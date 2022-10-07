Fashion / Shopping

The Hottest Spots to Shop in Dallas Right Now

The Pop-Up, Notable Boutiques, and Fresh Collaborations to Know

BY // 10.07.22
IMG_1065-2

La Vie Style House x The Woods Fine Jewelry (photo by Shelby Webster)

When you aren’t investing in coupons at The State Fair, the following pop-ups and brand new stores offer cool, only-in-Dallas ways to flex your spending power this October.

 

La Vie Style House x The Woods Fine Jewelry in Dallas’ Highland Park Village. (photo by Shelby Webster)

Another Aspen x Dallas Connection

La Vie Style House’s vintage-inspired tunics and caftans have practically become a uniform for some North Texas women. Now, there’s even more to add to an LVSH collection. The Dallas-based brand has partnered with The Woods Fine Jewelry on a 30-piece capsule — launching today, October 7 — featuring natural and precious stones. The collaboration with the sister-owned, Aspen-bred brand will be sold exclusively at La Vie’s Highland Park Village flagship. (Prices range from $770 up to $20,000.)

 

LA-based A.L.C. debuts brick-and-mortar in Dallas with an assist from Market Highland Park Village.

A.L.C. x Market Highland Park Village

The latest brand to occupy Market’s front-of-store incubator: Andrea Lieberman’s Los Angeles-based A.L.C. The innovative set up, designed to let designers test the Dallas brick-and-mortar market, has helped launch a slew of new Dallas boutiques (La Vie Style House, La Ligne, Ganni, Love Shack Fancy), so their latest names are always of note.

 

SHOP

Swipe
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 2
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 2
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 2
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 2
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 2
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 2
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 2
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 2
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 2
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 2
new dallas stores
Prints and pajama sets is part of what Katie Kime is bringing to Fort Worth.

The Katie Kime Holiday Store

The queen of toile has officially landed in Fort Worth, bringing her bold, bright aesthetic and array of giftable goods (with onsite monogramming) to a pop-up at the Shops at Clearfork through the holiday season.

 

new dallas stores
Lively’s first Texas store in Austin.

Lively Debuts in Dallas

Lively, the buzzy direct-to-consumer lingerie brand known for its so-comfortable-you-forget-you’re-wearing them bras, just opened their fifth-ever store in Dallas’ West Village.

 

Lunya’s mid-century bedroom-inspired store on Los Angelo’s Melrose Place.

Lunya’s Silky Sets Arrive in West Village

In keeping with the so-comfortable-you-forget-you’re-wearing-anything theme in West Village, Lunya, known for washable silk sets and killer Instagram marketing, will also open a boutique in the Uptown shopping center this October.

 

GANNIHouston-6
The Ganni store in Houston. (photo by Tobin Davies)

Ganni Debuts in NorthPark

After opening standalone stores in Houston and Austin (and a coveted pop-up stint within Market’s Highland Park Village incubator), Ganni is finally bringing a full brick-and-mortar experience to Dallas. The Scandi chic boutique is slated to debut on level one of NorthPark Center (between Nordstrom and Neimans) on October 14.

 

c6d21825-43f4-4b79-8fd9-46d3404a6b20
courtesy of Guerlain

Guerlain Does Dallas

A leader in the affordable luxury perfume space (since 1853 to be exact), Guerlain has been a bit harder to come by in Texas than its bottled counterparts. From October 11 to November 7, however, the beloved French brand — which recently made the switch to organic ingredients (most notably, sustainably-farmed beetroot alcohol) — is bringing reformulated favorites, including bestsellers like Angelique Noir and Rose Cherie, and their new L’Art & La Matiere collection, featuring 20 unisex and customizable perfumes, to Neiman Marcus NorthPark.

 

commerce goods + supply dallas mens stores
Courtesy of Commerce Goods + Supply

Looking ahead…

With the holidays looming, it’s never too early to start prepping for one of the harder categories to shop for: men’s gifts. Commerce, the top-tier hotel shop (and one of the men’s best stores in Dallas) within the Adolphus, has the natty gents in your life covered with their annual Commerce Man event on November 11. Expect unique local makers, lives music, and light bites to fuel your spending.

