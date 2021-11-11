Your Own Full Manor Just Outside of The Woodlands — 11134 Shepard Hill is No Mere Home

An opportunity such as this one comes rarely, but when one does, people in the know pay attention. They know because their radar is finely tuned, and it homes in on unique and desirable properties. True dream homes if you will.

Here is your chance to own one — a beautiful manor on 42 acres a mere 20 minutes north of The Woodlands, a home designed and built with loving care and to the most exacting standards. (And there’s a bonus, something that sets this property apart from nearly all others in the area. We’ll let you in on that soon, after we go over the details.)

To begin, let’s talk eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, antique chandeliers, French doors, leaded-glass transoms, crown molding, a graceful and curving staircase, stained-glass windows. . . the list of features goes on and on. They even include a five acre lake stocked with fish, a beautiful guest house that will welcome family and friends, a three-car garage with a game room/apartment above it — perfect for your pinball machine collection or gym equipment — and a gazebo situated amid gardens of manicured roses.

Some opportunity, no? Oh, before we forget, this amazing property is in the historic Montgomery County town of Willis.

This home is situated on 42 acres of beautiful land, and features 8 bedrooms and 11 baths.

Now, let’s get to that bonus we mentioned, and it’s a big one. The estate at 11134 Shepard Hill Road, which is represented by Patricia Hoffmaster of Hoffman International Properties, comes with its own 6,000-square-foot event venue, the perfect space for weddings, company parties, family reunions, New Year’s Eve parties. . . the sky’s the limit. What’s more, it features a beautiful antique bar, which easily becomes the focal point of any event.

This sumptuous antique bar, which is fully stocked with a selection of glassware and service utensils, would star at any event.

This home would be ideal for any number of purposes, including as a getaway weekend estate. You could escape the busy confines of Houston (or Austin) on Friday and spend a relaxing weekend in Willis. Cocktails in the gazebo, anyone?

Alternatively, 11134 Shepard Hill Road could serve as headquarters for a thriving events company. You’d be close to your business, but sufficiently far away for privacy. And did we mention that all the furnishings, antiques and furniture come with this property? All of that and more make the listing price $3.75 million seem like more and more of a deal.

Spending your days and nights in this home would be akin to stepping back in time to a gentler, calmer existence, one replete with welcoming rooms and areas. The large dining room and kitchen could be the scene of exquisite dinners attended by family and friends, and the sitting room would host your pre-dinner gatherings.

A dining room fit for a queen.

Cooking in this kitchen is the stuff of dreams.

When you’re ready to retire for the evening, you could have your choice of eight bedrooms, though you’ll likely opt for the main suite, which is guaranteed to ensconce you in all the comfort you could ever desire. You’ll wake refreshed and ready to tackle your demanding days.

This bedroom will make you feel like royalty.

If you are ready for something special, a property that can allow you to intelligently combine work with play, 11134 Shepard Hill Road should be on your radar screen.

Patricia Hoffmaster is your connection to this exquisite property.

Check out the photo gallery below for a closer look at the rest of the house, its grounds and amenities. To learn more about this unique dream estate property and the other special homes Patricia Hoffmaster represents, call her at 713-300-0532/512-970-8601 or visit MarilynHoffman.com.