All the Cool Brands an Experiential, Dallas-Based Store is Bringing to Austin

Art book publisher Taschen will be at Neighborhood Goods in both Legacy West and the new Austin location.

It’s been a point of local pride to watch Neighborhood Goods, which debuted less than two years ago in Plano’s Legacy West, grow its retail footprint across the county.

After proving their forward-thinking formula (creating an efficient brick-and-mortar destination for buzzy and digitally native brands to lease out temporary space) could effectively disrupt the department store landscape, Neighborhood Goods co-founders Mark Masinter and Matt Alexander opened a second location in New York’s epic food and shopping hall, Chelsea Market.

Where the first 14,000-square-foot in Plano location (which includes in-store restaurant Prim and Proper) offered plenty of space for brands to test out physical retail, the smaller Manhattan outpost practically guarantees foot traffic. Ultimately, the benefits of partnering with Neighborhood Goods may have less to do with the city you lease in, and more about what a company might be looking to gain out of testing brick-and-mortar.

Neighborhood Goods in the Music Lane development along Austin’s popular South Congress Avenue.

On March 13, brands will have a new Neighborhood Goods destination to pop up in, and in one of that city’s most interesting new developments. Setting up a 10,600-square-foot department store on Austin’s popular South Congress Avenue, the company’s third location in the new Music Lane development will have neighbors like Le Labo, cult-favorite salad spot Sweetgreen, sustainability-focused fashion brands Everlane and Reformation, Equinox, and Texas’ first ever Soho House.

In line with the cool company Neighborhood Goods will keep in Music Lane, the store will launch with close to 50 exciting brands. From more established retail presences like Aesop and TASCHEN to digitally native up-and-comers like Baboon to the Moon and Kinfield, we break down a few names to know.

The Locals

Tribe Alive

As words like “ethical” and “sustainable” become increasingly marketable, in can be difficult to discern the companies that are truly doing it right. Thankfully, you don’t have to worry about Tribe Alive. The Fort Worth-based fashion brand, which has a beautiful new store on Main Street, just earned its B Corporation certification (a tough distinction to score) in addition to creating basics you’ll want to live in.

The Human Form Earring from Tribe Alive. The Fort-Worth label will be one of the launching brands at Neighborhood Goods Austin.

Fitish

Popular morning radio host Jenna Owens recently announced her departure from The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show to fully dedicate herself to fitness and skincare company, Fitish. The CBD-infused brand offers moisturizers, lip balms, and hair serum, but the most sought-after product may be its “Tone Down Spray,” truly a post-workout hero.

The Up-and-Comers

Baboon to the Moon

These constantly-sold-out duffle bags are almost intimidatingly cool. (Honestly, any brand that has this many unboxing videos makes me feel inferior.) Hopefully Neighborhood Goods will be able to keep some of the products on their shelves.

Uprise Art

This contemporary online art curator caters to the millennial collector, and shines light on vetted new artists who want to fill your walls. And though it offers the gallery experience online, it will be nice to shop framed works IRL at Neighborhood Goods.

The Cool Kids

Rockets of Awesome

This direct-to-consumer brand has dabbled in Texas brick-and-mortar before Neighborhood Goods—you’ll find a whole corner filled with the label at the new Market by Macy’s concept store in Southlake. The colorful name extends to its array of fun, whimsical kids clothes.

Wild One

For those who consider their four-legged friends “children,” Wild One has found a way to make even the most basic pet accessories stylish. Refer to this “Poop Bag Carrier” as Exhibit A.

The Ones You Heard About on a Podcast

Mack Weldon

I am not a man, but I know all about Mack Weldon’s premium fabrics and smartly designed underwear and socks thanks to unavoidable millennial-focused advertisements. Seeing the products at Neighborhood Goods will be like seeing a celebrity.

Dollar Shave Club

Again, not a man, but I have considered investing in these razors. So economical!

Neighborhood Goods opens in Austin next Friday, March 13 at 10am. Head to their site for a full list of brands.