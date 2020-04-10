The Best Curated Kits, Care Packages, and Sales from Your Favorite Small Businesses in Dallas

Commerce Goods + Supply is offering "Take Care and Stay Home" kits

As our favorite local shops have adapted to an online-only format in Dallas (often offering free shipping and other lovely incentives), they’ve also gotten creative with their inventory — reminding us why we all love them so much to begin with.

If you’re doing a little online shopping this weekend, here are some thoughtfully curated local care packages (consider sending to a friend or neighbor), kits (to keep kids entertained), and sales (you deserve it).

Neighborhood Goods’ Sale and Gift Packs

The innovative department store is currently offering 15 percent off select brands, and has curated “Giftable Goods” to deliver directly to your friends’ doors.

Also, this isn’t a sale per say, but it’s important to know that Neighborhood Goods recently launched The Commons — a reminder of what an awesome retail platform the Dallas-based company is for brands nationwide.

Roam Fine Goods at Home

As sonically pleasing as it is thoughtful, Roam at Home delivers all kinds of goodness from Favor the Kind’s sister store to you.

Mi Golondrina

This brand’s first-ever sale is so monumental, we wrote a whole post about it.

Deep Designer Discounts (for a Cause) at Thrift Studio Live

We may not be able to visit Dwell with Dignity’s annual, luxury pop-up-slash-fundraiser this spring, but we can still score excellent designer discounts for a cause thanks to the non-profit’s newly launched Thrift Studio Live. Be sure to sign up for Dwell With Dignity’s newsletter so you can get a head start on virtual shopping on the freshly replenished online store every Monday in April.

Endless Easter Baskets

Royal Blue, Commerce, Alto (delivering two versions from Feed Me Pronto), and many, many more have gathered exceptional baskets to bring at-home Easter celebrations to life for both kids (the ones with temporary egg tattoos and bunny-themed activities) and adults (the ones with alcohol).

Marcel Market’s Surprise Bags

The authentic French grocery and apothecary market in Bishop Arts is delivering mysterious goodness to your door. All budgets are welcome, and all delivery is no-contact.

Shop for a Cause at Market Highland Park Village

“Take Care and Stay Home” Kits from Commerce Goods + Supply

30 Percent Off Miracle Milkookies

Order through Sunday night (3/29) with code: ‘loveourfriends’ at checkout.