A Texan’s Guide to Holiday Gifting

Photography by Tony Solis. Art direction by Michele Aviña. Styling by Doug Voisin for IAA.

Gifting season is finally upon us, and what better way to avoid anxiety and supply chain limitations than by shopping Texas’ own small brands and businesses? It’s the perfect tonic to soothe holiday stress. This year’s gift guide includes splurges along with excellent finds for under $100. We have gifts for guys, little ones, and your four-legged family members. The hosts of your inner circle received their own section, which they’ve rightfully earned after months of at-home entertainment.

We hope this holiday gift guide will help you find something for a friend (or for yourself, no judgment here), and feel good knowing that you’re supporting local makers and shops that help make Texas a place we’re proud to call home — and one of the greatest places to shop.

From gifts for the host to the friend who has everything, scroll down to discover our Texas guide to holiday gifting.

Gifts for the Texas Traveler

The most thoughtful way to tell your loved ones, “get out of town.”

Gorilla Keeper Bexar Goods (San Antonio) $32.00 Buy Reese Tote Hayden Lasher (Houston) $1,795.00 Buy Austin Motel Shorty Kimono Robe Bunkhouse Group (Austin) $165.00 Buy Laptop Backpack Purse & Clutch (Austin) $249.00 Buy PC Promotion Black Metallic Bee Tote Parker & Hyde $98.00 Buy PC Promotion Esseutesse White Platform Sneaker Sourced from Sculpthouse Esseutesse White Platform Sneaker $315.99 Buy Turtlebox Speaker Turtlebox (Houston) $374.00 Buy Travel Enhancers Gift Box Neiman Marcus $235.00 Buy PC Promotion Louis Vuitton Keepall 50 Monogram Keeks Designer Handbags $799.99 Buy

For the Texas Host

Treat the hosts in your friend group like the true heroes they are.

Adolphus Hotel Three-Wick Signature Candle Commerce Goods + Supply $138.00 Buy "Marfa Modern" Sourced from Favor the Kind (Dallas) $50.00 Buy Blush Set of 2 Glasses Estelle Colored Wine Glasses (Fort Worth) $75.00 Buy "Keep Pouring" Hotel Coasters bell'NVITO (Dallas) $22.00 Buy PC Promotion eGift Card NEAT Method $100.00 Buy "Hostess With the Mostess" Card Sourced from Enlighten Living (Dallas) $7.00 Buy Hinoki Bar Wonder Valley (Marfa) $25.00 Buy PC Promotion Paxton Urban Spikes (Dallas) $65.00 Buy Hand-Thrown Vase Keith Kreeger (Austin) $650.00 Buy

Gifts for Men

Guys are notoriously hard to shop for, but between the thrill of pickleball and the mellow joys of “Dad Grass,” these might help.

Holiday Bundle Vintage Red & Navy Paddle The Autside Pickleball (Dallas) $200.00 Buy Dad Grass, 5-Pack Sourced from Go Easy Shop (Dallas, Houston) $35.00 Buy The Luxe Kit d.Rt (Dallas) $225.00 Buy Hacienda | Pewter Slippers Hari Mari (Dallas) $140.00 Buy 1883 Oxford Olive Hamilton Shirts (Houston) $195.00 Buy Texas Luxury Playing Cards NO. 4 St. James $12.00 Buy PC Promotion Galaxy Watch4 Samsung $249.99 Buy Hanging Toiletry Kit Leatherology (Dallas) $135.00 Buy The Guayarobe Dos Carolina (San Antonio) $215.00 Buy

Gifts for Kids and Pets

This year wasn’t always the most fun, but presents should be.

Carly Boot Miron Crosby (Dallas) $215.00 Buy Calming Dog Pet Spray Major Darling (Austin) $20.00 Buy Woodland Animal Kit Young Wild and Friedman (Houston) $39.00 Buy AAPETPEOPLE The Weather Proof Jacket, Available at Sept (Dallas) $250.00 Buy Texas Teether x Wild Oak Hotel San Jose (Austin) $26.00 Buy Blush Pearl Dog Collar Lele Sadoughi (Dallas) $75.00 Buy White Flower Baby Beanie The Community Cloth (Houston) $25.00 Buy PC Promotion 3-Book Box Set Sissies Adventure Series (Dallas) $39.95 Buy Cloud Patch Tote Biscuit Home (Houston) $95.00 Buy

Gifts to Stock the Bar

A present you can toast with — what’s more thoughtful than that?

Tequila Paloma 4-Pack Ranch Rider Spirits (Austin) $13.99 Buy Tejas Mixy (Dallas) $21.00 Buy Giftable 5 O'Clock Garden Kit Gardenuity (Dallas) $99.95 Buy The Bartender's Knife by W&P Design Sourced from ManReady Mercantile (Houston) $35.00 Buy Admiral Decanter Regular Gather Waco $42.00 Buy Personalized Bottle of Sipping Tequila Casa Dragones $285.00 Buy

Gifts for Art Lovers

Impress your cool artsy friend.

"Cowgirl Blues" Sourced from Raba Marfa $150.00 Buy FriendsWithYou Little Cloud Vase | Edition of 1000 Sourced from Russell Brightwell Gallery (Dallas) $700.00 Buy "Wabi Sabi" by Rye Shaw Opalmilk (Dallas) $1.00 Buy Casamia x Gray Malin Coffee Table Gift Box Casamia (Lewisville) $199.00 Buy "Rocker One" by Steve Wrubel Christopher Martin Gallery (Dallas) $3.00 Buy "I Love Lucy 3" by Brenda Bogart Blue Print Gallery (Dallas) $400.00 Buy Untitled (Bad Romance) - Print 2017 Fort Lonesome $450.00 Buy Spacey Studios "Date Palms" Sourced from Neighborhood Goods (Austin, Dallas) $295.00 Buy Gentle Rainbow Mug Angel Oloshove (Houston) $65.00 Buy

Gifts Under $100

The best things in life are free — or priced comfortably below $100.

Army Green Cellphone Bag Parker & Hyde (Dallas) $48.00 Buy Marfa Cowboy Print Katie Kime (Houston) $68.00 Buy Daydreamer Mariposa Claw Clip Jane Dottie Vintage (Fort Worth) $15.00 Buy Blue Candle Navidad Mi Golondrina x Gorky Gonzalez (Dallas) $75.00 Buy Etrusco Earrings Ora Et Labora (Dallas) $85.00 Buy Bur Anklet Presley Oldham $100.00 Buy Honey Butter Bonton Farms (Dallas) $12.00 Buy PC Promotion Gift Card Select Chef $75.00 Buy Stevie Bracelet Allie + Bess (Dallas) Stevie Bracelet, $49 $49.00 Buy Yucca Patch Regular Eradura $12.00 Buy Yellow Rose - 9mL Refillable Eau de Parfum Boyds of Texas $48.00 Buy "Being Texan: Essays, Recipes, and Advice for the Lone Star Way of Life" Texas Monthly $25.49 Buy

Gifts for the Friend Who Has Everything

When in doubt, try diamonds — even on your cowboy hat.