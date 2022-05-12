Another Exclusive Prada Installation Arrives at Neiman Marcus NorthPark — Inside the Tropico Pop-Up

On the heels (I’m guessing they’d be chic techno fabric kitten ones) of their smash success last summer, Prada has assembled another glorious Pop Up at Neiman Marcus NorthPark. Last year’s June day was filled with events, bringing a veritable who’s who of the Dallas fashion set, all walking away with bags and bags filled with items from the Prada Outdoor collection.

This experience, dubbed Prada Tropico, was most recently at Bergdorf Goodman (March 3 through March 22) where the New York department store’s Fifth Avenue windows were ablaze with light and color. The Neimans installation premiered yesterday with its hypnotic combinations of colored stripes and light effects.

Guests in search of some much-needed wardrobe additions via clothing and accessories enter the space through large, ivory-white and green striped columns that give way to a hyper-stylized tropical forest filled with a rainbow’s worth of colorful bucket hats. Vibrant hues are also found on other accessories, including the Prada Triangle Bag — named for, you guessed it — the brand’s iconic label.

The Essential Scores from Prada Tropico Dallas

For girls, number one: the foam rubber sandals ($690). They come in five colors, but I think you can’t go wrong with the white or begonia pink ones that look so fresh. Number two: a raffia bucket hat ($795). Again, available in a multitude of colors but I was instantly attracted to the Lily (I might say lavender) one. And finally, number three: a mini-skirt. Who doesn’t want to show off their legs with a gorgeous tan after a day poolside.

Pour moi and boys in general, you will be the envy of all who lay eyes on you when walking in carrying the Brique Saffiano leather bag ($2,400). I actually scored a version of this last summer which I wear all the time (it goes from day meetings to cocktails effortlessly). However, the one item that I’ve had my eye on since first spotting them on the runway is the brushed-leather derby shoes with appliqués ($1,170).

Head to the Prada Tropico installation at Neiman Marcus NorthPark as soon as possible since the fabulousness all ends on Wednesday, June 1. Or, if you find yourself on the Left Coast, you can visit the Neiman Marcus San Francisco to experience it from May 19 through June 8.