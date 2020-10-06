Culture / Travel

This Dallas Icon was Just Named the Number 1 Hotel in Texas

And 33rd in the World, According to Condé Nast Traveler

BY // 10.06.20
rosewood mansion texas hotel

The magnificent lobby living room designed by Thomas Pheasant.

It’s been a big year for the Mansion on Turtle Creek, the first-ever Rosewood hotel. It’s the 40th anniversary for the iconic destination, which just received a stunning multi-million dollar makeover thanks to sought-after designer Thomas Pheasant. And this week, the ultra-luxurious Mansion was named the number one hotel in Texas (and 33rd in the world) in this Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers Choice Awards. At least somebody’s having a good year.

The 33rd edition of the publication’s Reader’s Choice Awards was a distinct one, given how little people have been traveling this year. “So the names in this year’s edition are the ones that brought you comfort, that you still connected with long afterward, that got you through the months without travel,” reads the intro to the 2020 results. “These are the enduring gems that can withstand the test of time and the vicissitudes of circumstances.”

It’s easy to form memories at the Mansion. Whether you’re a traveler visiting for the night or a local stopping in for a drink on the elegant patio, or to take in some live music (and great people watching) in the moody Mansion Bar, the hotel always feels like a true destination — not just another local outpost of a luxury hospitality chain. What other Dallas hotel would have a resident female cat named Duncan?

To give you a sense of the Mansion’s competition in the Texas category, runners up included the Archer Hotel in Austin, San Antonio’s Hotel Emma, Stella Hotel in Bryan, Texas, and Lancaster in Houston. Dallas was well represented in the illustrious group, though. Newcomers like the Hall Arts Hotel and Virgin Hotels Dallas placed 5th and 16th (respectively), while Crescent Court placed 9th, Hotel Zaza placed 12th, and the Adolphus landed at number 19.

Take a virtual tour of the architectural destination’s newly unveiled makeover here, and let’s consider ourselves lucky we don’t have to travel far to visit to the number one hotel in Texas.

