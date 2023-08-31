9 Dallas Brands and Shops to Elevate Your Game Day Uniform

If tailgating is a sport in Texas (and it is), then dressing for it is an art. To help us elevate our game day uniform ahead of the 2023 season, we tapped the Dallas duo behind Allie + Bess, whose colorful handmade beads have earned a place of pride on countless wrists across the South.

“As game day approaches and tailgating season kicks off, there’s a joy in choosing local for our game day favorites,” says Allie Wardlaw, who co-founded the brand alongside best friend Bess Callarman in 2019. “Beyond the jerseys and foam fingers, selecting locally sourced snacks, clothing, and accessories not only adds flavor to the festivities but also gives us a taste of the community’s spirit.”

Allie + Bess Austin Game Day Stack $221

Allie + Bess

Of course we are always donning our own jewelry! We love the game day stacks that reflect our alma maters. I went to Texas Women’s University and Bess went to University of Denver! And Bess’ husband went to TCU so that’s her favorite stack for tailgating season. – Allie

Sprinkled with Pink

They have a variety of stadium bags that can be personalized so you can show off your school spirit. We are doing a collaboration with them where you can buy a personalized game day bag that is filled with coordinating Allie + Bess stack. – Allie

Mi Golondrina

We love their social impact mission and how they employ artisans to beautifully handcraft each piece. Their latest collection flaunts many of the local schools’ colors. This elevates any tailgate and provides a unique look that’s going to stand out in a crowd. My favorite from their new collection is the Andrea Naranja Floral. – Bess

Park Cities Petals

We are all about sports at my house and I love hosting watch parties. I always make sure that I have a pop of color with a floral arrangement. It helps elevate my spread of game day food. I love that Park City Petals is a mother/daughter-owned business and they always provide the most original arrangements that last a long time. Whenever I host game day events for football season, my guests know they will see a beautiful floral. – Allie

Miron Crosby

Anything from the metallic collection is my go-to favorite. I love how they take the most traditional, quintessential silhouette synonymous with Texas and provide a one-of-a-kind flair to it. These metallic boots with either shorts or a dress is my favorite game day look! – Bess

St. Bernard

I pop into this store at least once a week. I love that it’s locally-owned and how it transcends a “sporting goods store.” I have found some of the nicest dresses there for game day. But also love that I can snag a fresh look from a local company. St. Bernard does a great job of lifting up local businesses. My go-to when shopping for game day looks is a Hunter Bell top. No matter what Texas team I’m cheering on, they have all the best colors for all the games. – Allie

Live Love Gameday

I love all the gameday gear at Live Love Gameday, which was founded by a former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader. All the graphic tees, shoes, accessories and hats are so creative. Even though you’re wearing something casual, it feels elevated and dressed up. – Bess

Keek’s Handbags

We love this business as it’s locally owned and love the aspect of sustainability with purchasing previously-owned designer products. We love the shoe collection at Keek’s, especially for game day! – Allie

Swoozie’s

We’ve been fans of Swoozie’s for a very long time! It’s our go-to spot for special celebrations and just everyday fun. We are currently obsessed with their fun koozies they have for game day. They are different and always a good conversation piece! – Bess