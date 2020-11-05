PaperCity Cellar Select - Virtual Wine Tasting
Fashion / Shopping

The SIL, Known for Highly Curated and Exclusive Designer Collections, is Coming to Dallas

We Catch Up With Founder Natalie Bloomindale Before the Brand's Arrival

BY // 11.05.20
The SIL, an edited online resource to discover unique pieces from emerging designers, is coming to town this month for a trunk show at the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek. Launched in 2017 by millennial entrepreneur Natalie Bloomingdale (who is married to James Bloomingdale, grandson of Alfred and Betsy Bloomingdale), The SIL — which stands for Stuff I Like — offers exclusive pieces that can’t be found anywhere else (even on the internet).

We caught up with Bloomingdale, whose primary residence and business are in Los Angeles, as she was packing the trunks for her visit. “I love Dallas,” she says. “I lived there for a few years in my mid-20s, working for the PR arm of The Richards Group. I’m from a very small rural town three hours away, and DFW is the closest airport.” In fact, she just bought a house in Dallas and will be spending a lot more time here. Be on the lookout for Bloomingdale soon at some of our city’s chic watering holes.

Included in the November 18 and 19 trunk show will be designers Dovima Paris, Tish Cox, Daphne Wilde, and Sue Sartor. What does she love about the quintessential Dallas client? “She knows exactly who she is and what she wants,” Bloomingdale says. “She’s not afraid to wear a ball gown while having chicken tenders with her martini.”

Wednesday and Thursday, November 18 and 19, 10am – 6pm The Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, for RSVP –  hello@shopthesil.com. 

