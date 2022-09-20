Texas Design Week Dallas Texas Design Week Dallas
Katie Kime – prints pop on walls as well as pajama sets.
Katie Kime – personalized phone cases in many colorful prints.
Katie Kime proves prints and toiles can be inspiring.
Katie Kime – New collection of collegiate oxfords with a fun embroidered embellishment, shows your team spirit.
Prints and pajama sets is part of what Katie Kime is bringing to Fort Worth.

Katie Kime personalized phone cases come in many colorful prints.

Katie Kime proves prints and toiles can be inspiring.

Katie Klime's new collection of collegiate oxfords with a fun embroidered embellishment shows team spirit.

Fashion / Shopping

Austin Toile Queen to Open a Special Pop-Up Store In Fort Worth — Katie Kime Is Coming to The Shops at Clearfork

Colorful Prints and Patterns Bring a Texas Twist

BY // 09.20.22
Guess who’s dropping into The Shops at Clearfork this fall? The goddess of eye-popping statement prints Katie Kime is bringing her Austin-based lifestyle brand to Fort Worth. Her new Katie Kime pop-up shop will be a holiday store that is both fashion forward and gift ready. With personalized embroidery included.

The Katie Kime pop-up shop is set to open next Friday, September 30.

Katie Kime is known for its array of eye-catching toile takes which have become fan favorites in cities that have their own Katie Kime toile, including Texas cities like Austin, Dallas, Marfa and Fort Worth. The Fort Worth print features local landmarks like Billy Bobs, The Stockyards, Bass Hall and the Trinity River, with a few cowboys, cowgirls and a horned frog thrown in for good measure.

The Fort Worth toile comes in classic black and white, purple and white, green and white or the dual tones of blue against a green background and purple against a light blue background.

Kaite Kime has a fanciful yet traditional backbone, but with a decidedly modern flare. The colorful prints weave their way through the worlds of fashion, home and accessories. The story-telling designs combine the stylish appeal of Southern sensibility with influences from around the globe.

The print-based designs find their way onto bathrobes, stationery, serving trays, phone cases and especially the bold wallpapers Katie Klime is most known for.

The new 2,500-square-foot Fort Worth store will incorporate original art pieces created by Katie Kime herself and unique travel finds. Katie Kime designs add a personalized touch to bridal parties and gifting. The new Fort Worth space in The Shops at Clearfork even has an onsite monogram machine and a custom oxford shop.

“When looking for our ideal holiday store market, Fort Worth was a top choice,” Kime says in a statement. “Not only has its own toile been one of our best-sellers, but there is also something about the Cowtown that has such a unique appeal even amongst the large Texas landscape of desirable destinations.”

The new Fort Worth Katie Kime store will host weekly in-store events and classes. Items exclusive to the Fort Worth store will include select home decor, limited-edition prints and Fort Worth toile robes and pajamas in white and purple.

During the pop-up shop’s opening week, every shopper who buys something will also receive a complimentary embroidery, done at the store.

