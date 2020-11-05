The SIL, Known for Highly Curated and Exclusive Designer Collections, is Coming to Dallas

Jeanne founded ZAZI Vintage, a luxury ethical fashion brand, in early 2017 with a mission to redefine the fashion industry and improve the world a little bit with every dress or coat. She aims to achieve this by focusing on sustainable production, women's economic and social independence, and bridging customers and artisans across the globe through storytelling.

Hayden Lasher, a fifth-generation Texan, is from Houston. Fashion is in her blood, as her great uncle was Henri Bendel, the man who introduced Coco Chanel to the US market.

Born and raised in Honduras with a desire to see the world, Maria Jose moved to Dallas to pursue a major in Markets and Culture at SMU. In 2014, curiosity took her to India where she was exposed to amazing design and craftsmanship by a former super model and friend, Simar Dugal. The amazing details she got to see on the runways of India fashion week and at the endless markets of New Delhi, inspired her to tell a story and uncover her own version of India through carefully curated and hand crafted jewelry and apparel.

After 20 years as a fashion journalist for Vogue and WWD and as a creative director designing accessories for major fashion houses such as Yves Saint Laurent, Givenchy and Ralph Lauren, Jane Pendry found herself looking for a different kind of luxury.

The SIL, an edited online resource to discover unique pieces from emerging designers, is coming to town this month for a trunk show at the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek. Launched in 2017 by millennial entrepreneur Natalie Bloomingdale (who is married to James Bloomingdale, grandson of Alfred and Betsy Bloomingdale), The SIL — which stands for Stuff I Like — offers exclusive pieces that can’t be found anywhere else (even on the internet).

We caught up with Bloomingdale, whose primary residence and business are in Los Angeles, as she was packing the trunks for her visit. “I love Dallas,” she says. “I lived there for a few years in my mid-20s, working for the PR arm of The Richards Group. I’m from a very small rural town three hours away, and DFW is the closest airport.” In fact, she just bought a house in Dallas and will be spending a lot more time here. Be on the lookout for Bloomingdale soon at some of our city’s chic watering holes.

Included in the November 18 and 19 trunk show will be designers Dovima Paris, Tish Cox, Daphne Wilde, and Sue Sartor. What does she love about the quintessential Dallas client? “She knows exactly who she is and what she wants,” Bloomingdale says. “She’s not afraid to wear a ball gown while having chicken tenders with her martini.”

Wednesday and Thursday, November 18 and 19, 10am – 6pm The Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, for RSVP – hello@shopthesil.com.