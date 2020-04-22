In Honor of Earth Day, Shop Our Favorite Sustainable Local Brands

Remember Earth? Remember parks, and patio views, and when you didn’t have to show your ID to walk on the Katy Trail?

Like any and all holidays celebrated over the past few weeks, Earth Day looks a little bit different this year. A variety of streamable summits and special programs have replaced any in-person gatherings, but if you’re looking for other ways to support the Earth’s future (and a local brand or two) we’ve gathered some of our favorite eco-friendly companies with beautiful homewares, clothing, and accessories that can be shipped right to your door.

The Citizenry

From luxurious alpaca throws made in Peru to baskets hand-woven in Mexico and Argentinian leather pillows, The Citizenry’s collection of homewares support the global artisans behind them, and help create a home well traveled.

In honor of Earth Day, the Dallas-based brand put together a guide to shopping their collections based on products that use all natural dyes, are produced with zero waste, and are made with recycled or plant-based materials.

The Citizenry’s Baya Lumbar Pillow ($195) is hand-dyed with locally-sourced plant extracts.

Ferrah

courtesy of Ferrah

The Dallas-based atelier’s mission is to create luxurious, ethically-sourced pieces women will wear again and again. And while you may not be able to scout for a cotton shirt or silk slip dress at Sept, a sustainable designer collective and storefront (which will include Ferrah and was slated to open in Dallas this spring), you can still visit the brand’s online shop, where non-medical masks are now being sold.

VIEW ART Swipe

















Next

Tribe Alive

As words like “ethical” and “sustainable” become increasingly marketable, in can be difficult to discern which companies are truly doing it right. Thankfully, you can trust in Fort Worth-based Tribe Alive, which recently earned its B Corporation certification (a truly tough distinction to score). J. Crew recently picked up their collection of effortless linen and cotton clothing, though we suggest a visit to their stunning new Main Street store (when IRL shopping becomes a reality once again).

Tribe Alive’s original store in Fort Worth

Lowe Co.

That sweet sentiment you send to a quarantined loved one doesn’t have to go to (literal) waste. Bachelor alum Catherine Lowe luxe stationery line recently re-launched their Earth-friendly Cards That Grow collection, made with recycled paper and embedded with plantable wild seeds.

The Earth-friendly “Cards That Grow” collection from Lowe Co.

Kufri

Known for their sustainably made, handwoven fabrics, Dallas-based Kufri also carries gorgeous ceramics, including the “Bismillah” candle, hand thrown in New Mexico and filled with locally poured wax.

Kufri’s Bismillah Candle ($65), perfect for celebrating Earth Day and every day.

Neighborhood Goods Brands

The innovative Dallas-based department store (which now has outposts in Manhattan and Austin) put together a guide of the most Earth Day-friendly brands currently taking up residence in Neighborhood Goods.

A reusable tote ($25 at Neighborhood Goods) is also a good idea.