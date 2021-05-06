new dallas restaurants ame
042 Aloo Tikki
045 Anari Chicken
321 Kessaku 9
320 Kessaku 2
01
05

A cozy banquette at Âme in Dallas' Bishop Arts District.

02
05

Aloo Tikki with purple potato and goat cheese at Âme in Bishop Arts.

03
05

Anari chicken with pomegranate seeds, yogurt, and ginger at Âme.

04
05

Kessaku's plush dining room in downtown Dallas. 

05
05

Tuna tartare at Kessaku.

new dallas restaurants ame
042 Aloo Tikki
045 Anari Chicken
321 Kessaku 9
320 Kessaku 2
Restaurants / Openings

These Two Beautiful New Dallas Restaurants Already Have a Wait List

French-Indian Âme in Bishop Arts and Downtown's Kessaku Earn Their Buzz

BY // 05.06.21
A cozy banquette at Âme in Dallas' Bishop Arts District.
Aloo Tikki with purple potato and goat cheese at Âme in Bishop Arts.
Anari chicken with pomegranate seeds, yogurt, and ginger at Âme.
Kessaku's plush dining room in downtown Dallas. 
Tuna tartare at Kessaku.
1
5

A cozy banquette at Âme in Dallas' Bishop Arts District.

2
5

Aloo Tikki with purple potato and goat cheese at Âme in Bishop Arts.

3
5

Anari chicken with pomegranate seeds, yogurt, and ginger at Âme.

4
5

Kessaku's plush dining room in downtown Dallas. 

5
5

Tuna tartare at Kessaku.

Banish all preconceptions of a French restaurant — that pompous maître d’, those Toulouse Lautrec prints — when you enter Âme, the new French-Indian restaurant in the Bishop Arts neighborhood. Here, a deep-green wall with a simple bar welcomes you for a drink before you adjourn to the main dining room, an intimate space where artwork of anthropomorphic parrots mimic what might be a Goya canvas of aristocracy. The mosaic floor tile and host stand pay homage to the building’s roots and its former occupant, Hattie’s. Romance-inducing alcoves are lined with Christian LaCroix’s festive Maison de Jeu wallpaper, as well as antique mirrors positioned for clandestine people-watching.

Âme (“soul” in French) is the creation of mother-daughter duo Afifa and Sabrina Nayeb. Trained at Le Cordon Bleu, chef Afifa combines French technique with traditional Indian recipes to create dishes that are almost indescribable. We asked her how she devised the menu and she responded, “For me, it was a labor of love. We went through many iterations. Of course, this is a chef-driven concept, so some spices and garnishing may day to day depending on the local produce availability and season. I wanted to create a menu that Dallas hasn’t seen before, but that is beautiful not just in presentation but flavor as well.”

Gin & tonic at the Elephant Bar in Âme.

The starring role on a recent visit went to the Tandoori fish curry. A delicate cut of sea bass, unlike any we’ve tasted in quite some time, rested atop a sauce blended from green peas, lemongrass, leek purée, and dill — an exquisite layering of taste and texture. All items are à la carte, so place an order for naan puffs to soak up any remaining sauce on the plate. The emerald pilaf — rice cooked with spinach, kale, cilantro, parsley, and Serrano, garnished with delicately fried crispy onions — is no ordinary side. In fact, it could be the main course for any vegans in your party. End your evening below the oversized chandelier at the Elephant Bar, an elevated champagne and cocktail space tucked behind romantic floor-to-ceiling emerald velvet curtains.

King Crab Nigiri with drawn butter and caviar at Kessaku

Kessaku

If you’ve never had sushi with a view, take a ride to the 50th floor of The National downtown (which also houses the Thompson Dallas hotel) for your reservation at Kessaku. It’s the creation of chefs Hari Chan and Danny Grant (the youngest culinary genius to ever receive a Michelin star, who is also behind the Maple & Ash restaurants in Chicago and Scottsdale, as well as the Monarch restaurant, one floor below). The menu is packed with elegant sushi rolls, from the familiar (spicy tuna roll) to the sublime: Try the miyazaki nigiri, comprised of Wagyu beef and salmon and flavored with soy and lime. Topped with a dollop of caviar, it’s at the higher end of prices for a roll, but well worth the indulgence. Also stellar is the king crab roll — use your chopsticks to dip it into the saucer of drawn butter.

Kessaku dallas restaurant downtown
Kessaku’s plush dining room in downtown Dallas.

Globally sourced fish and warm artisanal rice might be the main attraction here, but Kessaku’s cocktail and spirits menu also intrigues. The Fromage Noir is fashioned from Bombay Sapphire Gin, goat cheese, spiced pear, lemon, and angostura. It’s definitely on the sweeter side — perfect après meal. For a date night, opt for 50 Shades, concocted from Early Gray-infused Grey Goose, spiced strawberry, coconut water, and lemon. Or, if you’d rather stay in the purist lane, here you’ll find one of the best selections of sake in Dallas.

Swipe
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
new dallas restaurants ame
042 Aloo Tikki
045 Anari Chicken
321 Kessaku 9
320 Kessaku 2

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine, TX

$1,578,450 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
9421 Hobart Street
White Rock Lake
FOR SALE

9421 Hobart Street
DALLAS, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
9421 Hobart Street
6041 Revere Place
White Rock Lake
FOR SALE

6041 Revere Place
DALLAS, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6041 Revere Place
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by:
1074 Manacor Lane
10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point
FOR SALE

10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
10531 Cole Road
2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
Flower Mound, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street #3
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street #3
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
14028 Highmark Square
North Dallas
FOR SALE

14028 Highmark Square
DALLAS, TX

$468,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
14028 Highmark Square
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
4140 E Renfro Street
Wilson Farm
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson, TX

$2,590,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Flower Mound, TX

$1,322,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
3915 Prescott Avenue
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

3915 Prescott Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
3915 Prescott Avenue
175 Bay Hill Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

175 Bay Hill Drive
Graford, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
175 Bay Hill Drive
5505 Windmier Circle
Briar Ridge Estates
FOR SALE

5505 Windmier Circle
DALLAS, TX

$1,649,000 Learn More about this property
Christie Deaton
This property is listed by: Christie Deaton (817) 522-2104 Email Realtor
5505 Windmier Circle
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
Grapevine Lake
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
Flower Mound, TX

$3,137,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
3824 Aviemore Drive
Montserrat
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
3321 Cole Ave #115
Cole House
FOR SALE

3321 Cole Ave #115
DALLAS, TX

$300,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
3321 Cole Ave #115
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
Flower Mound, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
Presented by Ulterre Dallas
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X