Natalie Bloomingdale’s Chic E-Boutique Taps Texas Designers for an Exclusive Holiday Collection

The SIL (an acronym for “Stuff I Love”) offers exclusive pieces that can’t be found anywhere else — even on the internet. Natalie Bloomingdale launched the online shop in 2017 to share all of her favorite things, one of which happened to be the works of philanthropic Dallas designer Tish Cox. Since then, The SIL seal of approval has carried significant weight for under-the-radar labels. So when Bloomingdale tapped a slew of beloved Texas brands for her latest holiday collection, it’s clear cause for a Ranch Water toast.

Each year, Bloomindale partners with a brand that inspires her (past collabs include the Beverly Hills Hotel and The Future Perfect). This year’s pick: Charleston-based lifestyle publication Garden & Gun. Together, the brands have launched The SIL Fieldshop, showcasing artisan clothing line Mi Golondrina (Dallas), luxury apparel brand Tish Cox (Dallas), and Hayden Lasher’s luxe Italian handbags (Houston).

We spoke with Bloomingdale to learn more about the art of e-commerce curation and what she loves most about Dallas — her new hometown. Shop The SIL x Fieldshop online now, or IRL in Charleston from November 11 through November 13.

PaperCity: For a small brand, being highlighted on The SIL must be huge. How did you narrow down the products you feature in this year’s holiday capsule?

Natalie Bloomingdale: While there isn’t really a formula, I knew the designers I chose for The SIL x Fieldshop would “understand the assignment” – and that they did. Each designer executed their vision with the Southern woman in mind while staying true to their brand identity. It’s always an exercise in changing up the routine, but the outcome is rewarding for everyone (I hope!).

PC: What do you love most about some of the Texas brands you’ve selected?

NB: The designers themselves! Hayden Lasher and Tish Cox are original SIL partners, and I’ve known Cristina for so many years now. I’m so happy to have Mi Golondrina on the site for a few exclusives.

PC: I hear you’re planning to be in Dallas full-time! What helped you decide to make the move from Los Angeles?

NB: I think all good Texas girls end up back in Texas, don’t they? I am importing the husband, and we are excited to be amongst our closest friends and not too far from Vernon, my hometown.

PC: How do you think being based in a city like Dallas will affect The SIL?

NB: I can’t wait to find out! Dallas is such a world-class city with so much creative talent. And Tex-Mex!

PC: What are some of your must-hit Dallas spots?

NB: Roma’s Boots, Beretta Gallery, and the bar at The Mansion. I time my trips to Dallas around Joanna Czech’s availability. I know that sounds ridiculous, but she is that incredible.