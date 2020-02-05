Macy’s Debuts New Retail Concept with an In-House Restaurant, Vibrant Programming and Hard-To-Find Brands

MarketByMacys_Womens_Lifestyle2 (Photo by Market by Macy’s)
MarketByMacys_Mens (Photo by Market by Macy’s)
MarketByMacys_Mens3 (Photo by Market by Macy’s)
MarketByMacy’s_Womens (Photo by Market by Macy’s)
MarketByMacys_Greendigs (Photo by Market by Macy’s)
Getchell’s Apothecary_MarketByMacy’s (Photo by Market by Macy’s)
MarketByMacys_Herald (Photo by Market by Macy’s)
MarketByMacy’s_Herald_Food3 (Photo by Market by Macy’s)
MarketByMacys_Fort Worth_Artist_Katie_Murray (Photo by Market by Macy’s)
01
09

The women's section features a variety of lifestyle products. (Photo by Market by Macy’s)

02
09

The carefully curated men's section. (Photo by Market by Macy’s)

03
09

The men's section of Market by Macy's incorporates a variety of lifestyle products. (Photo by Market by Macy’s)

04
09

An activewear section features brands like Varley and Ultracor. (Photo by Market by Macy’s)

05
09

Plants from Greendigs, Urban Spikes, Modern Sprout, and more. (Photo by Market by Macy’s)

06
09

The apothecary section, named for the company's first female CEO, features big name beauty brands and cult favorites like Vintner's Daughter. (Photo by Market by Macy’s)

07
09

Herald, an in-store restaurant and cafe that will be in every Market by Macy's. (Photo by Market by Macy’s)

08
09

The menu at Herald was designed by Leslie Brenner Concepts. (Photo by Market by Macy’s)

09
09

Fort Worth artist Katie Murray in front of her mural. (Photo by Market by Macy’s)

MarketByMacys_Womens_Lifestyle2 (Photo by Market by Macy’s)
MarketByMacys_Mens (Photo by Market by Macy’s)
MarketByMacys_Mens3 (Photo by Market by Macy’s)
MarketByMacy’s_Womens (Photo by Market by Macy’s)
MarketByMacys_Greendigs (Photo by Market by Macy’s)
Getchell’s Apothecary_MarketByMacy’s (Photo by Market by Macy’s)
MarketByMacys_Herald (Photo by Market by Macy’s)
MarketByMacy’s_Herald_Food3 (Photo by Market by Macy’s)
MarketByMacys_Fort Worth_Artist_Katie_Murray (Photo by Market by Macy’s)
Fashion / Shopping

Macy’s Debuts New Retail Concept with an In-House Restaurant, Vibrant Programming and Hard-To-Find Brands

The More Immersive Market by Macy’s Signals a New Direction for the Company

BY // 02.05.20
photography Market by Macy’s
The women's section features a variety of lifestyle products. (Photo by Market by Macy’s)
The carefully curated men's section. (Photo by Market by Macy’s)
The men's section of Market by Macy's incorporates a variety of lifestyle products. (Photo by Market by Macy’s)
An activewear section features brands like Varley and Ultracor. (Photo by Market by Macy’s)
Plants from Greendigs, Urban Spikes, Modern Sprout, and more. (Photo by Market by Macy’s)
The apothecary section, named for the company's first female CEO, features big name beauty brands and cult favorites like Vintner's Daughter. (Photo by Market by Macy’s)
Herald, an in-store restaurant and cafe that will be in every Market by Macy's. (Photo by Market by Macy’s)
The menu at Herald was designed by Leslie Brenner Concepts. (Photo by Market by Macy’s)
Fort Worth artist Katie Murray in front of her mural. (Photo by Market by Macy’s)
1
9

The women's section features a variety of lifestyle products. (Photo by Market by Macy’s)

2
9

The carefully curated men's section. (Photo by Market by Macy’s)

3
9

The men's section of Market by Macy's incorporates a variety of lifestyle products. (Photo by Market by Macy’s)

4
9

An activewear section features brands like Varley and Ultracor. (Photo by Market by Macy’s)

5
9

Plants from Greendigs, Urban Spikes, Modern Sprout, and more. (Photo by Market by Macy’s)

6
9

The apothecary section, named for the company's first female CEO, features big name beauty brands and cult favorites like Vintner's Daughter. (Photo by Market by Macy’s)

7
9

Herald, an in-store restaurant and cafe that will be in every Market by Macy's. (Photo by Market by Macy’s)

8
9

The menu at Herald was designed by Leslie Brenner Concepts. (Photo by Market by Macy’s)

9
9

Fort Worth artist Katie Murray in front of her mural. (Photo by Market by Macy’s)

On January 23, an account called “Store With No Name” appeared on Instagram. Its first caption: “Imagine a place where you can meet friends for lunch, shop an afternoon away, and top it all off with a glass of wine. On February 6th we’re bringing you the shopping experience of your dreams.”

More carefully cryptic countdown posts followed, teasing hard-to-find, Texas-based, and direct-to-consumer brands such as Bombas socks, CBD-infused Fitish Beauty, and colorful kids’ line Rockets of Awesome, along with sneak peeks of curated store corners and murals by local artists. The location was tagged simply “Southlake, Texas.” For a store with no name, hundreds of followers were quickly amassed.

Of course, the store does have a name, and a familiar one at that. (It also has a new Instagram handle as of today.) Market by Macy’s, the department store’s new national retail concept, will open this Thursday, February 6, in Southlake Town Square, with a fresh format that aims to be something for everyone and make shopping a more exciting, immersive experience. The smaller, more intimate retail setup will serve as a new direction of sorts—the company announced that it will close 125 department stores over the next three years.

MarketByMacys_Greendigs (Photo by Market by Macy’s)
A New York-influenced mural by Will Heron and Plants from GreenDigs, Urban Spikes, Modern Sprout, and more make up this living corner. (Photo by Market by Macy’s)

At the entrance, a “Table of Contents” (literal tables filled with products found throughout the store’s 20,000 square feet) sets the tone for what shoppers will find inside. Departments are thoughtfully merchandised with detailed information about each brand. Macy’s labels such as INC are layered in with brands like New York-based Tucker, Austin-based Texas Standard, and other names you might not normally see at the brand’s department store.

The idea is in line of Legacy West’s Neighborhood Goods, which just expanded to Chelsea Market in Manhattan and operates as a brick-and-mortar platform for predominately direct-to-consumer brands. The discovery-driven way of merchandising calls to mind another newly launched retail concept, Camp, which opened their first store outside of New York City in The Hill shopping center this winter.

MarketByMacys_Herald3 (Photo by Market by Macy’s)
A lounge section, filled with lifestyle products and Hay’s minimalistic furniture, in the in-store restaurant Herald. (Photo by Market by Macy’s)

But Market by Macy’s new brand experience officer, Rachel Shechtman, has been pioneering experiential retail for years. Her 2011 concept, New York-based concept store Story, was essentially a brick-and-mortar magazine, merchandising vignettes around a common, ever changing theme. “At the time, I was thinking about all the changes in consumer behavior and online innovations,” Schechtman tells PaperCity. “But if we’re the same people offline as we are online, why aren’t we reimagining consumer experiences and business models in a physical world?”

Macy’s acquired Story (and hired Shechtman) in 2018, and—with the help of a consumer research team—landed on Southlake (a key market for Macy’s) as the first location for their new concept. “We gathered a group for a brainstorm and asked, ‘If we’re launching a new physical retail experience that we want to be relevant a decade from now, what does that need to look like?'” Schechtman says. “We started there, and really just went back to basics.” The goal is to expand nationwide, but the second Market by Macy’s location, opening in Fort Worth this year, will stay close to home.

MarketByMacys_Mens3 (Photo by Market by Macy’s)
The men’s section incorporates a variety of lifestyle products. (Photo by Market by Macy’s)

And though there are plenty of local elements incorporated into the stores (the initial Southlake location features works by artists like Dallas’ Will Heron and Fort Worth’s Katie Murray), each Market by Macy’s location will include certain mainstays. There’s Herald, an in-store café that serves Oak Cliff Coffee, local craft beer, wine, and tea room-esque offerings (there’s rumored to be a highly addictive grilled cheese). Dallas-based Swoon the Studio designed Herald’s interiors in Southlake, and the menu was planned by Leslie Brenner Concepts.

Another regular store feature will be Gretchell’s Apothecary, a clean-lined, vintage-inspired beauty lab that pays homage to Margaret Gretchell, a Macy’s employee in the 1860s and one of retail’s first female executives. A highly edited selection of beauty brands, from Joe Malone to cult favorite Vintner’s Daughter, lines the shelves of the minty green-tiled section. “There’s something for everyone and a versatile appeal, but still a point of view,” Shechtman says.

Getchell’s Apothecary_MarketByMacy’s (Photo by Market by Macy’s)
The apothecary section, named for the company’s first female CEO, features big name beauty brands and cult favorites like Vintner’s Daughter. (Photo by Market by Macy’s)

Event programming will also be a major element of Market by Macy’s. A towering calendar at the entrance showcases the impressive lineup of events—some free, some paid—often featuring makers or brands represented throughout the store. Upcoming February happenings: Essential Oil Making with Jen Broyles, Super Kid Cape Making with Abigail Perez, Wine Club: Introduction to Wines from Herald Cafe, and Supper Club with Urvashi Pitre (aka the “Butter-Chicken Lady”).

And though Market by Macy’s is distinct from the brand’s department store, visitors will still be able to pick up Macy’s purchases and make returns at the “Happy to Help You” desk, making things even more convenient for Southlake shoppers.

Special Series
Presented by NorthPark

StyleFile

<em>PaperCity</em> Presents Dallas’ Best Dressed List
PaperCity Presents Dallas’ Best Dressed List
Dallas’ Glittering $6.8 Million Night — the Crystal Charity Ball Raises the Bar Again
Dallas’ Glittering $6.8 Million Night — the Crystal Charity Ball Raises the Bar Again
This Zany 1980s Party Proves Best Buddies Rule in Dallas
This Zany 1980s Party Proves Best Buddies Rule in Dallas
read full series
Old Lighthouse Club - Quivira Los Cabos

Featured Properties

Swipe
5099 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5099 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$1,660,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5099 Cedar Creek Drive
4406 Camellia Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4406 Camellia Lane
Bellaire, TX

$1,749,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
4406 Camellia Lane
120 Carnarvon Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

120 Carnarvon Drive
Houston, TX

$29,500,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
120 Carnarvon Drive
210 Millbrook Street
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

210 Millbrook Street
Houston, TX

$2,295,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
210 Millbrook Street
601 Crestbend Drive
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

601 Crestbend Drive
Houston, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
601 Crestbend Drive
312 Carnarvon Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

312 Carnarvon Drive
Houston, TX

$7,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
312 Carnarvon Drive
5301 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5301 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$2,095,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5301 Pine Street
815 Knox Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

815 Knox Street
Houston, TX

$787,500 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
815 Knox Street
3751 Arnold Street
West University
FOR SALE

3751 Arnold Street
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3751 Arnold Street
5211 Beech Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5211 Beech Street
Bellaire, TX

$889,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5211 Beech Street
3617 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3617 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3617 Olympia Drive
707 E Friar Tuck Lane
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

707 E Friar Tuck Lane
Houston, TX

$4,480,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
707 E Friar Tuck Lane
6710 Falcon Point
Santa Fe Area
FOR SALE

6710 Falcon Point
Dickinson, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
6710 Falcon Point
305 Knipp Road
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

305 Knipp Road
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
305 Knipp Road
3739 Knollwood Street
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3739 Knollwood Street
Houston, TX

$8,450,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3739 Knollwood Street
8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
Houston, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
2336 Welch Street
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2336 Welch Street
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
2336 Welch Street
139 Beverly Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

139 Beverly Lane
Bellaire, TX

$865,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
139 Beverly Lane
2005 Persa Street
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2005 Persa Street
Houston, TX

$1,295,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Cagle
This property is listed by: Cathy Cagle (713) 561-7528 Email Realtor
2005 Persa Street
2321 Elmen Street
River Oaks Shopping Area
FOR SALE

2321 Elmen Street
Houston, TX

$899,500 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
2321 Elmen Street
1014 Rosepoint Street
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1014 Rosepoint Street
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
1014 Rosepoint Street
4615 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4615 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,999,900 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
4615 Pine Street
11125 Savannah Woods Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

11125 Savannah Woods Lane
Houston, TX

$629,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
11125 Savannah Woods Lane
1026 Wynnwood Lane
Timbergrove/Manor
FOR SALE

1026 Wynnwood Lane
Houston, TX

$1,440,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
1026 Wynnwood Lane
John Daugherty Realtors
View Our Open Houses View Our Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X