in Security — The Tried-and-True Tips of Tailgating Etiquette
Social in Security — The Tried-and-True Tips of Tailgating Etiquette
Social in Security — Need-to-Know Etiquette for Traveling Today
Social in Security — Need-to-Know Etiquette for Traveling Today
read full series

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
View Luxury Listings

Featured Properties

Swipe
2 S West Oak Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

2 S West Oak Drive
Houston, TX

$1,775,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
2 S West Oak Drive
4722 Devon Street
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4722 Devon Street
Houston, TX

$1,950,000 Learn More about this property
Pene Moore
This property is listed by: Pene Moore (713) 558-3221 Email Realtor
4722 Devon Street
101 Westcott Street #1102
Open House
Memorial Park
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 4/16 - 4/17 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

101 Westcott Street #1102
Houston, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Betty Shindler
This property is listed by: Betty Shindler (713) 392-8422 Email Realtor
101 Westcott Street #1102
317 Sugarberry Circle
Hudson Bend | Memorial
FOR SALE

317 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$947,500 Learn More about this property
Marsha Kistler
This property is listed by: Marsha Kistler (713) 899-2134 Email Realtor
317 Sugarberry Circle
3034 Stetson Lane
Spring Shadows | Spring Branch
FOR SALE

3034 Stetson Lane
Houston, TX

$540,000 Learn More about this property
Rachel Solar
This property is listed by: Rachel Solar (713) 416-1600 Email Realtor
3034 Stetson Lane
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X