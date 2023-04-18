Restaurants

The Best Dallas Restaurants to Celebrate Mother’s Day 2023

Treat Mom With the Classics or Brunch at a New Local Hot Spot

BY // 04.18.23
Anise Dallas

Celebrate Mother's Day with a special brunch at Anise on May 14. (Courtesy of The Village)

Mother’s Day 2023 is less than a month away — if you haven’t yet, mark your calendar for Sunday, May 14. From classic brunches to new local hot spots, these are the best restaurants to celebrate Mother’s Day in Dallas.

 

Mercat Bistro

Harwood District

2550 Harry Hines Boulevard
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

214-953-0917

Website

Mercat Bistro Mothers Day 2023

Celebrate Mom with a special brunch at Mercat Bistro. (Courtesy of Mercat Bistro)

This Mother’s Day, celebrate Mom with a special brunch at this Harwood District French bistro. Brunch specials will be available along with the regular menu, as well as Champagne and rosé specials.

Miriam Cocina Latina

Downtown

2015 Woodall Rodgers Freeway
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-855-5275

Website

Miriam Cocina Latina Dallas

Enjoy a special Crème Brûlée French Toast at Miriam Cocina this Mother's Day. (Photo by Raynor Brumfield)

Enjoy festive brunch specials this Mother’s Day at Miriam Cocina Latina. You’ll find Breakfast Brisket Enchiladas, Madre’s Omelet (salmon, cream cheese, and caper), and Crème Brûlée French Toast, as well as the regular menu. All moms will also receive a complimentary piece of Chocolate Abuelita Cake for dessert.

Dakota’s Steakhouse

Downtown

600 N. Akard Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

Dakota’s Cocktails

Toast to Mom this Mother's Day at Dakota's. (Courtesy)

For $68 per person, this favorite Dallas steakhouse is hosting Mother’s Day Brunch. Appetizers will include pastries, salmon tarts, and caviar deviled eggs for the table, a choice between eight different entrees, and an assortment of desserts.

Dolce Riviera

Harwood District

2950 N Harwood Street, Suite 115
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

469-458-6623

Website

Dolce Riviera Mothers Day 2023

Book a spot at Dolce Riviera this Mother's Day for an All-You-Can-Eat Champagne Brunch. (Courtesy of Dolce Riviera)

For $95 per adult (and $35 for kids), enjoy an All-You-Can-Eat Champagne Brunch this Mom’s Day. There will be a made-to-order omelette station and carving station, as well as options from an extensive menu of brunch specialties including mini lemon ricotta pancakes, eggs Benedict, avocado & burrata toast, Cacio e Pepe, and lasagna.

Fearing’s Restaurant

Uptown

2121 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-922-4848

Website

Dean’s Kitchen

Celebrate Mom's Day at Fearing's this year. (Courtesy)

Celebrate Mom with Mother’s Day Brunch at Fearing’s at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas on Sunday, May 14. For $145 per adult, a three-course menu will feature a starter (crab cake Benedict, lobster salad, ravioli, and more), an entree choice between halibut, salmon, filet mignon, and lamb, and a dessert.

Sloane’s Corner

Downtown

2001 Ross Ave, Suite 125
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-484-1395

Website

Sloane’s Corner Pastries

Sloane's Corner is hosting a three-course Mother's Day Brunch on May 14. (Courtesy)

For $42 per person, this downtown bistro is offering a three-course Mother’s Day Brunch. To start, the table will receive croissants, pimento cheese tea sandwiches, chilled melon soup, and more. Entrees will range from steak and eggs to blueberry pancakes. And for dessert, you can choose from Texas strawberry shortcake or coconut Tres Leches cake.

La Parisienne French Bistro

Frisco

6740 Winning Drive, Suite 1000
Frisco, TX 75034  |  Map

 

Website

Easter in Dallas 2023

Enjoy a prix fixe Mother's Day menu at La Parisienne Bistro in Frisco. (Courtesy)

In Frisco, this new French bistro is offering a prix fixe Mother’s Day menu ($65 per person) featuring a salad or soup starter, appetizer, and entree choice of prime rib, coq au win, or Dover sole.

Anise

Northeast Dallas

5630 Village Glen Drive
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

469-659-6376

Website

Anise Dallas

Celebrate Mother's Day with a special brunch menu and cocktails at Anise. (Courtesy of The Village)

Head to The Village Dallas’ Mediterranean restaurant this Mother’s Day for a special brunch menu from 10 am to 3 pm. Favorite dishes include chocolate babka French toast, harissa cured salmon, and lamb kofta shakshuka. You’ll also find two specialty cocktails for the occasion — Pretty & Pink (with raspberry-infused vodka) and the Rosé Flight with four kinds of rosés.

Scout

1914 Commerce Street, Suite 120
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

469-320-8994

Website

Scout at The Statler

Enjoy free bowling during Mother's Day Brunch at Scout.

For $60 for adults and $25 for kids, head to The Statler’s Scout for a Mother’s Day Brunch feast. There will be a breakfast station, scrambled egg bar, salad station, carving station, entrees, sides, and desserts. Adults can also add on a $5 mimosa or Bloody Mary, and free play on arcade games and bowling will be available from 10 am to 4 pm.

Knife

Park Cities

5300 East Mockingbird Lane
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

214-443-9339

Website

Knife Dallas – Brunch Spread

Head to Knife for brunch this Mother's Day. (Courtesy)

This Dallas steakhouse is offering brunch from 11 am to 2 pm on Mother’s Day. Fan favorites will be available such as Soufflé French Toast, Homemade Biscuits and Gravy, and Steak Frites. All moms will also get a free glass of champagne.

Douglas Bar and Grill

Park Cities

6818 Snider Plaza
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

Website

Douglas Dallas

Douglas is offering special to-go packages for Mother's Day. (Courtesy)

Enjoy Mother’s Day at home or at a picnic with a to-go package from Douglas. Order wagyu brisket, ribs, burnt ends, pimento cheese dip, and more in advance. A specialty item just for the holiday will also be available — the Smoked Salmon Entrée with a bottle of Rosé Gold ($200). Each package serves eight to ten people.

Saint Ann Restaurant and Bar

Harwood District

2501 N Harwood St
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-782-9807

Website

Saint Ann Restaurant Dallas

Saint Ann's outdoor patio is expansive and covered with garden vibes. (Photo by Reed J Kenney)

This Harwood District restaurant is hosting an All-You-Can-Eat Brunch on May 14 with the gardens of Saint Ann Court in the background. For $65 per person, there will be French toast, lobster frittatas, short rib hash, chicken and waffles, and so much more.

Ramble Room

Park Cities

6565 Hillcrest Avenue, Suite 150
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Ramble Room Brunch Mothers Day 2023

Ramble Room is offering its regular menu plus special brunch items this Mother's Day. (Courtesy)

For Mom’s Day, this new Park Cities spot is offering special brunch entrees like Apple Pie French Toast, Avocado Prosciutto Benedict, Corned Beef Hash, and more, along with their regular menu.

Monarch

Downtown

1401 Elm Street
Dallas, TX 75202  |  Map

 

214-945-2222

Website

Monarch Dallas

Large windows around the entire Monarch dining room give incredible 360-degree views of Dallas. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

Celebrate Mom on May 14 with an extravagant meal at this downtown Dallas spot. The regular menu at the wood-fired Italian restaurant will be available with highlights like Fruitti di Mare Tower, Lobster Caprese Salad, and King Crab Lasagna. Just for Mother’s Day, each mom will receive a single-stem rose.

