Fashion / Shopping

9 Dallas Brands and Shops to Elevate Your Game Day Uniform

The Tailgate-Loving Duo Behind Allie+Bess Share Their Local Go-Tos

BY // 08.31.23
texas tailgating what to wear

Elevating your game day uniform with these favorite Dallas stores and shops.

If tailgating is a sport in Texas (and it is), then dressing for it is an art. To help us elevate our game day uniform ahead of the 2023 season, we tapped the Dallas duo behind Allie + Bess, whose colorful handmade beads have earned a place of pride on countless wrists across the South.

“As game day approaches and tailgating season kicks off, there’s a joy in choosing local for our game day favorites,” says Allie Wardlaw, who co-founded the brand alongside best friend Bess Callarman in 2019. “Beyond the jerseys and foam fingers, selecting locally sourced snacks, clothing, and accessories not only adds flavor to the festivities but also gives us a taste of the community’s spirit.”

Allie + Bess Austin Game Day Stack $221

Allie + Bess Austin Game Day Stack $221

Allie + Bess

Of course we are always donning our own jewelry! We love the game day stacks that reflect our alma maters. I went to Texas Women’s University and Bess went to University of Denver! And Bess’ husband went to TCU so that’s her favorite stack for tailgating season. – Allie

Sprinkled with Pink
Sprinkled with Pink Shadow Monogram Stadium Bag, $34.99

Sprinkled with Pink

They have a variety of stadium bags that can be personalized so you can show off your school spirit. We are doing a collaboration with them where you can buy a personalized game day bag that is filled with coordinating Allie + Bess stack. – Allie

Mi Golondrina
Mi Golondrina Liliana Naranja Dress, $325

Mi Golondrina

We love their social impact mission and how they employ artisans to beautifully handcraft each piece. Their latest collection flaunts many of the local schools’ colors. This elevates any tailgate and provides a unique look that’s going to stand out in a crowd. My favorite from their new collection is the Andrea Naranja Floral. – Bess

Park Cities Petals_Game Day divided
Park Cities Petals — Gameday Divided Bouquet

Park Cities Petals

We are all about sports at my house and I love hosting watch parties. I always make sure that I have a pop of color with a floral arrangement. It helps elevate my spread of game day food. I love that Park City Petals is a mother/daughter-owned business and they always provide the most original arrangements that last a long time. Whenever I host game day events for football season, my guests know they will see a beautiful floral. – Allie

Miron Crosby Lavendar
Miron Crosby Maggie Metallic Lavender, $1,195

Miron Crosby

Anything from the metallic collection is my go-to favorite. I love how they take the most traditional, quintessential silhouette synonymous with Texas and provide a one-of-a-kind flair to it. These metallic boots with either shorts or a dress is my favorite game day look! – Bess

Hunter Bell St. Bernards
Hunter Bell NYC is available at Saint Bernard stores.

St. Bernard

I pop into this store at least once a week. I love that it’s locally-owned and how it transcends a “sporting goods store.” I have found some of the nicest dresses there for game day. But also love that I can snag a fresh look from a local company. St. Bernard does a great job of lifting up local businesses.  My go-to when shopping for game day looks is a Hunter Bell top. No matter what Texas team I’m cheering on, they have all the best colors for all the games. – Allie

Live Love Gameday
Live Love Gameday Ivory Slippers, $22

Live Love Gameday

I love all the gameday gear at Live Love Gameday, which was founded by a former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader. All the graphic tees, shoes, accessories and hats are so creative. Even though you’re wearing something casual, it feels elevated and dressed up. – Bess

Keeks ALEXANDER MCQUEEN
Alexander McQueen Sneakers at Keek’s Designer Handbags

Keek’s Handbags

We love this business as it’s locally owned and love the aspect of sustainability with purchasing previously-owned designer products. We love the shoe collection at Keek’s, especially for game day! – Allie

Swoozies
Auburn Game Day Baby Drink Hugger, $6.95 at Swoozie’s

Swoozie’s

We’ve been fans of Swoozie’s for a very long time! It’s our go-to spot for special celebrations and just everyday fun. We are currently obsessed with their fun koozies they have for game day. They are different and always a good conversation piece! – Bess

The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
1735 Bolsover Street
Southampton
FOR SALE

1735 Bolsover Street
Houston, TX

$978,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Arnoldy Paisley
This property is listed by: Susan Arnoldy Paisley (713) 320-1862 Email Realtor
1735 Bolsover Street
31707 E Vista Lake Lane
Spring Northeast | Falls at Imperial Oaks
FOR SALE

31707 E Vista Lake Lane
Spring, TX

$1,200,000 Learn More about this property
Kevin Stokes
This property is listed by: Kevin Stokes (832) 520-5333 Email Realtor
31707 E Vista Lake Lane
14603 Bridle Court
Atascocita
FOR SALE

14603 Bridle Court
Houston, TX

$1,099,000 Learn More about this property
Dana Olejniczak
This property is listed by: Dana Olejniczak (832) 527-2590 Email Realtor
14603 Bridle Court
217 Millbrook Street
Piney Point
FOR SALE

217 Millbrook Street
Houston, TX

$3,795,000 Learn More about this property
Suzann Richardson
This property is listed by: Suzann Richardson (713) 558-3218 Email Realtor
217 Millbrook Street
364 Waterfront Drive
Lake Livingston
FOR SALE

364 Waterfront Drive
Livingston, TX

$1,299,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Aaron Sonnier (713) 202-7031 Email Realtor
364 Waterfront Drive
346 Kansas Avenue
Orchard
FOR SALE

346 Kansas Avenue
Orchard, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Sarah Hudgins
This property is listed by: Sarah Hudgins (281) 433-3357 Email Realtor
346 Kansas Avenue
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X