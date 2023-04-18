The Best Dallas Restaurants to Celebrate Mother’s Day 2023
Treat Mom With the Classics or Brunch at a New Local Hot SpotBY Megan Ziots // 04.18.23
Mother’s Day 2023 is less than a month away — if you haven’t yet, mark your calendar for Sunday, May 14. From classic brunches to new local hot spots, these are the best restaurants to celebrate Mother’s Day in Dallas.
Mercat Bistro
Harwood District
2550 Harry Hines Boulevard
Dallas, TX | Map
This Mother’s Day, celebrate Mom with a special brunch at this Harwood District French bistro. Brunch specials will be available along with the regular menu, as well as Champagne and rosé specials.
Miriam Cocina Latina
Downtown
2015 Woodall Rodgers Freeway
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
Enjoy festive brunch specials this Mother’s Day at Miriam Cocina Latina. You’ll find Breakfast Brisket Enchiladas, Madre’s Omelet (salmon, cream cheese, and caper), and Crème Brûlée French Toast, as well as the regular menu. All moms will also receive a complimentary piece of Chocolate Abuelita Cake for dessert.
For $68 per person, this favorite Dallas steakhouse is hosting Mother’s Day Brunch. Appetizers will include pastries, salmon tarts, and caviar deviled eggs for the table, a choice between eight different entrees, and an assortment of desserts.
Dolce Riviera
Harwood District
2950 N Harwood Street, Suite 115
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
For $95 per adult (and $35 for kids), enjoy an All-You-Can-Eat Champagne Brunch this Mom’s Day. There will be a made-to-order omelette station and carving station, as well as options from an extensive menu of brunch specialties including mini lemon ricotta pancakes, eggs Benedict, avocado & burrata toast, Cacio e Pepe, and lasagna.
Fearing’s Restaurant
Uptown
2121 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
Celebrate Mom with Mother’s Day Brunch at Fearing’s at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas on Sunday, May 14. For $145 per adult, a three-course menu will feature a starter (crab cake Benedict, lobster salad, ravioli, and more), an entree choice between halibut, salmon, filet mignon, and lamb, and a dessert.
Sloane’s Corner
Downtown
2001 Ross Ave, Suite 125
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
For $42 per person, this downtown bistro is offering a three-course Mother’s Day Brunch. To start, the table will receive croissants, pimento cheese tea sandwiches, chilled melon soup, and more. Entrees will range from steak and eggs to blueberry pancakes. And for dessert, you can choose from Texas strawberry shortcake or coconut Tres Leches cake.
In Frisco, this new French bistro is offering a prix fixe Mother’s Day menu ($65 per person) featuring a salad or soup starter, appetizer, and entree choice of prime rib, coq au win, or Dover sole.
Anise
Northeast Dallas
5630 Village Glen Drive
Dallas, TX 75206 | Map
Head to The Village Dallas’ Mediterranean restaurant this Mother’s Day for a special brunch menu from 10 am to 3 pm. Favorite dishes include chocolate babka French toast, harissa cured salmon, and lamb kofta shakshuka. You’ll also find two specialty cocktails for the occasion — Pretty & Pink (with raspberry-infused vodka) and the Rosé Flight with four kinds of rosés.
Scout
1914 Commerce Street, Suite 120
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
For $60 for adults and $25 for kids, head to The Statler’s Scout for a Mother’s Day Brunch feast. There will be a breakfast station, scrambled egg bar, salad station, carving station, entrees, sides, and desserts. Adults can also add on a $5 mimosa or Bloody Mary, and free play on arcade games and bowling will be available from 10 am to 4 pm.
Knife
Park Cities
5300 East Mockingbird Lane
Dallas, TX 75206 | Map
This Dallas steakhouse is offering brunch from 11 am to 2 pm on Mother’s Day. Fan favorites will be available such as Soufflé French Toast, Homemade Biscuits and Gravy, and Steak Frites. All moms will also get a free glass of champagne.
Enjoy Mother’s Day at home or at a picnic with a to-go package from Douglas. Order wagyu brisket, ribs, burnt ends, pimento cheese dip, and more in advance. A specialty item just for the holiday will also be available — the Smoked Salmon Entrée with a bottle of Rosé Gold ($200). Each package serves eight to ten people.
Saint Ann Restaurant and Bar
Harwood District
2501 N Harwood St
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
This Harwood District restaurant is hosting an All-You-Can-Eat Brunch on May 14 with the gardens of Saint Ann Court in the background. For $65 per person, there will be French toast, lobster frittatas, short rib hash, chicken and waffles, and so much more.
For Mom’s Day, this new Park Cities spot is offering special brunch entrees like Apple Pie French Toast, Avocado Prosciutto Benedict, Corned Beef Hash, and more, along with their regular menu.
Monarch
Downtown
1401 Elm Street
Dallas, TX 75202 | Map
Celebrate Mom on May 14 with an extravagant meal at this downtown Dallas spot. The regular menu at the wood-fired Italian restaurant will be available with highlights like Fruitti di Mare Tower, Lobster Caprese Salad, and King Crab Lasagna. Just for Mother’s Day, each mom will receive a single-stem rose.