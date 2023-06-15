The Shopping Experts at Rank & Style Share the Hottest Products of Summer 2023

When the Austin trio of Jamie Chandlee, Beth Zerdecki, and Dalton Young purchased New York City-based Rank & Style in 2016 and moved its operations to the capital city, they inherited a trusted proprietary algorithm that leveraged a variety of data sets to serve up the best, unbiased products you can buy online. Of course, seven years is a long time on the internet, so that algorithm has adapted and expanded during its time in Texas, factoring in things like industry recognition and social buzz in addition to reviews and best-sellers.

The product recommendations — which range from beauty and lifestyle goods to men’s and women’s apparel — have changed a good deal too.

“It’s been funny to watch the rise and fall of things like flat irons and curling wands,” Chandlee says. “We survey our users often on Instagram to check in on what they care about most in their research.”

For a sense of what’s currently topping Rank & Style’s streamlined shopping lists, PaperCity polled Chandlee, Zerdecki, and Young on the current search trends — and top product recommendations — of summer 2023.

The Biggest Apparel Trends of Summer 2023

White jeans are seeing a resurgence thanks to the new, non-skinny silhouette we’ve seen across all denim. Other bottom trends include wide-leg jeans and wide-leg trousers. The classic button-down shirt is trending as well — in crisp cotton or relaxed linen.

The Best White Jeans Levi's Women's Premium Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans $98.00 Buy The Best Wide Leg Pants Lioness La Quinta Pants $64.00 Buy The Best Classic Button Down (Linen) Quince 100% European Linen Long Sleeve Shirt $40.00 Buy The Best Classic Button Down (Cotton) AYR The Deep End $135.00 Buy

The Biggest Accessory Trends of Summer 2023

This summer, straw, and raffia handbags are the “it” bag. And finally, shoes are either wedge-heeled sandals or ballet flats.

The Best Straw Handbag NIBD Flower Pearls Rattan Tote Bag $35.99 Buy The Best Wedge-Heeled Sandals Soludos Women's Tall Wedge Espadrilles $110.00 Buy The Best Ballet Flats Loeffler Randall Leonie Black Crochet Ballet Flat $275.00 Buy

The Biggest Beauty Trends of Summer 2023

The trending beauty topics of the summer: scalp health, sunscreen, skincare with SPF, and finally, any products for glowing, dewy skin.