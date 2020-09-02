A Guide to Virtual Vintage Shopping in Texas
What’s Old is New and Sustainably CoolBY Caitlin Clark // 09.02.20
Earlier this summer, my friend started a virtual shop, Vintage Honeys, to help clear out her closet during the pandemic. She’s annoyingly stylish, so I quickly snapped up a few pieces, but there was an additional benefit to buying vintage: I felt zero guilt.
The fashion industry has finally started making moves (however slowly) to set more sustainability goals, an effort I try to support as best I can. Nobody’s perfect, though: I occasionally fall prey to the fast fashion that costs far more for the environment than to me.
But the pandemic has given me a renewed determination to use my spending power for good. Perhaps it has for you, too. If you’re searching for classic, guilt-free pieces to increase the value of your wardrobe, we’ve rounded up a variety of top Texas vintage stores filled with decade highlights and designer gems you can easily shop (and support) online.
Modern Language
The Austin-based shop rounds up wearable highlights from every decade, and has helped shape the look of shows like “Stranger Things” and stars like Sandra Bullock.
Vintage Martini
It’s a treat to step into the Henderson Avenue boutique run by Greg Kelly and former film costumer Ken Weber. Racks of apparel and party dresses are organized by decade, and the couture feels like it should be in a museum. There’s a similar, easy-to-shop setup online, thankfully, and a colorful Instagram keeps followers up on what’s in store.
View this post on Instagram
Prototype Vintage
Their Instagram bio reads “all killer, no filler for 14 years.” A quick glance at Prototype’s current selection — which includes a Betsy Johnson dress from the ’90s, a Jean Paul Gaultier trench, and Ferragamo cap-toe pumps — is enough to back it up.
View this post on Instagram
Jack Retro
A mix of contemporary and vintage, Jack Retro offers lightly used designer clothing that could suit practically any style.
View this post on Instagram
Virginia Walker Vintage
Houston-based Virginia Walker Vintage gets the glamour of vintage. Here, you’ll find lush fabrics, distinctive fits, and a reminder of the Frederick’s of Hollywood glory days.
View this post on Instagram
Rare Heart Vintage
Situated in a welcoming spot along Oak Cliff’s W. Davis Street, Rare Heart Vintage skews more casual. This is the place to find a ’70s-era sweatshirt, or a long-sleeve Tupac tee from the ’90s.
View this post on Instagram
Charm School Vintage
You’ll find handmade, one-of-a-kind pieces from every decade at this Austin shop, but it’s especially notable for those drawn to the ’70s, ’30s, and the Victorian era (Samantha really was the most fashionable American Girl).
View this post on Instagram
*Did we miss your favorite? Email me here.