The bucket hat tree at Prada Tropico Dallas in Neiman Marcus NorthPark Center.

Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Nancy Rogers

D'Andra Simmons, Stephanie Hollman

Arisha Smith, Karis Renee, Kimberly Harris

The Neiman Marcus NorthPark window display for Prada Tropico

The Neiman Marcus NorthPark window display for Prada Tropico

An intimate brunch with Neiman Marcus x Prada Tropico.

Sabah Essa, Loreal Sarkisian

Angela Malone, Kim Quinn

Madelaine Heckelman, Josh Trevino

Gabby Potter, Tina Potter

Paula Brockway Scott Mitchell

Neiman Marcus x Prada Tropico Cocktail Hour

Rodrigo Costa, Georgia Swain, Hunter Swain

Sabah Essa, Loreal Sarkisian

Paula Acosta, Sabrina Sydenstricker, Beth Beck, Sandy Hutchison, Amy McLaughlan

Noah Warren

Mary McGreevy, Molly Slaybaugh

Josh Trevino, Rouge Apker, Gabriela Dalfen

Eric Bradley, Sabah Essa, Loreal Sarkisian, Manuel Huerta

Desirie Laugerud, Gabriela Dalfen

Neiman Marcus x Prada Tropico Cocktail Hour

Inside Prada Tropico Dallas

Inside Prada Tropico Dallas

Prada Uomo silk and cotton mesh top, $1,320, available at Neiman Marcus NorthPark

Prada raffia red tote bag, $1,690, available at Neiman Marcus NorthPark and Prada.com

Prada raffia bucket hat in lily, $795, available at Neiman Marcus NorthPark and Prada.com

Prada Uomo downtown leather sneakers in green/white, $950, available at Neiman Marcus NorthPark

An intimate brunch with Neiman Marcus x Prada Tropico.

Fashion / Shopping

Another Exclusive Prada Installation Arrives at Neiman Marcus NorthPark — Inside the Tropico Pop-Up

Plus, the Must-Haves From the Collection (Including a Bucket Hat or Two)

BY // 05.12.22
The bucket hat tree at Prada Tropico Dallas in Neiman Marcus NorthPark Center.
Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Nancy Rogers
D'Andra Simmons, Stephanie Hollman
Arisha Smith, Karis Renee, Kimberly Harris
The Neiman Marcus NorthPark window display for Prada Tropico
The Neiman Marcus NorthPark window display for Prada Tropico
An intimate brunch with Neiman Marcus x Prada Tropico.
Sabah Essa, Loreal Sarkisian
Angela Malone, Kim Quinn
Madelaine Heckelman, Josh Trevino
Gabby Potter, Tina Potter
Paula Brockway Scott Mitchell
Neiman Marcus x Prada Tropico Cocktail Hour
Rodrigo Costa, Georgia Swain, Hunter Swain
Sabah Essa, Loreal Sarkisian
Paula Acosta, Sabrina Sydenstricker, Beth Beck, Sandy Hutchison, Amy McLaughlan
Noah Warren
Mary McGreevy, Molly Slaybaugh
Josh Trevino, Rouge Apker, Gabriela Dalfen
Eric Bradley, Sabah Essa, Loreal Sarkisian, Manuel Huerta
Desirie Laugerud, Gabriela Dalfen
Neiman Marcus x Prada Tropico Cocktail Hour
Inside Prada Tropico Dallas
Inside Prada Tropico Dallas
Prada Uomo silk and cotton mesh top, $1,320, available at Neiman Marcus NorthPark
Prada raffia red tote bag, $1,690, available at Neiman Marcus NorthPark and Prada.com
Prada raffia bucket hat in lily, $795, available at Neiman Marcus NorthPark and Prada.com
Prada Uomo downtown leather sneakers in green/white, $950, available at Neiman Marcus NorthPark
An intimate brunch with Neiman Marcus x Prada Tropico.
The bucket hat tree at Prada Tropico Dallas in Neiman Marcus NorthPark Center.

Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Nancy Rogers

D'Andra Simmons, Stephanie Hollman

Arisha Smith, Karis Renee, Kimberly Harris

The Neiman Marcus NorthPark window display for Prada Tropico

The Neiman Marcus NorthPark window display for Prada Tropico

An intimate brunch with Neiman Marcus x Prada Tropico.

Sabah Essa, Loreal Sarkisian

Angela Malone, Kim Quinn

Madelaine Heckelman, Josh Trevino

Gabby Potter, Tina Potter

Paula Brockway Scott Mitchell

Neiman Marcus x Prada Tropico Cocktail Hour

Rodrigo Costa, Georgia Swain, Hunter Swain

Sabah Essa, Loreal Sarkisian

Paula Acosta, Sabrina Sydenstricker, Beth Beck, Sandy Hutchison, Amy McLaughlan

Noah Warren

Mary McGreevy, Molly Slaybaugh

Josh Trevino, Rouge Apker, Gabriela Dalfen

Eric Bradley, Sabah Essa, Loreal Sarkisian, Manuel Huerta

Desirie Laugerud, Gabriela Dalfen

Neiman Marcus x Prada Tropico Cocktail Hour

Inside Prada Tropico Dallas

Inside Prada Tropico Dallas

Prada Uomo silk and cotton mesh top, $1,320, available at Neiman Marcus NorthPark

Prada raffia red tote bag, $1,690, available at Neiman Marcus NorthPark and Prada.com

Prada raffia bucket hat in lily, $795, available at Neiman Marcus NorthPark and Prada.com

Prada Uomo downtown leather sneakers in green/white, $950, available at Neiman Marcus NorthPark

An intimate brunch with Neiman Marcus x Prada Tropico.

On the heels (I’m guessing they’d be chic techno fabric kitten ones) of their smash success last summer, Prada has assembled another glorious Pop Up at Neiman Marcus NorthPark. Last year’s June day was filled with events, bringing a veritable who’s who of the Dallas fashion set, all walking away with bags and bags filled with items from the Prada Outdoor collection.

This experience, dubbed Prada Tropico, was most recently at Bergdorf Goodman (March 3 through March 22) where the New York department store’s Fifth Avenue windows were ablaze with light and color. The Neimans installation premiered yesterday with its hypnotic combinations of colored stripes and light effects.

Neiman Marcus x Prada Tropico Cocktail Hour_Sabah Essa, Loreal Sarkisian
Sabah Essa, Loreal Sarkisian

Guests in search of some much-needed wardrobe additions via clothing and accessories enter the space through large, ivory-white and green striped columns that give way to a hyper-stylized tropical forest filled with a rainbow’s worth of colorful bucket hats. Vibrant hues are also found on other accessories, including the Prada Triangle Bag — named for, you guessed it — the brand’s iconic label.

Prada foam rubber sandals in begonia pink, $690, available at Neiman Marcus NorthPark and Prada.com
Prada foam rubber sandals in begonia pink, $690, available at Neiman Marcus NorthPark and Prada.com

The Essential Scores from Prada Tropico Dallas

For girls, number one: the foam rubber sandals ($690). They come in five colors, but I think you can’t go wrong with the white or begonia pink ones that look so fresh. Number two: a raffia bucket hat ($795). Again, available in a multitude of colors but I was instantly attracted to the Lily (I might say lavender) one. And finally, number three: a mini-skirt. Who doesn’t want to show off their legs with a gorgeous tan after a day poolside.

Saffiano Prada Triangle Bag in yellow, $2,450, available at Neiman Marcus NorthPark
Saffiano Prada Triangle Bag in yellow, $2,450, available at Neiman Marcus NorthPark

Pour moi and boys in general, you will be the envy of all who lay eyes on you when walking in carrying the Brique Saffiano leather bag ($2,400). I actually scored a version of this last summer which I wear all the time (it goes from day meetings to cocktails effortlessly). However, the one item that I’ve had my eye on since first spotting them on the runway is the brushed-leather derby shoes with appliqués ($1,170).

Head to the Prada Tropico installation at Neiman Marcus NorthPark as soon as possible since the fabulousness all ends on Wednesday, June 1. Or, if you find yourself on the Left Coast, you can visit the Neiman Marcus San Francisco to experience it from May 19 through June 8.

Elizabeth Anthony

