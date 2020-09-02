Fashion / Style / Shopping

A Guide to Virtual Vintage Shopping in Texas

What’s Old is New and Sustainably Cool

BY // 09.02.20
Vintage Martini

It’s a treat to step into Vintage Martini, run by Greg Kelly and former film costumer Ken Weber.

Earlier this summer, my friend started a virtual shop, Vintage Honeys, to help clear out her closet during the pandemic. She’s annoyingly stylish, so I quickly snapped up a few pieces, but there was an additional benefit to buying vintage: I felt zero guilt.

The fashion industry has finally started making moves (however slowly) to set more sustainability goals, an effort I try to support as best I can. Nobody’s perfect, though: I occasionally fall prey to the fast fashion that costs far more for the environment than to me.

But the pandemic has given me a renewed determination to use my spending power for good. Perhaps it has for you, too. If you’re searching for classic, guilt-free pieces to increase the value of your wardrobe, we’ve rounded up a variety of top Texas vintage stores filled with decade highlights and designer gems you can easily shop (and support) online.

 

Modern Language

The Austin-based shop rounds up wearable highlights from every decade, and has helped shape the look of shows like “Stranger Things” and stars like Sandra Bullock.

 

NOW LEASING

Swipe
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dana Bordwell (@modernlanguagevintage) on

 

Vintage Martini

It’s a treat to step into the Henderson Avenue boutique run by Greg Kelly and former film costumer Ken Weber. Racks of apparel and party dresses are organized by decade, and the couture feels like it should be in a museum. There’s a similar, easy-to-shop setup online, thankfully, and a colorful Instagram keeps followers up on what’s in store.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vintage Martini Consignment (@vintagemartini) on

 

Prototype Vintage

Their Instagram bio reads “all killer, no filler for 14 years.” A quick glance at Prototype’s current selection — which includes a Betsy Johnson dress from the ’90s, a Jean Paul Gaultier trench, and Ferragamo cap-toe pumps — is enough to back it up.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prototype Vintage (@prototypevintage) on

Jack Retro

A mix of contemporary and vintage, Jack Retro offers lightly used designer clothing that could suit practically any style.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jack Retro (@jackretrodallas) on

Virginia Walker Vintage

Houston-based Virginia Walker Vintage gets the glamour of vintage. Here, you’ll find lush fabrics, distinctive fits, and a reminder of the Frederick’s of Hollywood glory days.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Virginia Walker Vintage (@highlysensitivehoodrat) on

 

Rare Heart Vintage

Situated in a welcoming spot along Oak Cliff’s W. Davis Street, Rare Heart Vintage skews more casual. This is the place to find a ’70s-era sweatshirt, or a long-sleeve Tupac tee from the ’90s.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rare Heart 🖤 (@rareheartvintage) on

Charm School Vintage

You’ll find handmade, one-of-a-kind pieces from every decade at this Austin shop, but it’s especially notable for those drawn to the ’70s, ’30s, and the Victorian era (Samantha really was the most fashionable American Girl).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AUSTIN VINTAGE CLOTHING🌈 (@charmschoolvintage) on

 

*Did we miss your favorite? Email me here.

The PaperCity Magazine

Summer Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Impact Makers

Dallas' Charity Scene
How Polyphonic Spree Singer Jenny Kirtland Helps Stoke the Potential of Dallas’ Youth
How Polyphonic Spree Singer Jenny Kirtland Helps Stoke the Potential of Dallas’ Youth
Two of Dallas’ Most Influential Fundraisers Join in the Fight Against Cancer
Two of Dallas’ Most Influential Fundraisers Join in the Fight Against Cancer
A Proud Coach’s Wife and Much More — Kate Dykes Works to Make a Difference in Dallas, Build Family Feeling at SMU
A Proud Coach’s Wife and Much More — Kate Dykes Works to Make a Difference in Dallas, Build Family Feeling at SMU
Mavericks Forward Dwight Powell Provides a Pandemic Update, and How He’s Continuing Philanthropic Work Remotely
Mavericks Forward Dwight Powell Provides a Pandemic Update, and How He’s Continuing Philanthropic Work Remotely
BeautyBio Founder Jamie O’Banion on Work From Home Life and Creative Fundraising
BeautyBio Founder Jamie O’Banion on Work From Home Life and Creative Fundraising
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman Wants Everyone to be Surrounded With Beauty
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman Wants Everyone to be Surrounded With Beauty
read full series

Discover. Connect. Buy Art Now.

Explore Culture Place

Featured Properties

Swipe
2100 Troon Rd
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2100 Troon Rd
Houston, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2100 Troon Rd
5322 Verdome Ln
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

5322 Verdome Ln
Houston, TX

$799,900 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Gregory
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Gregory (713) 265-7455 Email Realtor
5322 Verdome Ln
918 Harvard St
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

918 Harvard St
Houston, TX

$1,369,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Schlemmer
This property is listed by: Caroline Schlemmer (713) 446-2716 Email Realtor
918 Harvard St
3257 Huntingdon Place
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3257 Huntingdon Place
Houston, TX

$6,495,000 Learn More about this property
Patrick Burbridge
This property is listed by: Patrick Burbridge (832) 954-6694 Email Realtor
3257 Huntingdon Place
5111 Grand Lake St
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5111 Grand Lake St
Bellaire, TX

$1,186,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
5111 Grand Lake St
8899 Sandringham Dr
Bayou Woods
FOR SALE

8899 Sandringham Dr
Houston, TX

$6,600,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
8899 Sandringham Dr
3516 Rice Blvd
West University
FOR SALE

3516 Rice Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,830,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
3516 Rice Blvd
3237 Inwood Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3237 Inwood Dr
Houston, TX

$4,995,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
3237 Inwood Dr
1919 Park St
River Oaks
FOR SALE

1919 Park St
Houston, TX

$599,900 Learn More about this property
Tania Amin Shirazi
This property is listed by: Tania Amin Shirazi (281) 773-0029 Email Realtor
1919 Park St
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X