A Texan’s Guide to Holiday Gifting

Gifting season is finally upon us, and what better way to avoid anxiety and supply chain limitations than by shopping Texas’ own small brands and businesses? It’s the perfect tonic to soothe holiday stress. This year’s gift guide includes splurges along with excellent finds for under $100. We have gifts for guys, little ones, and your four-legged family members. The hosts of your inner circle received their own section, which they’ve rightfully earned after months of at-home entertainment.
We hope this holiday gift guide will help you find something for a friend (or for yourself, no judgment here), and feel good knowing that you’re supporting local makers and
shops that help make Texas a place we’re proud to call home — and one of the greatest places to shop. From gifts for the host to the friend who has everything, scroll down to discover our Texas guide to holiday gifting. Photography by Tony Solis. Art direction by Michele Aviña. Styling by Doug Voisin for IAA. Gifts for the Texas Traveler The most thoughtful way to tell your loved ones, “get out of town.”
Gorilla Keeper
Bexar Goods (San Antonio)
$32.00
Reese Tote
Hayden Lasher (Houston)
$1,795.00
Austin Motel Shorty Kimono Robe
Bunkhouse Group (Austin)
$165.00
Laptop Backpack
Purse & Clutch (Austin)
$249.00
Black Metallic Bee Tote
Parker & Hyde
$98.00
Esseutesse White Platform Sneaker
Sourced from Sculpthouse Esseutesse White Platform Sneaker
$315.99
Turtlebox Speaker
Turtlebox (Houston)
$374.00
Travel Enhancers Gift Box
Neiman Marcus
$235.00
Louis Vuitton Keepall 50 Monogram
Keeks Designer Handbags
$799.99
Left: Photography by Iván Aguirre. Art direction by Michele Aviña. Styling by Ella Cepeda. Right: Photography by Pär Bengtsson. Art direction by Michele Aviña. For the Texas Host Treat the hosts in your friend group like the true heroes they are.
Adolphus Hotel Three-Wick Signature Candle
Commerce Goods + Supply
$138.00
"Marfa Modern"
Sourced from Favor the Kind (Dallas)
$50.00
Blush Set of 2 Glasses
Estelle Colored Wine Glasses (Fort Worth)
$75.00
"Keep Pouring" Hotel Coasters
bell'NVITO (Dallas)
$22.00
eGift Card
NEAT Method
$100.00
"Hostess With the Mostess" Card
Sourced from Enlighten Living (Dallas)
$7.00
Hinoki Bar
Wonder Valley (Marfa)
$25.00
Paxton
Urban Spikes (Dallas)
$65.00
Hand-Thrown Vase
Keith Kreeger (Austin)
$650.00
Buy Photography by Lauren Withrow. Art direction by Michele Aviña. Styling by Ella Cepeda. Gifts for Men Guys are notoriously hard to shop for, but between the thrill of pickleball and the mellow joys of “Dad Grass,” these might help.
Holiday Bundle Vintage Red & Navy Paddle
The Autside Pickleball (Dallas)
$200.00
Dad Grass, 5-Pack
Sourced from Go Easy Shop (Dallas, Houston)
$35.00
The Luxe Kit
d.Rt (Dallas)
$225.00
Hacienda | Pewter Slippers
Hari Mari (Dallas)
$140.00
1883 Oxford Olive
Hamilton Shirts (Houston)
$195.00
Texas Luxury Playing Cards
NO. 4 St. James
$12.00
Galaxy Watch4
Samsung
$249.99
Hanging Toiletry Kit
Leatherology (Dallas)
$135.00
The Guayarobe
Dos Carolina (San Antonio)
$215.00
Photography by Tony Solis. Art direction by Michele Aviña. Styling by Doug Voisin for IAA. Gifts for Kids and Pets This year wasn’t always the most fun, but presents should be.
Carly Boot
Miron Crosby (Dallas)
$215.00
Calming Dog Pet Spray
Major Darling (Austin)
$20.00
Woodland Animal Kit
Young Wild and Friedman (Houston)
$39.00
AAPETPEOPLE The Weather Proof Jacket,
Available at Sept (Dallas)
$250.00
Texas Teether x Wild Oak
Hotel San Jose (Austin)
$26.00
Blush Pearl Dog Collar
Lele Sadoughi (Dallas)
$75.00
White Flower Baby Beanie
The Community Cloth (Houston)
$25.00
3-Book Box Set
Sissies Adventure Series (Dallas)
$39.95
Cloud Patch Tote
Biscuit Home (Houston)
$95.00
Photography by Pär Bengtsson. Art direction by Michele Aviña. Gifts to Stock the Bar A present you can toast with — what’s more thoughtful than that?
Tequila Paloma 4-Pack
Ranch Rider Spirits (Austin)
$13.99
Tejas
Mixy (Dallas)
$21.00
Giftable 5 O'Clock Garden Kit
Gardenuity (Dallas)
$99.95
The Bartender's Knife by W&P Design
Sourced from ManReady Mercantile (Houston)
$35.00
Admiral Decanter Regular
Gather Waco
$42.00
Personalized Bottle of Sipping Tequila
Casa Dragones
$285.00
Photography by Molly Dickson. Art direction by Michele Aviña. Styling by Doug Voisin for IAA. Gifts for Art Lovers Impress your cool artsy friend.
"Cowgirl Blues"
Sourced from Raba Marfa
$150.00
FriendsWithYou Little Cloud Vase | Edition of 1000
Sourced from Russell Brightwell Gallery (Dallas)
$700.00
"Wabi Sabi" by Rye Shaw
Opalmilk (Dallas)
$1.00
Casamia x Gray Malin Coffee Table Gift Box
Casamia (Lewisville)
$199.00
"Rocker One" by Steve Wrubel
Christopher Martin Gallery (Dallas)
$3.00
"I Love Lucy 3" by Brenda Bogart
Blue Print Gallery (Dallas)
$400.00
Untitled (Bad Romance) - Print 2017
Fort Lonesome
$450.00
Spacey Studios "Date Palms"
Sourced from Neighborhood Goods (Austin, Dallas)
$295.00
Gentle Rainbow Mug
Angel Oloshove (Houston)
$65.00
Photography by Pär Bengtsson Gifts Under $100 The best things in life are free — or priced comfortably below $100.
Army Green Cellphone Bag
Parker & Hyde (Dallas)
$48.00
Marfa Cowboy Print
Katie Kime (Houston)
$68.00
Daydreamer Mariposa Claw Clip
Jane Dottie Vintage (Fort Worth)
$15.00
Blue Candle Navidad
Mi Golondrina x Gorky Gonzalez (Dallas)
$75.00
Etrusco Earrings
Ora Et Labora (Dallas)
$85.00
Bur Anklet
Presley Oldham
$100.00
Honey Butter
Bonton Farms (Dallas)
$12.00
Gift Card
Select Chef
$75.00
Stevie Bracelet
Allie + Bess (Dallas) Stevie Bracelet, $49
$49.00
Yucca Patch Regular
Eradura
$12.00
Yellow Rose - 9mL Refillable Eau de Parfum
Boyds of Texas
$48.00
"Being Texan: Essays, Recipes, and Advice for the Lone Star Way of Life"
Texas Monthly
$25.49
Photography by Iván Aguirre. Art direction by Michele Aviña. Styling by Ella Cepeda. Gifts for the Friend Who Has Everything
When in doubt, try diamonds — even on your cowboy hat.
Custom Concierge Styling Experience
Milliard Diamond Concierge (Dallas)
Signature Triple Spike Earrings
Matthew Trent
$5,900.00
Diamante Premier Cowboy Hat
Stetson
$5,005.00
Sylva and Cie Diamond and Turquoise Earrings
Sourced from Stanley Korshak (Dallas)
$8,500.00
Early Victorian Gemstone Butterfly Brooch
Bell and Bird (Austin)
$3,450.00
Sausalito
Strike by Chad Dorsey
The Kit
Joanna Czech (Dallas)
$1,320.00
Transparent Speaker, Black Wire
Transparent Sound at Neiman Marcus
$1,100.00
Gift Card
Cush Living
$100.00
