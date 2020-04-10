View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
Tons of local business have gathered ave gathered exceptional baskets to bring at-home Easter celebrations to life for both kids (the ones with temporary egg tattoos and bunny-themed activities) and adults (the ones with alcohol).

Dallas' Neighborhood Goods (which just expanded to Austin) is currently offering 15 percent off select brands, and has curated “Giftable Goods” to deliver directly to your friends’ doors.

This brand’s first-ever sale is so monumental, we wrote a whole post about it.

We may not be able to visit Dwell with Dignity’s annual, luxury pop-up-slash-fundraiser this spring, but we can still score excellent designer discounts for a cause thanks to the non-profit’s newly launched Thrift Studio Live.

Favor The Kind's sister store is offering Roam at Home curated deliveries.

Shop Market Highland Park Village's newly launched website and feel good knowing your purchase gives back.

Send helpful and tasty Miracle Milkookies to your favorite new mom.

The authentic French grocery and apothecary market in Bishop Arts is delivering mysterious goodness to your door. All budgets are welcome, and all delivery is no-contact.

Commerce Goods + Supply is offering "Take Care and Stay Home" kits

Fashion / Shopping

The Best Curated Kits, Care Packages, and Sales from Your Favorite Small Businesses in Dallas

Invest in Yourself, Loved Ones, and Your Local Shops

BY // 04.10.20
A reimagined Market Highland Park Village now houses rotating residencies to showcase emerging designers, with fresh interiors that keep the focus on the clothes.
As our favorite local shops have adapted to an online-only format in Dallas (often offering free shipping and other lovely incentives), they’ve also gotten creative with their inventory — reminding us why we all love them so much to begin with.

If you’re doing a little online shopping this weekend, here are some thoughtfully curated local care packages (consider sending to a friend or neighbor), kits (to keep kids entertained), and sales (you deserve it).

Neighborhood Goods’ Sale and Gift Packs

The innovative department store is currently offering 15 percent off select brands, and has curated “Giftable Goods” to deliver directly to your friends’ doors.

Also, this isn’t a sale per say, but it’s important to know that Neighborhood Goods recently launched The Commons — a reminder of what an awesome retail platform the Dallas-based company is for brands nationwide.

Roam Fine Goods at Home

As sonically pleasing as it is thoughtful, Roam at Home delivers all kinds of goodness from Favor the Kind’s sister store to you.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Introducing ROAM at HOME! You got it, we’re bringing the store to YOU! We’re so excited to launch a personalized box delivery service. The gals at ROAM will style a box and deliver it to your doorstep – you can also choose curbside pick up, if that’s easier. We will collaborate with you on options to update your wardrobe, help with gifts, as well as include any home goods to brighten up your quarantine surroundings. How it works: 1) Tell us (dm, text, email) if you want to shop ROAM at HOME! 2) We’ll put together a box of options for you and get your credit card number. 3) Once it arrives you have 48 hours to shop the box! You decide what you want to keep, and what you prefer to send back. 4) We will come pick up the box, you don’t need to leave your house! 5) When we get back to the store, you’ll be charged for what you keep. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ In the box will be hand-selected clothing, jewelry, sweet gift ideas (including gift wrap!), and home good options to enjoy while you’re cozied up at home. So fun! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Of course there is no pressure to keep anything. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ DM, text, email us (from our profile) if you want to shop ROAM at HOME! Let’s get you a box of goodies! – – – ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #roamfinegoods #prestonroyalvillage #prestonhollow #parkcities #shoplocal #smallbatch #homedecor #boutiqueshopping #roamathome

A post shared by ROAM fine goods (@roamfinegoods) on

Mi Golondrina

This brand’s first-ever sale is so monumental, we wrote a whole post about it.

Deep Designer Discounts (for a Cause) at Thrift Studio Live

We may not be able to visit Dwell with Dignity’s annual, luxury pop-up-slash-fundraiser this spring, but we can still score excellent designer discounts for a cause thanks to the non-profit’s newly launched Thrift Studio Live. Be sure to sign up for Dwell With Dignity’s newsletter so you can get a head start on virtual shopping on the freshly replenished online store every Monday in April.

Endless Easter Baskets

Royal Blue, Commerce, Alto (delivering two versions from Feed Me Pronto), and many, many more have gathered exceptional baskets to bring at-home Easter celebrations to life for both kids (the ones with temporary egg tattoos and bunny-themed activities) and adults (the ones with alcohol).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Order your custom Easter baskets now!! 🐣🐰🦋🙏🏼#easterbasket #royalbluegrocerybigd #supportlocal

A post shared by Royal Blue Grocery Big D (@royalbluegrocerybigd) on

Marcel Market’s Surprise Bags

The authentic French grocery and apothecary market in Bishop Arts is delivering mysterious goodness to your door. All budgets are welcome, and all delivery is no-contact.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Good Morning ! Do you want to be surprised while you stay home? Our Surprise Bag is now available online! Choose your budget, file the options , let us know your food preferences, and we will create a delicious bag for you with our fine grocery products from France , or a mix of fine grocery and natural apothecary ❤ Free shipping or order grocery online and choose curbside delivery. ( Pay online , no contact , text us 214 514 1631 to pick up your order at your convenience) #marcelmarket #paris #dallas #bishopartsdistrict #french #products #exclusive #brands #fashion #accessories #skincare #apothecary #candles #homedecor #ceramics #jewels #finegreocery #chocolates #macarons #igersdallas #love #igersdallas #surprise #frenchpantry

A post shared by Marcel Market (@marcelmarket) on

 

Shop for a Cause at Market Highland Park Village

“Take Care and Stay Home” Kits from Commerce Goods + Supply

30 Percent Off Miracle Milkookies

Order through Sunday night (3/29) with code: ‘loveourfriends’ at checkout.

 

