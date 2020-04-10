The Best Curated Kits, Care Packages, and Sales from Your Favorite Small Businesses in Dallas
Invest in Yourself, Loved Ones, and Your Local ShopsBY Caitlin Clark // 04.10.20
Shop Market Highland Park Village's newly launched website and feel good knowing your purchase gives back. (Photo by Steve Wrubel)
Send helpful and tasty Miracle Milkookies to your favorite new mom.
As our favorite local shops have adapted to an online-only format in Dallas (often offering free shipping and other lovely incentives), they’ve also gotten creative with their inventory — reminding us why we all love them so much to begin with.
If you’re doing a little online shopping this weekend, here are some thoughtfully curated local care packages (consider sending to a friend or neighbor), kits (to keep kids entertained), and sales (you deserve it).
Neighborhood Goods’ Sale and Gift Packs
The innovative department store is currently offering 15 percent off select brands, and has curated “Giftable Goods” to deliver directly to your friends’ doors.
Also, this isn’t a sale per say, but it’s important to know that Neighborhood Goods recently launched The Commons — a reminder of what an awesome retail platform the Dallas-based company is for brands nationwide.
Roam Fine Goods at Home
As sonically pleasing as it is thoughtful, Roam at Home delivers all kinds of goodness from Favor the Kind’s sister store to you.
Introducing ROAM at HOME! You got it, we’re bringing the store to YOU! We’re so excited to launch a personalized box delivery service. The gals at ROAM will style a box and deliver it to your doorstep – you can also choose curbside pick up, if that’s easier. We will collaborate with you on options to update your wardrobe, help with gifts, as well as include any home goods to brighten up your quarantine surroundings. How it works: 1) Tell us (dm, text, email) if you want to shop ROAM at HOME! 2) We’ll put together a box of options for you and get your credit card number. 3) Once it arrives you have 48 hours to shop the box! You decide what you want to keep, and what you prefer to send back. 4) We will come pick up the box, you don’t need to leave your house! 5) When we get back to the store, you’ll be charged for what you keep. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ In the box will be hand-selected clothing, jewelry, sweet gift ideas (including gift wrap!), and home good options to enjoy while you’re cozied up at home. So fun! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Of course there is no pressure to keep anything. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ DM, text, email us (from our profile) if you want to shop ROAM at HOME! Let’s get you a box of goodies! – – – ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #roamfinegoods #prestonroyalvillage #prestonhollow #parkcities #shoplocal #smallbatch #homedecor #boutiqueshopping #roamathome
Mi Golondrina
This brand’s first-ever sale is so monumental, we wrote a whole post about it.
Deep Designer Discounts (for a Cause) at Thrift Studio Live
We may not be able to visit Dwell with Dignity’s annual, luxury pop-up-slash-fundraiser this spring, but we can still score excellent designer discounts for a cause thanks to the non-profit’s newly launched Thrift Studio Live. Be sure to sign up for Dwell With Dignity’s newsletter so you can get a head start on virtual shopping on the freshly replenished online store every Monday in April.
Endless Easter Baskets
Royal Blue, Commerce, Alto (delivering two versions from Feed Me Pronto), and many, many more have gathered exceptional baskets to bring at-home Easter celebrations to life for both kids (the ones with temporary egg tattoos and bunny-themed activities) and adults (the ones with alcohol).
Order your custom Easter baskets now!! 🐣🐰🦋🙏🏼#easterbasket #royalbluegrocerybigd #supportlocal
Marcel Market’s Surprise Bags
The authentic French grocery and apothecary market in Bishop Arts is delivering mysterious goodness to your door. All budgets are welcome, and all delivery is no-contact.
Good Morning ! Do you want to be surprised while you stay home? Our Surprise Bag is now available online! Choose your budget, file the options , let us know your food preferences, and we will create a delicious bag for you with our fine grocery products from France , or a mix of fine grocery and natural apothecary ❤ Free shipping or order grocery online and choose curbside delivery. ( Pay online , no contact , text us 214 514 1631 to pick up your order at your convenience) #marcelmarket #paris #dallas #bishopartsdistrict #french #products #exclusive #brands #fashion #accessories #skincare #apothecary #candles #homedecor #ceramics #jewels #finegreocery #chocolates #macarons #igersdallas #love #igersdallas #surprise #frenchpantry
Shop for a Cause at Market Highland Park Village
Shop For A Cause on our newly launched website. 10% of your total purchase will be donated to @thefamilyplace / @northtexasfoodbank In addition you will receive 10% of your total purchase in the form of a gift card to support one of your favorite participating local restaurants! Use one of the promo codes listed below at checkout to receive your gift card! All gift cards will ship with your online purchase! PROMO CODE: EAT LOCAL-CARBONE’S DALLAS @carbones_dallas EAT LOCAL-FACHINI DALLAS @fachinidallas EAT LOCAL-SPREZZA DALLAS @sprezzadallas EAT LOCAL-NONNA DALLAS @nonnadallas EAT LOCAL-XOXO DALLAS @xoxodiningroom
“Take Care and Stay Home” Kits from Commerce Goods + Supply
Staying inside and minimizing our to-do lists really help us focus on the things that are most important. What are those things for you? We’ve crafted 8 take care gift packages to help with whatever those things may be: Stay thoughtful. Stay curious. Stay fresh. Stay cozy. Stay relaxed. Stay pretty. Stay busy. Stay Texas. Let’s consider this quarantine a reset button 😏 Order any of the above online with our STAYHOME 20% off code and we’ll ship or deliver to your door free of charge! Link in bio
30 Percent Off Miracle Milkookies
Order through Sunday night (3/29) with code: ‘loveourfriends’ at checkout.