Earlier this summer, my friend started a virtual shop, Vintage Honeys, to help clear out her closet during the pandemic. She’s annoyingly stylish, so I quickly snapped up a few pieces, but there was an additional benefit to buying vintage: I felt zero guilt.

The fashion industry has finally started making moves (however slowly) to set more sustainability goals, an effort I try to support as best I can. Nobody’s perfect, though: I occasionally fall prey to the fast fashion that costs far more for the environment than to me.

But the pandemic has given me a renewed determination to use my spending power for good. Perhaps it has for you, too. If you’re searching for classic, guilt-free pieces to increase the value of your wardrobe, we’ve rounded up a variety of top Texas vintage stores filled with decade highlights and designer gems you can easily shop (and support) online.

Modern Language

The Austin-based shop rounds up wearable highlights from every decade, and has helped shape the look of shows like “Stranger Things” and stars like Sandra Bullock.

Vintage Martini

It’s a treat to step into the Henderson Avenue boutique run by Greg Kelly and former film costumer Ken Weber. Racks of apparel and party dresses are organized by decade, and the couture feels like it should be in a museum. There’s a similar, easy-to-shop setup online, thankfully, and a colorful Instagram keeps followers up on what’s in store.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vintage Martini Consignment (@vintagemartini) on Aug 26, 2020 at 11:19am PDT

Prototype Vintage

Their Instagram bio reads “all killer, no filler for 14 years.” A quick glance at Prototype’s current selection — which includes a Betsy Johnson dress from the ’90s, a Jean Paul Gaultier trench, and Ferragamo cap-toe pumps — is enough to back it up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prototype Vintage (@prototypevintage) on Aug 23, 2020 at 12:04pm PDT

Jack Retro

A mix of contemporary and vintage, Jack Retro offers lightly used designer clothing that could suit practically any style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Retro (@jackretrodallas) on Aug 20, 2020 at 12:10pm PDT

Virginia Walker Vintage

Houston-based Virginia Walker Vintage gets the glamour of vintage. Here, you’ll find lush fabrics, distinctive fits, and a reminder of the Frederick’s of Hollywood glory days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virginia Walker Vintage (@highlysensitivehoodrat) on Aug 5, 2020 at 1:20pm PDT

Rare Heart Vintage

Situated in a welcoming spot along Oak Cliff’s W. Davis Street, Rare Heart Vintage skews more casual. This is the place to find a ’70s-era sweatshirt, or a long-sleeve Tupac tee from the ’90s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rare Heart 🖤 (@rareheartvintage) on May 2, 2020 at 3:19pm PDT

Charm School Vintage

You’ll find handmade, one-of-a-kind pieces from every decade at this Austin shop, but it’s especially notable for those drawn to the ’70s, ’30s, and the Victorian era (Samantha really was the most fashionable American Girl).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AUSTIN VINTAGE CLOTHING🌈 (@charmschoolvintage) on Aug 15, 2020 at 10:57am PDT

*Did we miss your favorite? Email me here.