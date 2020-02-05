Luxury Real Estate Powerhouse Opens a Shiny New Fort Worth Office

Engel & Völkers is an international real powerhouse, covering clients on land, at sea and in the air. The real estate, yachting and aviation brokerage takes full service to new heights — and depths.

Now Engel & Völkers is celebrating the grand opening of its newest storefront in The Shops at Clearfork this Friday, February 7 with a ribbon cutting from 4 pm to 5 pm.

Engel & Völkers Fort Worth has been in the works for months. The firm has long been selling Fort Worth, but is now ready to unveil its glossy white, new space, located near the main entrance of Clearfork at 5049 Edwards Ranch Road.

Broker Roxann Taylor has been a steady presence in the Tarrant County real estate market for decades ― servicing her Fort Worth clients out of her Engel & Völkers Park Cities, Flower Mound and Southlake offices. With 25 real estate advisors on site who have real experience in the Fort Worth market, the new shop will push the brokerage forward.

Founders Christian Völkers and Dirk Engel began their Engel & Völkers brokerage house in Hamburg, Germany in the late 1970s. Engel’s namesake was retained for the growing brand, though he passed away only a few years into their joint venture.

The luxury real estate team is throwing a little party at their new digs this Friday, February 7 to celebrate the grand opening. There will be libations and hors d’oeuvres from 5 to 9 pm, after the official ribbon cutting. The celebration will continue for Engel & Völkers with an open house on both Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 5 pm. You can RSVP by calling 817-312-7100.

The hot Fort Worth real estate scene now has another shiny new symbol of its immense growth.