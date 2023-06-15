1
    Fashion / Style / Shopping

    The Shopping Experts at Rank & Style Share the Hottest Products of Summer 2023

    The Texas-Based Tech Brand Pinpoints the Season's Trendiest Online Searches 

    BY // 06.15.23
    rank and style summer 2023 trends

    The Austin-based owners of Rank & Style: Jamie Chandlee, Beth Zerdecki, and Dalton Young.

    When the Austin trio of Jamie Chandlee, Beth Zerdecki, and Dalton Young purchased New York City-based Rank & Style in 2016 and moved its operations to the capital city, they inherited a trusted proprietary algorithm that leveraged a variety of data sets to serve up the best, unbiased products you can buy online. Of course, seven years is a long time on the internet, so that algorithm has adapted and expanded during its time in Texas, factoring in things like industry recognition and social buzz in addition to reviews and best-sellers.

    The product recommendations — which range from beauty and lifestyle goods to men’s and women’s apparel — have changed a good deal too.

    “It’s been funny to watch the rise and fall of things like flat irons and curling wands,” Chandlee says. “We survey our users often on Instagram to check in on what they care about most in their research.”

    rank and style shopping trends
    The Rank & Style site compiles the season’s current shopping trends and offers unbiased recommendations through its proprietary algorithm.

    For a sense of what’s currently topping Rank & Style’s streamlined shopping lists, PaperCity polled Chandlee, Zerdecki, and Young on the current search trends — and top product recommendations — of summer 2023.

     

    The Biggest Apparel Trends of Summer 2023

    White jeans are seeing a resurgence thanks to the new, non-skinny silhouette we’ve seen across all denim. Other bottom trends include wide-leg jeans and wide-leg trousers. The classic button-down shirt is trending as well — in crisp cotton or relaxed linen.

    The Best White Jeans
    Levi's Women's Premium Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
    $98.00
    Buy
     
    The Best Wide Leg Pants
    Lioness La Quinta Pants
    $64.00
    Buy
     
    The Best Classic Button Down (Linen)
    Quince 100% European Linen Long Sleeve Shirt
    $40.00
    Buy
     
    The Best Classic Button Down (Cotton)
    AYR The Deep End
    $135.00
    Buy

     

    The Biggest Accessory Trends of Summer 2023

    This summer, straw, and raffia handbags are the “it” bag. And finally, shoes are either wedge-heeled sandals or ballet flats.

     
    The Best Straw Handbag
    NIBD Flower Pearls Rattan Tote Bag
    $35.99
    Buy
     
    The Best Wedge-Heeled Sandals
    Soludos Women's Tall Wedge Espadrilles
    $110.00
    Buy
     
    The Best Ballet Flats
    Loeffler Randall Leonie Black Crochet Ballet Flat
    $275.00
    Buy

     

    The Biggest Beauty Trends of Summer 2023

    The trending beauty topics of the summer: scalp health, sunscreen, skincare with SPF, and finally, any products for glowing, dewy skin. 

    Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt, $19 – $53
     
    Scalp Health: The Best Scalp Treatment
    Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt
    $19.00
    Buy
    Supergoop! 100% Mineral Bright-Eyed Eye Cream SPF 40, $40
     
    The Best Skincare With SPF
    Supergoop! 100% Mineral Bright-Eyed Eye Cream SPF 40
    $40.00
    Buy
    Saie Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Highlighter, $28
     
    The Best Makeup Dewy Skin
    Saie Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Highlighter
    $28.00
    Buy
    EltaMD UV Clear Face Sunscreen, $40
     
    The Best Sunscreen
    EltaMD UV Clear Face Sunscreen
    $40.00
    Buy

