A Texan’s Guide to Holiday Gifting

Thoughtful Gifts Sourced from Houston, Marfa, Austin, and Beyond

BY // 11.19.21
made in texas holiday gift guide

Photography by Tony Solis. Art direction by Michele Aviña. Styling by Doug Voisin for IAA. 

Gifting season is finally upon us, and what better way to avoid anxiety and supply chain limitations than by shopping Texas’ own small brands and businesses? It’s the perfect tonic to soothe holiday stress. This year’s gift guide includes splurges along with excellent finds for under $100. We have gifts for guys, little ones, and your four-legged family members. The hosts of your inner circle received their own section, which they’ve rightfully earned after months of at-home entertainment.

We hope this holiday gift guide will help you find something for a friend (or for yourself, no judgment here), and feel good knowing that you’re supporting local makers and shops that help make Texas a place we’re proud to call home — and one of the greatest places to shop.

From gifts for the host to the friend who has everything, scroll down to discover our Texas guide to holiday gifting. 

made in texas holiday gift guide
Photography by Tony Solis. Art direction by Michele Aviña. Styling by Doug Voisin for IAA.

Gifts for the Texas Traveler

The most thoughtful way to tell your loved ones, “get out of town.”

 
Gorilla Keeper
Bexar Goods (San Antonio)
$32.00
Buy
 
Reese Tote
Hayden Lasher (Houston)
$1,795.00
Buy
 
Austin Motel Shorty Kimono Robe
Bunkhouse Group (Austin)
$165.00
Buy
 
Laptop Backpack
Purse & Clutch (Austin)
$249.00
Buy
Parker & Hyde Black Metallic Bee Tote, $98
PC Promotion
Black Metallic Bee Tote
Parker & Hyde
$98.00
Buy
PC Promotion
Esseutesse White Platform Sneaker
Sourced from Sculpthouse Esseutesse White Platform Sneaker
$315.99
Buy
 
Turtlebox Speaker
Turtlebox (Houston)
$374.00
Buy
 
Travel Enhancers Gift Box
Neiman Marcus
$235.00
Buy
PC Promotion
Louis Vuitton Keepall 50 Monogram
Keeks Designer Handbags
$799.99
Buy

 

made in texas holiday gift guide
Left: Photography by Iván Aguirre. Art direction by Michele Aviña. Styling by Ella Cepeda. Right: Photography by Pär Bengtsson. Art direction by Michele Aviña.

For the Texas Host

Treat the hosts in your friend group like the true heroes they are. 

 
Adolphus Hotel Three-Wick Signature Candle
Commerce Goods + Supply
$138.00
Buy
 
"Marfa Modern"
Sourced from Favor the Kind (Dallas)
$50.00
Buy
 
Blush Set of 2 Glasses
Estelle Colored Wine Glasses (Fort Worth)
$75.00
Buy
 
"Keep Pouring" Hotel Coasters
bell'NVITO (Dallas)
$22.00
Buy
eGift Card
eGift Card
NEAT Method
$100.00
Buy
 
"Hostess With the Mostess" Card
Sourced from Enlighten Living (Dallas)
$7.00
Buy
 
Hinoki Bar
Wonder Valley (Marfa)
$25.00
Buy
Paxton
Paxton
Urban Spikes (Dallas)
$65.00
Buy
 
Hand-Thrown Vase
Keith Kreeger (Austin)
$650.00
Buy

Photography by Lauren Withrow. Art direction by Michele Aviña. Styling by Ella Cepeda.

Gifts for Men

Guys are notoriously hard to shop for, but between the thrill of pickleball and the mellow joys of “Dad Grass,” these might help.

 
Holiday Bundle Vintage Red & Navy Paddle
The Autside Pickleball (Dallas)
$200.00
Buy
 
Dad Grass, 5-Pack
Sourced from Go Easy Shop (Dallas, Houston)
$35.00
Buy
 
The Luxe Kit
d.Rt (Dallas)
$225.00
Buy
 
Hacienda | Pewter Slippers
Hari Mari (Dallas)
$140.00
Buy
 
1883 Oxford Olive
Hamilton Shirts (Houston)
$195.00
Buy
 
Texas Luxury Playing Cards
NO. 4 St. James
$12.00
Buy
Galaxy Watch4
Galaxy Watch4
Samsung
$249.99
Buy
 
Hanging Toiletry Kit
Leatherology (Dallas)
$135.00
Buy
 
The Guayarobe
Dos Carolina (San Antonio)
$215.00
Buy

 

Photography by Tony Solis. Art direction by Michele Aviña. Styling by Doug Voisin for IAA.

Gifts for Kids and Pets

This year wasn’t always the most fun, but presents should be. 

 
Carly Boot
Miron Crosby (Dallas)
$215.00
Buy
 
Calming Dog Pet Spray
Major Darling (Austin)
$20.00
Buy
 
Woodland Animal Kit
Young Wild and Friedman (Houston)
$39.00
Buy
 
AAPETPEOPLE The Weather Proof Jacket,
Available at Sept (Dallas)
$250.00
Buy
 
Texas Teether x Wild Oak
Hotel San Jose (Austin)
$26.00
Buy
 
Blush Pearl Dog Collar
Lele Sadoughi (Dallas)
$75.00
Buy
 
White Flower Baby Beanie
The Community Cloth (Houston)
$25.00
Buy
3-Book Box Set
3-Book Box Set
Sissies Adventure Series (Dallas)
$39.95
Buy
 
Cloud Patch Tote
Biscuit Home (Houston)
$95.00
Buy

 

made in texas holiday gift guide
Photography by Pär Bengtsson. Art direction by Michele Aviña.

Gifts to Stock the Bar

A present you can toast with — what’s more thoughtful than that?

 
Tequila Paloma 4-Pack
Ranch Rider Spirits (Austin)
$13.99
Buy
 
Tejas
Mixy (Dallas)
$21.00
Buy
 
Giftable 5 O'Clock Garden Kit
Gardenuity (Dallas)
$99.95
Buy
 
The Bartender's Knife by W&P Design
Sourced from ManReady Mercantile (Houston)
$35.00
Buy
 
Admiral Decanter Regular
Gather Waco
$42.00
Buy
 
Personalized Bottle of Sipping Tequila
Casa Dragones
$285.00
Buy
 

 

art loving friend
Photography by Molly Dickson. Art direction by Michele Aviña. Styling by Doug Voisin for IAA.

Gifts for Art Lovers

Impress your cool artsy friend.

 
"Cowgirl Blues"
Sourced from Raba Marfa
$150.00
Buy
 
FriendsWithYou Little Cloud Vase | Edition of 1000
Sourced from Russell Brightwell Gallery (Dallas)
$700.00
Buy
 
"Wabi Sabi" by Rye Shaw
Opalmilk (Dallas)
$1.00
Buy
 
Casamia x Gray Malin Coffee Table Gift Box
Casamia (Lewisville)
$199.00
Buy
 
"Rocker One" by Steve Wrubel
Christopher Martin Gallery (Dallas)
$3.00
Buy
 
"I Love Lucy 3" by Brenda Bogart
Blue Print Gallery (Dallas)
$400.00
Buy
 
Untitled (Bad Romance) - Print 2017
Fort Lonesome
$450.00
Buy
 
Spacey Studios "Date Palms"
Sourced from Neighborhood Goods (Austin, Dallas)
$295.00
Buy
 
Gentle Rainbow Mug
Angel Oloshove (Houston)
$65.00
Buy

 

Photography by Pär Bengtsson

Gifts Under $100

The best things in life are free — or priced comfortably below $100.

 
Army Green Cellphone Bag
Parker & Hyde (Dallas)
$48.00
Buy
 
Marfa Cowboy Print
Katie Kime (Houston)
$68.00
Buy
 
Daydreamer Mariposa Claw Clip
Jane Dottie Vintage (Fort Worth)
$15.00
Buy
 
Blue Candle Navidad
Mi Golondrina x Gorky Gonzalez (Dallas)
$75.00
Buy
 
Etrusco Earrings
Ora Et Labora (Dallas)
$85.00
Buy
 
Bur Anklet
Presley Oldham
$100.00
Buy
 
Honey Butter
Bonton Farms (Dallas)
$12.00
Buy
Gift Card
Gift Card
Select Chef
$75.00
Buy
 
Stevie Bracelet
Allie + Bess (Dallas) Stevie Bracelet, $49
$49.00
Buy
 
Yucca Patch Regular
Eradura
$12.00
Buy
 
Yellow Rose - 9mL Refillable Eau de Parfum
Boyds of Texas
$48.00
Buy
 
"Being Texan: Essays, Recipes, and Advice for the Lone Star Way of Life"
Texas Monthly
$25.49
Buy

 

Photography by Iván Aguirre. Art direction by Michele Aviña. Styling by Ella Cepeda.

Gifts for the Friend Who Has Everything

When in doubt, try diamonds — even on your cowboy hat.

PC Promotion
Custom Concierge Styling Experience
Milliard Diamond Concierge (Dallas)
More Info
PC Promotion
Signature Triple Spike Earrings
Matthew Trent
$5,900.00
Buy
 
Diamante Premier Cowboy Hat
Stetson
$5,005.00
Buy
PC Promotion
Sylva and Cie Diamond and Turquoise Earrings
Sourced from Stanley Korshak (Dallas)
$8,500.00
Buy
 
Early Victorian Gemstone Butterfly Brooch
Bell and Bird (Austin)
$3,450.00
Buy
Sausalito
Sausalito
Strike by Chad Dorsey
Learn More
 
The Kit
Joanna Czech (Dallas)
$1,320.00
Buy
 
Transparent Speaker, Black Wire
Transparent Sound at Neiman Marcus
$1,100.00
Buy
The Kimpton, Anglers Cove Pop-Up - Miami Beach, Fl, Cush Living
 
Gift Card
Cush Living
$100.00
Buy

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - 2021 PaperCity Gift Guide

